Ark Aberration Gems Locations

Ark Aberration has decent Gems deposits found all over the map. These crystalline Gem deposits are then used to farm Red, Blue, and Green Gems. The gems are then used to craft items such as pistols, saddles, and hazard suits.

Different colored gems are found in the different regions of the map. Finding your desired gems on the map can be a difficult task that will sometimes confuse some players. To make the process of finding these gems easier, we have made this guide that has all the locations of Red, Blue, and Green Gems in Ark Aberration.

Ark aberration red Gem location

Red Gems are found all over the green Molten Element region of Ark Aberration. You can easily identify the Red Gem while mining due to its color. They are mined from the red and purple crystalline formation found in the Molten Element region. You can also mine the Red Gems from the ground diggings of the Roll Rat.

Another possible way to farm Red Gem is from the Earthquake debris after an earthquake. This debris is a good source of Red gems but they are rarely found in Ark Aberration. You can learn about all the Red Gems farming locations in Ark Aberration from the map image below:

Location #1

The First farming location for the Red Gems is in the Spine region of Ark Aberration. This region is in the Green Fertile regions located at the bottom of the map. You can easily identify the red and purple crystals at these locations that can be used to farm Red Gems. The coordinates for this location are:

60 LAT

50 LON

Location #2

Another good location to farm Red Gems is in Hope’s End. You can find this region in the green Molten Element region of Ark Aberration. Once found, Red Gems can easily be farmed using the Pickaxe. The coordinates for this location are:

69 LAT

46 LON

Location #3

In Ark Aberration, Element Falls has also decent Red Gems deposits. These Red Gems deposits can easily be farmed one located with the help of any metal tool. The coordinates for this location are:

78 LAT

81 LON

Blue Gem location

Blue Gems are found all over the Blue Bioluminescence region in Ark Aberration. You can easily find Blue Gems due to their distinctive blue color when mining. Once found, Blue Gems can be mined using the Stone Pick.

Another good way to mine Blue Gems is to collect them from the ground diggings of the Roll Rat. Roll Rat is usually found all over the Mushroom Forest in Ark Aberration. They will get aggressive towards you once you start picking their debris.

You can learn about all the Blue Gems farming locations in Ark Abberation from the map image below:

Location #1

The first location to mine Blue Gem is in the Luminous Marshland region in Ark Aberration. This farming location is in the Blue Bioluminescence region. Once located the Blue Gems deposits, you can easily farm using the Stone Pick. The coordinates for this location are:

47 LAT

67 LON

Location #2

The Overlook has another big Blue Gems deposit in Ark Aberration. This location is close to the Luminous Marshland which has the biggest Blue Gems deposit on the map. The process to mine at this location is also the same. The coordinates for this location are:

54 LAT

54 LON

Green Gem location

The Green Gems are found in the Green Fertile and Blue Bioluminescence region in Ark Aberration. The green gems deposits among other gems deposits are more spread apart in the location. Once found the Green Gems deposits, you can easily farm them using either Stone or Metal Pick.

Traditionally, Green Gems deposits are farmed from the green crystalline formation. You also can collect it from the Roll Rat Diggings found in the Mushroom Forest. Earthquake debris also contains a decent number of Green Gems.

You can learn about all the Green Gems farming locations in Ark Aberration from the map image below:

Location #1

The Biggest Green Gems deposits are located inside the Overlook Region. This location also has a lot of Blue Gems. Once the Green crystalline deposits are found, you can easily farm them using Stone Pick. The coordinates for this location are:

51 LAT

34 LON

Location #2

The Luminous Regions of Ark Aberration also have decent Green Gems deposits on top of Blue Gems. Once the deposits are found, farming the Green Gems is virtually the same in all the locations. The coordinates for this location are:

48 LAT

66 LON

Location #3

You can find good deposits of Green Gems in the River Valley region of Ark Aberration. This location falls in the Fertile region of the map which is famous for gems deposits. The coordinates for this location are: