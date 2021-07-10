Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monstie Expeditions Guide

The best method to level up Monsties in Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin is through Monstie Expeditions. In this guide, we will explain everything there is to know about Monstie Expeditions and how you can use them to your advantage and take out tougher enemies in Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monstie Expeditions

In Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monsties is the name given to companion monsters. Monsties join you in combat and help out while you’re out exploring the open world. It’s also a lot of fun riding them around, which is one of the benefits of being a Rider rather than a Hunter in MH Stories 2.

When a Monstie hatches, it will be level 1 and in order to use their full abilities, you will need to level them up and that is where Monstie Expeditions come in.

Monstie Expeditions are first unlocked during the story’s third chapter. After it is unlocked, it can be accessed through the stables. When selecting to go on Monstie Expeditions, there are three different options which we have explained below.

Field

Field includes those zones which you have cleared in previous chapters of MH Stories 2.

Instructions

The instructions option will determine the group’s priorities and time limitations. Choose the “Treasure Hunter” option if you’re hunting for rare goods. Monstie leveling is done by choosing “EXP Enthusiast” option from Instructions.

Monsties

From this option, you will be able to select up to 6 Monsties you want to join you on your expedition. However, the monsties you select should not be part of your active party. The higher level of Monsties you select for the expedition, the better the chance is for a successful expedition.

Once you have made all your choices, you can send the expedition which will take some time to complete. This time only runs down when you are in-game. Once your expedition is complete, you will get notified by the game.

How to level up Monsties Fast in Monster Hunter Stories 2

The fastest method to level up monsties in MH Stories 2 is by utilizing the ‘Quick Finish’ tool. The quick finish tool, however, requires you to necessitate a significant advantage over your opponents in terms of level.

Visit low-level zones to attack the mobs there and use Quick Finish to kill all the mob enemies. Killing all mob enemies will also reward you with S rank, which results in even more XP boost for your Monsties. Interacting with prayer pot and training charms also provides a short boost to the XP you gain for Monsties.