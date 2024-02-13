How To Catch Dorado In Animal Crossing New Horizons

Dorado is one of the rarest and most expensive freshwater Fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The fish is unavailable throughout the day, and you can only find it in a few months in both hemispheres.

But the Bells you can get by selling the Golden Dorado fish are worth the effort. To help you out here, I will cover where you should look for this fish, its size, and the selling price in ACNH.

Where can we find Dorado in Animal Crossing?

You can find this freshwater fish in a river. Head to the river on your Island and start looking for a specific type of shadow in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you are in the Northern Hemisphere, you can find the Dorado fish between 4 AM and 9 PM. However, it is only available for four months, from June to September.

You can find the Dorado fish in the Southern Hemisphere from December to March. The time you can find this fish is the same in both hemispheres, so even for the Southern Hemisphere, Dorado appears between 4 AM and 9 PM.

How to catch Dorado in ACNH

After getting to the river, it is best to use fish bait to attract the Dorado fish. Once you spot Dorado’s shadow in Animal Crossing New Horizons, as shown in the picture below, take out your Fishing Rod.

Start fishing, and once you catch it, you will notice that Dorado will not shake violently like other fish of the same size. Once you get your hand on the Golden Dorado in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the next thing you can do with this fish is sell or donate it.

What is the selling price of Dorado?

If donating to Blathers is not the option you want to use, then you can sell it. It is one of the most expensive fish that you can sell to either Nook’s Cranny or C.J. The Beaver, C.J. can give you 22,500 Bells for this rare fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, while Nook’s Cranny can only give you 15,000 Bells.