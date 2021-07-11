Fallout 76 Steel Reign The Catalyst Walkthrough

We have compiled this guide to give you a detailed walkthrough of The Catalyst mission in Fallout 76’s DLC Steel Reign. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Fallout 76 Steel Reign The Catalyst

The Catalyst is the final Main Quest of Fallout 76 Steel Reign and if you successfully complete this quest, you will get Steel Brethren Trophy.

This quest starts off with you being reporting to the Brotherhood Leadership. There, you will find Knight Shin, Scribe Valdez and Paladin Rahmani interrogating Dr. Blackburn. Go through the conversation and try to get as much information as you can from Dr. Blackburn.

West Tek Research Center

As the conversation ends, fast travel to the West Tek Research Center. You may encounter Super Mutants there. Make sure to deal with them if you encounter them. Search for a door to the facility giving you access to the Dr. Blackburn’s Lab.

Enter the Research Center and go through the door on your right. You will see a door and a terminal to access the Research Wing. Open the door using the terminal and go into the lift on your left.

That lift will take you to FEV Production Facility. Go outside the lift and go straight and you will find a door.

Go through the door and you will encounter a Hellcat Mercenary. Eliminate him and go through the door on the other side of the room. Now you will encounter three more mercenaries. Eliminate them as well. Now rest of your team will come along with Dr. Blackburn.

Interact with Shin and try to get as much information as you can from Dr. Blackburn. Follow your team down. Try to get all the information you can get and then release the Dr. Blackburn. Blackburn will betray and you and will use himself as a Test Subject.

Look for a hatch nearby and drop down through it to witness the experiment. Dr. Blackburn will turn into a Super Mutant. Eliminate him with everything you have got. After eliminating him, follow your team to a door. Enter the scientist’s viewing chamber after conversing with Dr. Farah.

Go inside and talk with the Doctors. After the conversation ends, talk with everyone in the chamber individually including Shin and Ramani. After that, interact with Farah and tell them your decision.

Let them live and take them back to Fort Atlas. Shin will disagree with your decision and will go back to California alone with his initiates.

Fort Atlas

After that, get back to the Fort Atlas and listen to Rahmani’s address. She will name you the Knight-Errant. After that, speak with Scribe Valdez and Paladin Rahmani one by one and after that speak with everyone in the hall.

After that, speak with Rahmani again and that will conclude this conquest.