Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Paris Opals Locations Guide

The new DLC for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, by the name of The Siege of Paris brings tons of new Opals to collect scattered around Francia. In this guide, we will show you all of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Paris Opal Locations to collect that premium currency for Reda.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Paris Opals Locations

There are a total of 172 Opals in AC Valhalla that you can collect in Siege of Paris and 20 of those opals are located in the Paris region of Francia.

How to Use Opals in AC Valhalla?

Opals are special types of currencies that you can’t really use for some time in the game.

You might be confused as to what to do with Opals in the Siege of Paris DLC of AC Valhalla. However, as you keep playing through the game, you’ll be able to spend your opal in different places in Ravensthorpe.

Reda in the camp will sell you interesting items like cosmetics, tattoos, and decorations in exchange for opals in AC Valhalla.

Paris Opal Locations

Below are the locations of all 20 AC Valhalla Opals in Paris.

Opal #1

On the top-right corner of the Paris region, enter the city of Amiens, where the Opal is located on top of the watchtower.

Break the door by shooting an arrow at the lock. Climb to the top and you will find the Opal there.

Opal #2

The second Opal can be found at the top-center of the region. Head to the icon located on the map and look for a burnt house in that area.

The Opal is inside the house.

Opal #3

The island in the middle of the region contains one Opal. On the right side of the island, near the river, climb on top of the broken bridge.

You will find the Opal there.

Opal #4

Head to the right side of the region where the icon is marked on the map. Follow the marker to one of the houses in the area. The entrance towards the building will be locked and you need to find a key to unlock it.

Enter the house just to the left and head towards the room on the right. Break the vases behind the grave with the statue on it. The key will be inside the vases.

Go back to the locked door and open it. Go down the stairs and turn left. One of the doors will be locked from the other side. Go through the second door and get past the toxic gas by throwing fire at it.

Avoid the rats and go through the traps to find the Opal.

Opal #5

Right below the previous Opal on the map is your next Opal. Go to that location and defeat the enemies in the area. Enter the house and break the wooden entrance to an underground level.

Go down the secret entrance and the Opal will be found on the table.

Opal #6

Go further down from the previous Opal marker on the map to find this Opal. The Opal is located inside one of the watchtowers.

Opal #7

On the right side of the region, near the river that attaches to the island, will be your next Opal located. Get on top of one of the wooden structures to find the Opal.

Opal #8

Go to the first small island in the middle of the Paris region. The Opal is on top of the grave on that island.

Opal #9

Just to the left of the previous island across the river, your next Opal is located. Go to the location and look for a house near a well.

Enter the house and the Opal is on the upper floor of the house.

Opal #10

Go to the Opal just to the north of where the previous Opal was. There is a building flooded with water. Swim through the water until you reach the area where the Opal is.

The Opal is placed on top of the shelves. Pick it up after killing the rats.

Opal #11

Go north to the bridge that connects with the middle island of the region. Near the bridge, between the watchtowers, will be the Opal that you need.

Opal #12

The next two Opals are near each other. Go west from the previous Opal to reach the area where your Opal #12 is located.

There is a broken house in that location. The Opal is on top of a wheelbarrow behind the house. Grab the Opal by scaring the rats.

Opal #13

Go north towards the next Opal. You’ll need to enter a large building that leads to an underground tunnel. Enter the building and turn left towards the stairs leading downwards.

Keep going through the passage until you reach the location where the Opal is.

Opal #14

Head westwards from the previous location. You will find a large building in the area where the Opal is. Climb that building and the Opal will be located on top of it.

Opal #15

Make your way towards the west again. On the location where the marker is, go under the bridge. The Opal will be located there.

Opal #16

The western side of the region will contain this Opal. Get to the marker and look for destroyed defensive walls. Climb up the walls and the Opal will be on top of them.

Opal #17

Make your way towards the east, near the middle of the region to find the next two Opals. The first one is located in a forest with destroyed structures.

Follow the marker on the map to find this Opal in a window of one of the structures.

Opal #18

Go towards north for the next Opal. In the area, look for a treehouse. Climb the treehouse to collect the Opal.

Opal #19

The next Opal is near the edge of the city that connects with the river. Go east from the previous Opal.

In the area, look for the highest point. Climb up to the highest point and the Opal will be placed inside the bird’s nest.

Opal #20

Head towards the western corner of the region and look for a small church. The Opal will be inside the church.

Opal #21

Go up north from the previous Opal to find the next Opal. In the area, look for a destroyed house. Enter the house to collect the Opal.

Opal #22

You need to assassinate Bishop Engelwin to get this Opal.

Opal #23

Complete the Royal Fox Hunt Mission during Chapter 3 to unlock this Opal.

Opal #24

You will find this Opal after you have found all three keys that you need to enter the Assassin Bureau.