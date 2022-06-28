Ark Fjordur Raw Mutton Locations

Raw Mutton is a consumable food in Ark: Survival Evolved. You can obtain Raw Mutton by harvesting dead Ovis, along with Hides. There are several different methods of harvesting Ovis and each method provides a different amount of Raw Mutton.

There are many uses of Raw Mutton in the game, including satisfying in-game hunger and also taming some of the Carnivores at a slightly faster rate.

Ovis aren’t that common in the original map, but the new Fjordur map that just came out as a DLC expansion map features more spawn locations for Ovis.

In this guide, we will cover everything there is to know about farming Ovis and getting Raw Mutton in Ark Fjordur.

Ark Fjordur Ovis Spawn Locations

In the Fjordur map, there are several locations that contain a higher amount of Ovis. You can use these locations to farm for them. Here is the map denoting the areas where you can start to farm Ovis as there is a higher spawn rate of them.

Ovis Spawn Location #1

The first of the locations on the southern part of the map that has a higher spawn rate is around 90.4 LAT and 20.6 LON. Here, you can find a few Ovis together way up at the peaks of the snowy mountains.

Ovis Spawn Location #2

This location is also one of the few on the southern part of the Fjordur map that has a higher spawn rate and can be used to farm Ovis. Specifically, it’s located around 76.0 LAT and 30.2 LON, just at the edge of the Snow Biome, at the base of the mountains.

Ovis Spawn Location #3

This location is at the edge of the northwest corner of the map, located around 18.5 LAT and 07.5 LON. Here, you can find lots of Ovis at the top of snowy mountains.

Ovis Spawn Locations #4 and #5

Next up, we have the plains at the Center Eastern side of the map, specifically around 42.4 LAT and 69.4 LON, and 40.4 LAT and 40.6 LON. These areas contain a lot of Ovis, you can even find whole herds of them here!

Ovis Spawn Location #6

This location is at the top of the mountains at the north of the Fjordur map. You can also find whole herds of them here. The areas are often located around 21.0 LAT and 60.0 LON.

Methods To Farm Raw Mutton In Ark Fjordur

There are two different methods you can harvest Raw Mutton from Ovis. You can either use Tools like the Chainsaw or your pets like the Direwolf.

Using Tools, especially the Chainsaw, or a high-level Therezino grants you a greater amount of Raw Mutton from a dead Ovis.

Using your pets like the Direwolf, on the other hand, is not so efficient as it provides you with comparatively lesser amounts of Raw Mutton per Ovis.

Using other more common tools like the Hatchet and the Pickaxe provides even lesser amounts of Raw Mutton than using Direwolves, so in these cases, using Direwolves is the right choice to make.