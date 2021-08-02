The Ascent Best Weapons Guide

In the Ascent, there are several different types of guns that you can get your hands on. The better the weapon you have, the easier it will be to get through high-level enemies later on in the game. Below we have listed some of the best unique weapons present in The Ascent and how to get them as well.

The Ascent Best Unique Weapons

Many of the Unique weapons that we will list below are rare weapons, and in order to unlock them, you will have to search around The Ascent’s world to find them.

The Magmamaker

The Magmamaker can be found in the Highstreet level of Archology. This area of the map unlocks somewhat later on in the game. Once you have access to this area, head to the golden building in the center of this area.

Inside this building, there is a special weapons vendor who sells the Magmamaker for 24,800 uCreds. The weapon is a beast in close range combat and does really high fire damage to enemies.

Magmamaker Stats

Damage Per Shot: 81 – 121

Damage Per Second: 506

Damage Type: Fire

Fire Mode: Auto

Rounds Per Second: 5.0

Clip Size: 5.0

Reload Time: 2.0

Knockback: 20

ABR Commander

The ABR is one of the most versatile, unique guns in The Ascent. It is a burst rifle with tracking bullets, which automatically travel towards the target if fired in their general direction. This weapon is located in the bottom part of Cluster 13 area.

There will be a chest in an alley there which requires ICE-2 level to be unlocked. Inside this chest, you’ll find the ABR Commander.

ABR Commander Stats

Damage Per Shot: 27 – 38

Damage Per Second: 464

Damage Type: Ballistic

Fire Mode: Burst

Rounds Per Second: 14.1

Clip Size: 45

Reload Time: 0.6

Knockback: 60

The Overwhelmer

The Overwhelmer is present in the back of a truck that can be found in a cornered area between the Edge and the Grinder in the Warrens area. The truck is surrounded by level 25 enemies, so you will have a tough time getting this weapon early on in the game.

The Overwhelmer is a really powerful weapon that fires explosive rounds. If you can manage to get it early on in the game, you will fly through the earlier enemies easily.

Overwhelmer Stats

Damage Per Shot: 101 – 142

Damage Per Second: 607

Damage Type: Fire, Ballistic

Fire Mode: Auto

Rounds Per Second: 5.0

Clip Size: 20

Reload Time: 2.0

Knockback: 0

BC7 Disintegrator

BC7 Disintegrator is an energy type weapon that can be bought for 25,000 uCreds. It can be bought from the weapons vendor located in Rezdev Highstreet in the southern part of the map. Upgrading it will make it one of the best weapons you can have.

BC7 Disintegrator Stats