Ark Crystal Isles Oil, Silica and Black Pearls Locations

Oil, Silica, and Black Pearls are very essential resources in Ark Crystal Isles. These important resources have plenty of uses such as crafting, cooking, and taming. The oil is used in the crafting of grenades, vaults, soups, industrial grills, and other important industrial items.

Silica Pearls are utilized in the crafting recipes of shields, mirrors, scuba masks, saddles, etc. Similarly, Black Pearl is used for crafting cameras, water boats, saddles, cloning systems, and Tek recipes. This guide highlights the location of Oil, Silica, and Black Pearls in Ark Crystal Isles.

Ark Crystal Isles Oil Locations

Ark Crystal Isles is filled with Oil. Oil nodes can be found on the edges of water bodies and mountain tops. The following map highlights the location of Oil in Ark Crystal Isles:

Location #1

The first location for oil is at the following coordinates:

34 LAT

59 LON

This is the best location to get oil in Ark Crystal Isles. This is the side of the cherry blossom forest and a river is located at these coordinates. This location has numerous big black rocks filled with oil. There are smaller pillars of oil as well which will give you a couple of oil. Splotches of oil can be picked from the ground as well. To make oil even more accessible there are oil veins at this location. Install a pump on the veins to extract the underground oil.

Location #2

The first location for oil is at the following coordinates:

75 LAT

20 LON

This is an easy and safe oil location and is recommended for beginners. There is an ocean at this location with lots of oil deposits. Large quantities of oil nodes can be found deep in the ocean. Be careful of the sharks in the ocean.

Silica Locations

Silica is found in the form of Silica pearls in Ark Crystal Isles. You can find Silica pearls in oceans, waterfalls, Northern mountains, and beaver dams. The following map highlights the location of Silica in Ark Crystal Isles:

Location #1

The first location of Silica is at the following coordinates:

40 LAT

60 LON

This location is the Central Eastern part of the map known as the cherry blossom. This is the best location to get silica in Ark Crystal Isles. This location is fully accessible at early game and filled with silica pearls. A lake and waterfall are found near these coordinates filled with clusters of silica pearls. You have access to beaver dams which will provide you with some more silica pearls.

Location #2

The second location of Silica is at the following coordinates:

31 LAT

48 LON

This location is the Artifact of Lost Cave. This is not as rewarding as the first one but still is worth it to explore. Before entering the cave, check the water hole near it to find Silica pearls

Black Pearl Locations

Black pearls are rare resources in Ark Crystal Islands. They mostly spawn in the water bubbles. The following map highlights the locations of Black Pearl in Ark Crystal Isles:

Location #1

The first location of Black Pearl is at the following coordinates:

23 LAT

70 LON

At this location, numerous balls of electricity can be found. You must go inside these things as these electricity balls are the easiest access points to Black Pearls in the game. Remember do not enter the spheres of electricity floating in the air as they won’t give you anything. The ones connected to the ground are the sources for Black Pearl.

Make sure to bring a sword with you to kill the Piranhas as they can cause a lot of trouble and mess. More than a hundred Black Pearls can be farmed in less than five minutes from this location.