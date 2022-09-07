Ark Aberration Nameless Location and Taming Guide

Nameless is one of the rare creatures found in Ark Aberration. There are many common creatures in Valguero, Crystal Isles, and Aberration. Unlike those creatures, Nameless is only found in Ark Aberration. The only positive thing about Nameless is that you don’t have to look hard for this creature as it is found in abundance. We’ve curated this guide to help you locate and tame the Nameless beast in Ark Aberration.

Ark aberration nameless location

Lucky for you, Nameless is found in almost every corner of Ark Aberration. So, finding out the regions and coordinates will be very easy. Below is the highlighted region in Ark Aberration in which Nameless is found.

How to tame the nameless

Despite being hairless, Nameless has a disfigured posture like a goblin. There are often groups of Nameless emerging from the ground in the absence of charge light and the absence of any charge light. A Pet that emits light or light surrounding you will prevent them from emerging from the ground and attacking you if there is no light encircling you. You can hear a growl when the above conditions are met, and your chances of seeing them increase.

The best place to go if Nameless attack you are a Charge Node, Plant Z, or Glowbug. These are easy to fight off because they weaken them so they can’t attack you. Health regeneration becomes less effective for Nameless when exposed to Charge Lantern or Charge Light.

As Nameless armor cannot resist poison attacks, the Basilisk is very effective when fighting Nameless. Rather than scurrying underground, Nameless dislikes Fertile Land. When you need to make a quick getaway, this is useful. Nameless does not move fast, so escaping them is easy.

Despite all the facts mentioned above, it is not possible to tame the Nameless.