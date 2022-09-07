Ark aberration artifacts guide

Artifacts are required to start special boss fights in Ark Aberration. They mostly respawn after 30 minutes and the player can mostly carry one artifact of each type at a time. The following guide highlights the locations of the artifact of depths, shadows, and stalker in Ark Aberration.

Artifact of depths location in Ark aberration

Artifact of depths is located in the Oil Railway cave in Ark Aberration. This location is at the depths of Ark Aberration. The following map highlights the location:

Location #1

51.2 LAT

23.8 LON

These coordinates mark the exact location of the Artifact of depths inside the Oil Railway cave whereas the entrance to the cave is at 48 LAT/ 27.2 LON.

The cave is filled with threats such as Carnos and Karkinos so the players must be loaded with lots of ammo and weapons. Ziplines, motor attachment, and Tek Armor can come in handy as the player can easily fly past most threats.

Artifact of shadows location

Artifact of shadows is located in Hidden Gronto in Ark Aberration. This location is at the depths of Ark Aberration. The following map highlights the location:

Location #1

50.2 LAT

72.6 LON

These coordinates mark the exact location of the Artifact of shadows inside the Hidden Gronto whereas the entrance to the cave is at 55.2 LAT/ 65.9 LON. There are lots of vertical cliffs that the player must overcome to get to the artifact therefore it is recommended to bring a climbing prick or Zip-line anchor with you.

The Hidden Gronto cave has many underground tunnels filled with dangerous aggressive creatures.

To survive these threats, the player must be loaded with weapons especially ranged ones such as crossbows that are effective underwater. Strong armors like SCUBA Armor are a must as well.

Artifact of stalker location

Artifact of Stalker is located in the Elemental Vault in Ark Aberration. This location is at the depths of Ark Aberration. The following map highlights the location:

Location #1

91.7 LAT

51.3 LON

These coordinates mark the exact location of the Artifact of shadows inside the Hidden Gronto whereas the entrance to the cave is at 81 LAT/ 47 LON. The best way of obtaining the artifact is to bring a tamed rock drake to the cave and climb its ceiling.

Then follow the blue crystals to get to the artifact. The cave is filled with threats such as hostile creatures like elementals, Dangerous ravines, and radiations killing you with dehydration and starvation.