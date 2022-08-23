In Ark Crystal Isles, black pearls are a craftable material and an essential part of Tek Tier crafting techniques. In this guide, we will tell you all about Pearls and how to farm them in Ark Crystal Isles. We will also tell you the exact farming locations of Pearls in Ark Crystal Isles.

Ark Crystal Isles Pearls Locations

There are several ways to farm Black Pearls which are mentioned below:

Dead Trilobite, Deathworm, Eurypterid, Ammonite, Tusoteuthis, Alpha Tusoteuthis, and Alpha Mosasaur can be harvested to farm Black Pearls.

Basing on the gacha, several other things can also be farmed in addition to black pearls.

A trained Phoenix would also occasionally discharge Black Pearls in place of Silica Pearls.

The general farming Locations of Black Pearls are marked on the map below:

If you are looking to farm Black Pearls by harvesting dead Trilobite, the general spawn locations of Trilobite are marked on the map below:

As you know, you can also farm Black Pearls by harvesting Eurypterid. We have marked the spawn locations for Eurypterid on the map below:

General spawn locations for farming pearls by harvesting Ammonite are marked on the map below:

If you are looking to farm Black Pearls by harvesting dead Tusoteuthis, the general spawn locations of Tusoteuthis are marked on the map below:

As you know, you can also farm Black Pearls by harvesting Alpha Tusoteuthis. We have marked the spawn locations for Alpha Tusoteuthis on the map below:

General spawn locations for farming pearls by harvesting Alpha Mosasaur are marked on the map below:

Some of the best locations to farm Pearls in Ark Crystal Isles are mentioned below:

Pearls Location #1

You can farm Pearls at the following coordinates:

7 LAT

3 LON

Pearls Location #2

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some pearls:

9 LAT

79 LON

Pearls Location #3

Go to the following coordinates to farm some Pearls: