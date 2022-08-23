Cementing Paste is a resource in Ark Crystal Isles that looks like a paste and can be crafted from Chitin, Keratin, and Stone. It is used to craft materials like weapons and polymers and is used in many crafting recipes.

Finding cementing paste is one of the hardest among all other DLCs of the Ark survival evolved therefore read this guide to learn about all the locations of the Cementing Paste in Ark Crystal Isles.

Ark Crystal Isles Cementing Paste Locations

The first and the easiest way to farm Cementing Paste in Ark Crystal Isles is by looting the beaver dams found across the map in areas like White Shoals, Halcyon Plains, The Great Forest, and Tundra. Once you have found the Beaver dam, you can easily collect the cementing paste from it.

Cementing paste can also be farmed by taming creatures like Beelzebufo and Achatina. You can easily find Beelzebufo in the Great Valley area. Meganeura and Titanomyrma can be eaten by these creatures to make cementing paste from them and are usually found inside the forests.

Achatina found inside the Great Forest area can be tamed to produce Cementing Paste, by consuming food like Veggie Cake to produce the Achatina Paste which is very similar to Cementing Paste and can be used in place of Cementing Paste. Achatina will produce one Cementing Paste per minute which is rather slow.

The location of all the Cementing Paste locations is marked with red dots in the map image below:

Cementing paste is used to craft many important items including:

Fabricated Firearms

Auto Turret

Platform Saddles

Fabricated Explosives

Cannon

Canteen

Chain Bola

Compound Bow

Fabricator

Grappling Hook

Greenhouse Structures

Industrial Grill

Industrial Forge

Elevator Structures

Metal Structures and Buildings

Metal Irrigation Pipes

Night Vision Goggles

Polymer

Location #1

You can easily farm cementing paste from beaver dams. If you go towards the Southwest corner of the Crystal Isles map, you can find a lot of beaver dams in the White Shoals area. This location is beachfront, and you can find the beaver dams along the beach. The coordinates of the location are as follows:

70 LAT

24 LON

Location #2

This location is also the spawning location for beaver dams from which you can farm cementing paste and is in the lake at Halcyon Plains. If you fly above the lake, you can easily spot the beaver dams from above. The coordinates of the location are as follows:

41 LAT

40 LON

Location #3

Another area in Crystal Isles that has plenty of beaver dams is The Great Forest. Inside this location, there are a series of rivers that runs from one side of the forest to the other and if you follow them, you can easily find plenty of beaver dams inside the river. The coordinates for The Great Forest location are:

29 LAT

26 LON

Location #4

North of Halcyon Plains, there is another location to find good beaver dams to farm cementing paste that is in Tundra. The areas below the waterfall are a good place to find beaver dams. The beaver dams are usually found inside the water so there is a good chance that you can find them there. The coordinates for the Tundra location are:

31 LAT

47 LON

Location #5

If you head towards the west side of the Crystal Isles map, you can find yourself inside the desert area. This area also features the beaver dams that are spawned inside the water. There is a river flowing across the desert that has most of the beaver dams in the area. The coordinates for this location are: