Animal Crossing New Horizons Hybrid Tulips: How To Get And Breed

One of the most interesting aspects of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that you can grow and breed a variety of flowers, such as Hybrid Tulips, on your Island. Compared to the rest of the flowers, growing certain colored Hybrid Tulips is a relatively harder process since you will need to clone a lot of regular tulips to yield a successful outcome.

Moreover, Tulips come naturally in seven colors those being orange, yellow, pink, white, red, black, and purple. On the other hand, if you look towards breeding Hybrid Tulips in ACNH, then these will come in four colors, which will include Pink, Orange, Purple, and Black.

That being said, every flower breeds in a grid with its own species, and Tulips are no exception when it comes to breeding these flowers to produce Hybrid Tulips. In this guide, I will provide you with all the details on how you can successfully breed Tulips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Best ways to get Tulips in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There are two ways to get Tulips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The first one will be the basic method, which will require exploration on your end, and you will be able to get your hands on some tulips from the wild. Make sure to search the mountain cliffs using your ladder, as there are often Tulips that end up growing there.

FYI Sometimes, there are certain Tulips in ACNH, like the Red ones, which might grow if your birthday is in the month of April or May.

If you are unable to find any on your island, then you can look towards the second method to get Tulips for your village. This will require you to purchase the Tulip Bags (seeds) directly from Nook’s Cranny. This method is quite effective as you can simply head over to their island to buy Tulips, or to make it even more simpler, your friends can mail you these specific flower seeds.

TIP There is a quicker and more efficient way that will require you to trade your flower seeds with other online players to get Tulip seeds in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Purchasing Tulip seeds from Leif

You can also visit the NPC vendor called Leif, who may have opened up a stall to sell Plants, seeds, etc., in your village. In most cases, he definitely has some Tulips, among other items, for you to purchase at different prices depending on the Tulip color, e.g., you can purchase a bag of Red Tulip seeds for 240 Bells.

Once you finally get the Tulip seeds in your possession, you can pollinate them by setting up their individual grids in a specific layout to amass a larger quantity of Tulips. This way, you will be able to effectively clone a specific type of Tulip and increase its number by simply watering it using the Watering Can in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

This method will prove extremely effective later on if you are planning on breeding Tulips in ACNH to produce Hybrid ones, as in most cases, there are Hybrid Tulips that have low chances of breeding. In short, cloning normal Tulips will give you a better chance to yield more favorable outcomes in ACNH.

Breeding chart for Hybrid Tulips in ACNH

For Tulip breeding in Animal Crossing New Horizons, it is always best to start from flower seeds directly, as every parent flower (Tulip) has specific genes that yield different results. Moreover, by using Tulip seed, you can’t go wrong in breeding Hybrids that sometimes require specific and, in some cases, multiple genes.

The image above shows some of the Tulip breeding layouts through which you can get hybrid tulips in New Horizons. You can also learn how to breed Hybrid Tulips in ACNH using the correct Parent Tulip combination in the table below:

Hybrid Tulip Combinations (Parent Tulips) Pink Tulip Red Tulip + White Tulip [50% chance to breed] Orange Tulip Red Tulip + Yellow Tulip [50% chance to breed] Purple Tulip Orange Tulip + Orange Tulip Black Tulip + Black Tulip Black Tulip + Yellow Tulip [6 % chance to breed] making this combination the hardest tulip to breed Black Tulip Red Tulip + Red Tulip Red (Hybrid) Tulip + Red (Hybrid) Tulip Orange Tulip + Orange Tulip [25% chance to breed]

Keep in mind that once you get a hold of the Purple or Black Tulip, it is highly suggested that you should increase their number using the cloning method. This way, you will have a higher chance to clone one of them rather than breeding them from scratch using the hybrid breeding combination above in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.