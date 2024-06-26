A Picture For New Serenne Stable – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Get airborne and snap a picture of the first dragon tear to be displayed at the New Serenne Stable.

A Picture for a New Serenne Stable is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that tests your photography ability. You will be assigned to take a picture of Rauru’s Geoglyph to be displayed in the stable for the visitors to marvel at.

In this guide, we will help you acquire this quest and take a perfect picture which has been a source of frustration for a lot of players.

Check the Empty Frame at the New Serenne Stable

zelda: totk new serenne stable location

To start this quest, go to the New Serenne Stable and check the empty frame there. This stable is to the Northwest of Lookout Landing, next to where you started the Impa and the Geoglyphs main quest.

zelda: totk a picture for new serenne stable quest location
FYI

This stable is near the Sinakawak Shrine, and its exact coordinates are (-1360, 0727, 0086).

As you interact with the empty frame, stable owner Sprinn will approach you and ask you to take a panoramic picture of the Geoglyph Outside. He learned about the geoglyph from Impa and is now interested in showing it in his stable.

This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Take a Picture of Rauru’s Geoglyph

The objective here is to take a picture of the first Geoglyph in a manner that most of it shows in the picture. This can be achieved by finding a higher spot near the Geoglyph.

a picture for new serenne stable take out your camera

For this purpose, you can either climb the hill near the Geoglyph or the tall stones near the stable.

a picture for new serenne stable take picture of geoglyph

You can also craft another hot air balloon and go high in the air. From there, you can easily snap a picture that covers most of the Geoglyph. Make sure to snap the picture once you can see a red exclamation mark on the picture saying “Geoglyph.”

a picture for new serenne stable give picture to Sprinn

Once you have taken the picture, return to Sprinn at the New Serenne Stable. Show him the picture on your Purah Pad to complete the A Picture for New Serenne Stable side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Rewards

Sprinn will display the picture that you took in his stable and will give you the following rewards.

  • 1x Pony Point
  • Bright Tomato Mushroom Stew
