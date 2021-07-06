Chivalry 2 Vanguard Class Guide

This guide will cover everything about the Vanguard Class in Chivalry 2, its subclasses, best weapons and some essential tips on playing the class.

Chivalry 2 Vanguard Class

The Vanguard Class in Chivalry 2 is mainly made for players who love fast combat. With this class, you have a max health of 130, speed of 120 and 100 stamina.

With these stats, it’s pretty easy for you to dodge and deal quick retaliatory slashes. Vanguard is considered the most powerful class, yet the difficult most too. Only skilled players can manage to take benefit of this class because even its ability – Leaping Strike, can be difficult to master.

Vanguard Subclasses

The Vanguard class in Chivalry 2 has three main subclasses. These are Raider, Ambusher, and Devastator. Let’s take a look at these subclasses before moving on towards the best weapons for Vanguard class.

Raider

The Raider subclass is specifically to be used by the players who knows the best weapons for different classes. This is because the Raider subclass gives you the ease of carrying two primary weapons. You will have an easier time fighting the right opponent with the right weapon.

Another of the Raider’s subclass main benefits is the ‘War Horn’ aka Trumpet that you are given to regenerate your comrades’ health. This ability in Raider subclass is what actually makes it optimal for use as a support player.

A two-handed hammer can be helpful against single targets, especially during team fights. Due to its speed, the glaive harasses the enemy constantly and is effective.

Devastator

Devastator subclass gives you the unique strength of handling a heavy two-handed weapon without affecting your movement speed. A Battleaxe proves an optimal choice as it allows killing of enemies over a larger radius. You can also use the Maul to oneshot most of the enemies.

Besides, you also get to have an Oil Pot that you can throw and ignite to spread fire damage all around.

The only shortcomings of this class are the secondary weapon and health. You can only have a knife as your secondary weapon and your health is significantly lesser than other subclasses too. But if you manage to use your strengths properly, you can spread proper devastation using this class.

Ambusher

Ambusher class is a little inspired by the Raider class. You get to carry two sets of secondary weapons and 35% extra damage bonus for attacking opponents from behind!

This makes it a little tricky for the players to select proper weapons. But, if you manage to attain the right mix of primary and secondary weapons, you can deal good damage even while maintaining a distance.

For this, it is optimal to have a dagger for stabbing or a short sword to kill enemies faster. You also get to have throwing knives to kill enemies from a distance, as well as the ability to refill your stores!

Certainly, the Ambusher class should only be used by those fast-paced players who like to keep attacking all the enemies simultaneously. If you start fighting a single enemy without much movement, this class will make you vulnerable. So just hit one and switch to another, return to the previous after a moment and deal another hit. That’s how you get to carry on with this class.

Best Weapons

Since the Vanguard class is all about speed, stamina and agility; it is best to go for such weapons that deal a good chunk of damage even with lighter hits.

For this, the following weapons could prove to be the best for Vanguard Class:

Glaive – War Scythe

Glaive proves to be a great weapon for Vanguard class since it not only deals heavy damage, but also lets you keep a significant distance from the foes. Though Glaive deals relatively lesser damage than other Vanguard weapons, it is best for distant hits and hit-and-run scenarios.

You have to understand the physique of this weapon in order to effectively use it. As 80% of its part is a wooden handle, it deals low damage if you strike through that part. Thus, you’ll need to focus your attacks via the front 20% sharp metallic edge part that will actually deal some proper damage.

Executioner’s Axe

You have a great variety of Axes available, Executioner’s Axe, Beheader Axe and Bowed Axe being on top of them all. Executioner’s Axe synchronizes with Vanguard’s abilities very perfectly, specifically with the Vanguard’s long jump.

The only shortcoming to this weapon is that you’ll need to focus the attacks through the tip of the axe. You’ll also need to learn the suitable distance required for this axe. This is because neither can you hit from a long-range, nor can you be too close and expect the sharp part of the weapon to be hitting the enemy.

Maul – Maulnir

You can use the Maul, Maulnir, or Spiked Maul very efficiently using the Vanguard class. The best thing about using Maul is that you can rely on it even while maintaining a little distance from the enemies.

Though its close-range hits are not as destructive, its long-range attacks can actually deliver great damages especially when you take more time to swing it.

The best thing about using Maul with Vanguard class is that it perfectly syncs with the Leaping Attack ability of Vanguard. It even has the ability to crush enemy’s head and the giant face of the hammer grants better accuracy to your strikes.

Two-Handed Hammer – Nadzjak

Nadzjak or the Two-Handed Hammer is considered one of the most deadly Vanguard weapons. This weapon is so powerful it can one-shot a lot of enemies and archers.

The only weak aspect of the two-handed hammer is its long hilt. It is made of wooden material with leather strips over it. The hilt is too light and delivers minimum damage. Hence, you must always try to hit enemies with the hammerhead.

The Greatsword

The Greatsword is undisputedly the best Vanguard weapon. It is a two-handed weapon that excels at getting to the enemy backline. The best thing about the Greatsword is that, unlike other weapons, it deals significant damage no matter which part of the sword is used.

It is equally sharp from top to bottom and a single slashing strike can one-shot a lot of enemies. You can use it to thrust, slash, or overhead the enemies just as all other weapons but only with increased damage.

The only downside of the Greatsword is that it deals a little lesser damage to the armored enemies.

Vanguard Class Tips and Tricks

Forget Chivalry

Chivalry, in literal terms, is in fact a code of honor for Knights. Since you are a Vanguard and not a Knight, you don’t need to follow these morals and codes. So focus your attacks on enemies by attacking from side and behind. Vanguard is the most damaging class, so make sure you fulfill that duty of yours however possible.

Beware the Archers

There will always be some archers squirreling away somewhere in the enemy’s team. They will keep attacking the highly concentrated side of the battle. The best way to deal with them is to sneak up to them and take them by surprise.

Stay Close

Since most of the weapons in Vanguard class are optimal for close range, you should try to remain as close to the enemies as suitable with the weapon. However, do remember that some weapons including axes and hammers deal minimum damage from close range due to their wooden handle.

Use Subclass Abilities

You have at least one amazing ability related to each subclass in the form of an item. For example, the Devastator subclass has the Oil Pot. Use these items to the fullest and especially spread some fiery fires with the Oil Pot.