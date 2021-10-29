Age of Empires 4 Delhi Sultanate Guide

In Age of Empires 4, there are many different factions to choose from and play as. Some of them are easy to start off with, while others will be difficult. One of the more difficult factions is the Delhi Sultanate Civilization. In this guide, we will list everything there is to know about the Age of Empires 4 Delhi Sultanate Civilization.

Age of Empires 4 Delhi Sultanate

The Delhi Sultanate is a research-focused civilization that also pays a lot of attention to its defense as well.

Civilization Specializations

The Delhi Sultanate is a bit advanced as compared to other factions like the Abbasid Dynasty, and the faction as a whole is based around technology.

The Delhi Sultanate has access to the Scholar unit right off from the start, which allows them to make technological advances right from the get-go.

The Sultanate is able to access the Scholar unit from the Dark Age through the Mosque, which gives them access to research.

Scholar’s Bonus

Another big plus point of this faction is that they are able to research every available technology in-game for free, with the research taking some time to complete. The time taken by research to complete can be lowered through scholars.

Scholars provide a Research bonus, which can only be applied if they are garrisoning a building. Techs can also improve Scholar’s utility by allowing them to garrison a building they normally cannot.

Buildings in the range of Mosque can also get the research speed increased depending on the number of scholars in them.

Defensive Buildings

The Delhi Sultanate’s Infantry units can construct different kinds of defensive structures in order to bolster the kingdom’s defense. The infantry is able to construct walls, outposts, and palisades. Not only does this increase the defense, but it also allows villagers of your faction to work on other things instead of having to worry about early defense problems.

Bonuses

Having early access to technology, you can leverage it to get an advantage over other factions while also focusing on your economy and aging (leveling) up.

As a late-game unit, the Delhi Sultanate also receives the powerful war elephant.

The Delhi Sultanate can also field a sizeable army, and with the help of the defensive structures, you will easily be able to keep invaders at bay.

The most important bonus that the Sultanate gets is berry bush yields will improve if a mill is built near them and the bushes are converted to orchards.

However, the Delhi Sultanate, like other of the game’s Islamic civilizations, is unable to hunt boar.

Delhi Sultanate Landmarks

The Dehli Sultanate faction has the following Landmarks.

Tower of Victory

This is an Age II Military Landmark that permanently increases the attack speed of melee and ranged units by 15%, who come near to this landmark.

Dome of the Faith

It is an Age II Religious Landmark which produces scholars for half the original cost.

Compound of the Defence

It is an Age III Defensive Landmark. This allows infantry troops to construct stone-based fortifications while also lowering the stone cost of structures and outposts by 25%.

House of Learning

This is an Age III Technology Landmark which grants access to several special and unique technologies to your faction.

Hisar Academy

This is an Age IV landmark that continuously provides food depending on the number of technologies your faction has researched.

Palace of the Sultan

This Age IV landmark and from it, tower war elephants are automatically produced, and up to four scholars can be garrisoned to improve production pace.

Unique Units

The Delhi Sultanate has some unique units as well, which we have listed and explained below.

Scholars

Scholars are a unique unit that are present in this faction right from the start. They allow you to accelerate the technology development if they are placed in the garrison in the Mosque.

War Elephants

The Delhi Sultanate also has War Elephants as a unique unit. The Delhi Sultanate’s War Elephants have high health and damage and they also have powerful siege attacks as well.