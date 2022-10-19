Ark Survival Evolved Alpha Mosasaur Taming Guide

The Alpha Mosasaur is a huge creature in Ark Survival Evolved who can be found roaming in the depths of oceans. Being an Alpha, this creature spawns rarely. It is among the four alphas living underwater. This commendable force of nature is extremely difficult to be dealt with and careless attacks can result in instant death.

This guide highlights the locations and taming possibilities of the Alpha Mosasaur in Ark Survival Evolved.

Alpha Mosasaur location in Ark Valguero

The following map highlights the locations of Alpha Mosasaur in Ark Valguero:

Alpha Mosasaur is extremely rare in Ark Valguero. The Abyss is a massive underground ocean filled with dangerous predators and threats. The player must be extremely careful while exploring this area.

Alpha Mosasaur location in Ark Crystal Isles

The following map highlights the locations of Alpha Mosasaur in Ark Crystal Isles

Location# 1

Apotheosis shown by the red circle on the map is a rare spawn location for Alpha Mosasaur. This area has dense vegetation making it a suitable PvE base location.

Location# 2

The green circle on the map highlights Eldritch Isle, an island filled with carnivores. The chances of finding an Alpha Mosasaur are nominal in this extremely challenging area.

Alpha Mosasaur location in Ark Genesis Part 2

The following map highlights the locations of Alpha Mosasaur in Ark Genesis Part 2:

SUMP is an underground ocean and is a rare spawn location for Alpha Mosasaur.

Alpha Mosasaur location in Ark Lost Island

The following map highlights the locations of Alpha Mosasaur in Ark Lost Island:

The lost sea is a huge region at the southern end of the map and is a spawn location for Alpha Mosasaur in Ark Lost Island.

Alpha Mosasaur location in Ark The Center

The following map highlights the locations of Alpha Mosasaur in Ark The Center:

The deep ocean is one of the most dangerous regions of Ark the Centre and is a home for Alpha Mosasaur. Be very careful of the dangerous predators while exploring the area.

Can you tame an Alpha Mosasaur?

It is not possible to tame Alpha Mosasaur in Ark Survival Evolved. Instead, they can be killed to harvest Fishing Rod, Raw Prime Fish Meat, Raw Prime Meat, and special Loot such as Alpha Mosasaur Tooth and Fireworks Rocket Launcher Skin.

Low-level Alpha Mosasaurs can be overpowered easily with tamed Mosasaur making them easy to be killed. On the other hand, High-Level alphas require thorough planning and strategy to be dealt with.