The number of enemies that you can face in FO76 is perhaps unprecedented in the franchise. There are more creatures to face with variants so many that it is almost impossible to get tired of facing the same enemy again and again. Our Fallout 76 Enemy Encounters Guide will help acquaint you with all of the enemies that you can face in the game.

Fallout 76 Enemy Encounters

This Fallout 76 Enemy Guide has all the information that you need about animals, robots, and humanoids in the game. They will also level up as you do.

For that reason, we have mentioned how their stats change along with their levels. Not only that, but we also tell you about the mutations to their forms at those levels.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at all of the creatures that you can beat in the game. We mention how the enemies behave in combat, followed by their forms, levels, Health, and all of the various resistance stats that they have.

1. Anglers

Anglers have massive pace but are not that swift when in combat. They are melee creatures with a lot of health, so stay back and peel off their health.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Angler 15 350 150 125 350 Glowing Angler 25 525 150 125 350 Albino Angler 37 650 150 125 350 Venomous Angler 51 900 150 12 350

2. Assaultrons

Assaultrons are very aggressive and pursue their victims until they are dead. Not only that, but they can also become invisible so make sure that you are very careful when it comes to Assaultrons.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Assaultron 10 230 60 30 60 Assaultron 24 660 130 75 130 Assaultron Invader 36 1100 130 75 130 Assaultron Dominator 46 1550 130 75 130



3. Bee Swarms

These swarms cannot harm you much, and using energy, melee weapons, and explosive weapons can be great against them.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Bee Swarm 6 20 5 5 5 Bee Swarm 46 130 5 5 5 Bee Swarm 16 50 5 5 5 Bee Swarm 26 80 5 5 5 Bee Swarm 36 10 5 5 5 Bee Swarm 56 150 5 5 5



4. Behemoths

Behemoths have a lot of tank stats and are melee based. They can close their distance to you and you must avoid their damage as you deal your own. Do not fall back too much, as Behemoths can throw projectiles when you are too far away.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Behemoth 50 3700 150 100 150 Glowing Behemoth 65 3850 250 200 250 Epic Behemoth 80 4025 250 200 250 Ancient Behemoth 95 4175 250 200 250

5. Bloatflies

These flies can be a massive nuisance but are not that hard to kill. Use V.A.T.S to make short work of them.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Bloatfly 5 20 15 15 15 Black Bloatfly 9 20 15 15 15 Festering Bloatfly 17 75 15 15 15 Glowing Bloatfly 27 75 15 15 15

6. Bloodbugs

They are very easy to kill.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Bloodbug 10 40 25 25 25 Red Widow Bloodbug 18 140 25 25 25 Infected Bloogbug 26 170 25 25 25 Bloodbug Hatchling 10 40 15 15 15 Glowing Bloodbug 34 180 25 25 25 Vampiric Bloodbug 42 250 25 25 25



7. Cargobots

Cargobots do not attack you, take them down for some loot.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Cargobot 15 1450 135 135 135 Cargobot 35 2750 135 135 135

8. Cave Crickets

Another animal that does little damage. Avoid it since it is very hard to kill.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Cave Cricket 30 350 115 250 250 Cave Cricket Hunter 38 425 115 250 250 Cave Cricket Piercer 46 600 115 250 250 Glowing Cave Cricket 60 800 115 250 250

9. Eyebots

Eyebots are not hostile, so there is no reason to attack them.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Eyebot 1 20 10 10 10

10. Feral Ghouls

They are really fast and aggressive. Use your most powerful weapon to take them out as soon as you can.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Feral Ghoul 3 35 10 20 1000 Feral Ghoul Roamer 9 40 10 20 1000 Feral Ghoul Stalker 15 80 85 140 1000 Feral Ghoul Reaver 22 90 85 140 1000 Withered Feral Ghoul 32 125 85 140 1000 Rotting Feral Ghoul 52 200 85 140 1000 Charred Feral Ghoul 62 62 85 140 1000

11. Fog Crawlers

You cannot kill them with weak weapons.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Fog Crawler 27 975 100 100 100 Glowing Fog Crawler 39 1200 100 100 100 Skulking Fog Crawler 51 1575 125 100 125 Diseased Fog Crawler 63 1775 125 100 125

12. Glowing Ones

These guys are like Feral Ghouls, but with radiation.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Glowing one 22 690 115 230 1000 Putrid Glowing one 40 1150 115 230 1000 Bloated Glowing One 58 1625 115 230 1000

13. Gulpers

These guys are fast, so either climb or take them down. Just do not run!

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Gulper Devourer 22 750 102590 90 250 Glowing Gulper 34 1025 90 90 250 Gulper Devourer 46 1800 90 90 250

14. Hermit Crabs

They cannot get you through tight spaces, so use that to your advantage and take them out.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Giant Hermit Crab 21 625 150 100 150 Alpha Hermit Crab 31 850 150 100 150 Glowing Hermit Crab 41 1050 150 100 150 Savage Hermit Crab 51 1475 150 100 150 Albino Hermit Crab 61 1650 150 100 150

15. Honey Beasts

These guys are slow but hard to kill. Take them out from a distance.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Honey Beast 16 450 75 75 250 Putrified Honey Beast 26 620 100 100 250 Glowing Honey Beast 46 700 150 150 250 Ultracite Honey Beast 56 1050 175 175 250

16. Liberators

They might become a problem due to their massive numbers but are generally harmless.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Liberator MK 0 5 25 10 10 10 Liberator MK I 10 30 10 10 10 Liberator MK II 18 100 10 10 Liberator MK III 30 150 10 10 10 Liberator MK IV 42 200 10 10 10 Liberator MK V 54 300 10 10 10

17. Mirelurks

Shoot their bodies, not their shells!

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Mirelurk 12 50 90 90 250 Mirelurk Razorclaw 18 160 90 90 250 Mirelurk Killclaw 26 250 90 90 250 Glowing Mirelurk 34 275 90 90 250 Bloodrage Mirelurk 42 350 290 303 250

18. Mirelurk Hunters

These guys have a lot of speed but no shells, so they are more vulnerable.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Mirelurk Hunter 24 275 90 90 250 Glowing Mirelurk Hunter 34 375 90 90 250 Albino Mirelurk Hunter 46 650 90 90 250

19. Mirelurk Kings

These guys have a lot of resistance and are very tough to beat.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Mirelurk King 30 1275 50 75 250 Mirelurk Deep King 40 1575 50 75 250 Glowing Mirelurk King 50 2200 140 350 infinite

20. Mirelurk Queens

They are very fast and can poison you. Best option against them is to run away.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Mirelurk Queen 20 2125 150 100 150 Mirelurk Queen 50 3725 150 100 150

21. Mole Miners

They are found in numbers but are slow and melee only. Quite easy to take down.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Famished Mole Miner 2 40 50 25 250 Tired Mole Miner 4 45 50 25 250 Mole Miner 14 225 50 25 250 Angry Mole Miner 22 250 0 75 250 Furious Mole Miner Battler 40 400 100 75 250

22. Mongrels

These enemies are very easy to kill.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Wild Mongrel 3 35 10 10 10 Vicious Mongrel 12 35 10 10 10 Feral Mongrel 20 150 15 15 15 Albino Mongrel 30 200 15 15 15 Rabid Mongrel 40 250 15 15 15 Glowing Mongrel 50 350 20 20 20 Alpha Glowing Mongrel 60 750 20 20 20

23. Mr. Handies

Very fast, but not that difficult to kill.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Mr. Handy 8 35 10 5 10 Prison Marshal 14 55 10 5 10

24. Mr. Gutsies

Quite similar to Mr. Handy, But a little harder to beat.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Mr. Gutsy 22 280 80 70 80 Lieutenant Gutsy 32 350 110 100 110 Major Gutsy 40 425 110 100 110 Colonel Gutsy 47 600 110 100 110

25. Protectrons

They do not pose any substantial threat. Aim for their head.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Protectron 5 25 15 15 Protectron Watcher 14 25 15 15 Protectron Guardian 26 75 50 75 Protectron Defender 36 75 50 75

26. Rad Ants

Quite easy to kill, just keep your distance and keep shooting.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Forager Ant 12 65 10 20 250 Soldier Ant 16 95 40 50 250 Glowing Ant 20 110 40 50 250

27. Rad Roaches

Watch out for their noise and kill them, they are not that difficult to beat.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Rad Roach 1 20 5 5 250 Glowing Rad Roach 5 30 5 5 250 Radroach 10 35 5 5 250

28. Rad Stags

They usually do not attack you. Kill them to get meat.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Ratstag Yearling 1 10 20 250 Radstag Doe 4 10 20 250 Radstag 10 30 40 250 Erratic Radstag Doe 12 30 40 250 Albino Radstag 16 90 50 250 Erratic Radstag 21 90 50 250 Rabid Radstag 24 90 50 250 Devolved Radstag Doe 26 110 60 250 Glowing Radstag 32 110 60 250 Devolved Radstag 40 130 70 250

29. Rad Toads

A medium threat, take them down when you see them.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Rad Toad 5 60 25 25 250 Parasitic Rad Toad 18 150 10 10 250 Glowing Rad Toad 28 225 100 100 250 Albino Rad Toad 40 250 150 150 250 Scorched Rad Toad 50 350 150 150 250

30. Radrats

Use V.A.T.S as soon as you see it.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Radrat Pup 1 30 10 20 250 Mangy Radrat Pup 4 35 10 20 250 Mangy Radrat 16 100 40 50 250 Infected Radrat 20 120 40 50 250 Glowing Plagued Radrat 25 150 40 50 250 Radrat Pup 8 45 10 20 250 Infected Radrat Pup 12 55 10 20 250

31. Robobrains

These guys are very hard to kill. You must attack their brain or run away. There is no other way to deal with this creature.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Robobrain 30 325 135 70 135 Robobrain Sentry 35 400 135 70 135 Robobrain Tactician 40 425 135 70 135 Robobrain Warmind 45 450 135 70 135 Robobrain Devastator 50 600 175 100 175

32. Scorchbeasts

Avoid these guys until they are on the ground. Only then, can you kill them. Try to battle them using your team and flee when you are alone.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Scorchbeast 50 3700 125 125 125 Scorchbeast 80 3900 200 200 200

33. Deathclaw

Avoid these guys until you are actively seeking to kill them. Attack from distance and use something to keep them away.

Type Level Base Health Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Deathclaw 21 625 150 150 150 Alpha Deathclaw 31 850 150 150 150 Glowing Deathclaw 41 1050 150 150 150 Deathclaw Matriarch 51 1150 300 300 300 Savage Deathclaw 61 1300 300 300 300 Albino Deathclaw 71 1450 300 300 300 Chameleon Deathclaw 81 1575 300 300 300 Mythic Deathclaw 91 1725 300 300 300

The Scorched

They are always in groups. Kill the melee enemies and then take out the other ones.

Sentry Bots

They have high damage and high resistances. Make sure you use mines and try to outsmart them, as you cannot fight them face to face.

Stingwings

These guys are very hard to kill, so use V.A.T.S as they do not have that much health and can be swiftly taken care of.

Super Mutants

Avoid them as much as you can. When you do face them, take them out using cover and by constantly moving around.

Vertibots

They escort Cargobots, but are easy to destroy if you use cover.

Wolves

Standard Wolves which attack in packs.

Yao Guais

These guys are almost impossible to kill but do not do that much damage. Try to avoid them as much as possible.

Floaters

You will find them in Red Rocket filling station, Nicholson’s End, Solomon’s Pond and Grafton. There are three variants in them namely Floater gnasher, Floater Flamers and Floater Freezers.

Brahmin

Found in West Virginia and generally peaceful enemies. There are two variants namely Brahmin and Blue Ridge Brahmin. You can get Brahmin Loot, Brahmin meat and enemy loot from them. They are mutated cows used to transport weighs.

Wendigos

Found in West Virginia and appears more like a human with a skinny body structure. They have large claws and are highly mobile. They deal high damage and hence are extremely dangerous. There are three variants of these enemies namely Ravenous Wendigos, Diseased Wendigos and Glowing Wendigos.

Owlets

You can find the Owlets in Grahm’s cooking pot during the event in the forms of Owls. They are not dangerous at all as the radiations have not mutated them into something more but the opposite. They have lost all features and can’t even fly.