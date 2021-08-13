Opals are used to buy exotic items in AC Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC. Specifically, they allow you to trade with Reda at her shop. In this guide, we will tell you about the location of each of the 54 Opals in the Amienois region in Francia of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Amienois Opal Locations

You can’t buy Opals but rather you have to find them. You will find a total of 54 Opals in Francia’s Amienois region of AC Valhalla.

Below we have mentioned the locations of all the opals scattered across Amienois in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC.

Amienois Opal Location # 1

The first opal you will find in the Amienois is northeast across the river from Pont-de-l’Arche on a small wooden stool in a grassy field where few other characters are standing as well.

Amienois Opal Location # 2

The second opal you will find in the Amienois is north of the previous one inside a small room made up of rooks behind the door.

Amienois Opal Location # 3

The third opal you will find in the Amienois is in the east direction from the last Opal on a broken circular structure made of rocks you have to climb up on the structure to grab the opal.

Amienois Opal Location # 4

The fourth opal you will find in the Amienois is west from the previous Opal on a wide wall made up of rocks next to some trees.

Amienois Opal Location # 5

The fifth opal you will find in the Amienois is north of the last Opal you collected on a table inside the hut along with some edibles.

Amienois Opal Location # 6

The sixth opal you will find in the Amienois is northwest of the Opal you collected recently on the top of a rock on the edge of the mountain.

Amienois Opal Location # 7

The seventh opal you will find in the Amienois is in the northeast direction from the previous Opal, right next to a wooden pole on the ground.

Amienois Opal Location # 8

The eighth opal you will find in the Amienois is southeast of the previous one on the edge of the river on a wooden log.

Amienois Opal Location # 9

The ninth opal you will find in the Amienois is southwast of the previous Opal in the Amiens city on a table under the Cross inside the Church

Amienois Opal Location # 10

You will find this Opal in the northwest direction from the previous one. For this opal, you have to jump to the next building from the log and go downstairs. There you will find this Opal on a table.

Amienois Opal Location # 11

The eleventh opal you will find in the Amienois is south of the last one on a wooden box next to the last pillar.

Amienois Opal Location # 12

The twelfth opal you will find in the Amienois is also south of the previous one on a small wooden stool right next to two wooden drums. You have to come down from the structure for that.

Amienois Opal Location # 13

The thirteenth opal you will find in the Amienois is northwest of the previous location on a scarecrow inside the field with yellow flowers.

Amienois Opal Location # 14

The fourteenth opal you will find in the Amienois is southwest of the previous location on the top of the rock structure.

Amienois Opal Location # 15

The fifteenth opal you will find in the Amienois is northeast of the previous location right next to the fire in front of the mountains.

Amienois Opal Location # 16

The sixteenth opal you will find in the Amienois is southwest of the previous location under the tree where two people are sitting.

Amienois Opal Location # 17

The seventeenth opal you will find in the Amienois is northeast of the previous location inside the wooden crates and you have to use arrows to collect it.

Amienois Opal Location # 18

This Opal is south of the previous location. For collecting this Opal you have to use the arrow on the enemy and after that get down and collect it from the burning fire.

Amienois Opal Location # 19

The nineteenth opal you will find in the Amienois is northwest of the previous location on the wooden logs right next to the carpenter.

Amienois Opal Location # 20

The twentieth opal you will find in the Amienois is east of the last location on the ground right at the base from where the bridge is starting.

Amienois Opal Location # 21

You will find this Opal south of the previous one on the top of the rocks on the left side.

Amienois Opal Location # 22

You will find this Opal southeast from the previous location on a rocky platform right next to a small pond.

Amienois Opal Location # 23

You will find this Opal southwest of the previous location on the bank of the river right next to a boat on top of a wooden drum.

Amienois Opal Location # 24

You will find it across the river in the north of the previous location on the top of a Rock Statue.

Amienois Opal Location # 25

You will find this Opal north from the previous location along the bank of the river on a rock structure right next to a small column.

Amienois Opal Location # 26

This Opal is in the northwest direction of the previous location on the top of a Rock Statue.

Amienois Opal Location # 27

It is south of the previous location. For this Opal, you have to use arrows to scare the rats so you can enter the small structure, and inside you will find it on the Blankets.

Amienois Opal Location # 28

It is east of the previous location in the Amiens. For this Opal, you have to get down and enter the small wooden structure on which a woman is working with a hammer.

Amienois Opal Location # 29

It is in the northwest of the previous location in Amiens. You will find this Opal in the center of a fountain.

Amienois Opal Location # 30

In the southeast direction of the previous location climbed the lean tree on the edge of the water and collect it from the end of the branch.

Amienois Opal Location # 31

You will find this Opal north of the previous location on the blankets right next to a woman working on cloth.

Amienois Opal Location # 32

You will find this Opal south of the previous location on the top of a wooden drum on the bank of the river.

Amienois Opal Location # 33

It is on the east of the previous location. For this Opal, you have to climb to the top of the circular structure using the pillar.

Amienois Opal Location # 34

It is on the north of the previous location close to the Compendium. Enter the structure there and you will find it on a table next to the front wall.

Amienois Opal Location # 35

You will find this Opal in the south of the previous location right next to a pole and lantern.

Amienois Opal Location # 36

It is east of the previous location and for this, you have to cross the pathway and you will find it on the top of a cut downed tree.

Amienois Opal Location # 37

You will find this Opal in the southwest direction of the previous location on a small circular table where a woman is sitting.

Amienois Opal Location # 38

This Opal is southwest of the previous location inside an open wooden box right next to a broken boat.

Amienois Opal Location # 39

It is in the northeast direction of the previous location on the ground across the pathway where you see some hens as well.

Amienois Opal Location # 40

It is northeast of the previous location as enter the wooden structure and you will find it in the mud plate on a table.

Amienois Opal Location # 41

You will find this in the southeast direction from the previous location on the top of a wooden drum next to a tree on the bank of the river.

Amienois Opal Location # 42

Again on the bank of the river go southwest from the previous location and move forward and you will find it on the top of a cut downed tree.

Amienois Opal Location # 43

You will find it northeast of the previous location at the top of a rock pillar on the left side.

Amienois Opal Location # 44

You will find it southeast of the previous location on the top of the rock next to a wooden pathway and boat.

Amienois Opal Location # 45

It is in the northeast direction from the previous location in the Epernay. For this Opal move through the plant walls and enter the structure and you will find it next to some flower plants.

Amienois Opal Location # 46

East of the previous location in Epernay. From the roof of the building get to the top of the tower and you will find the Opal on the floor.

Amienois Opal Location # 47

You will find it south of the previous location at the top of a wooden box on the bank of the river.

Amienois Opal Location # 48

It is in the southwest direction of the previous location. For this Opal, you have to face some enemies. Kill the enemy at the door then move the thing blocking the door and collect the Opal from the table.

Amienois Opal Location # 49

It is in the southwest direction of the previous location at the edge of the rock of the waterfall.

Amienois Opal Location # 50

It is northwest of the previous location on the Grassy field, you will find it on the top of a Grave.

Amienois Opal Location # 51

It is in the west of the previous location. Use pillars to get to the top of the broken rock structure to collect this Opal.

Amienois Opal Location # 52

It is also in the west direction. You can collect this opal from a small wooden cart next to some people with a donkey.

Amienois Opal Location # 53

It is northeast of the previous location on the edge of the rock with a tree, you will find this Opal.

Amienois Opal Location # 54

The last opal in Amienois region of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is north of the previous location at Champlicu Ruins. Climb to the top of the structure and use your spear to break the wooden crate to collect this final Opal.