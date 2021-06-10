In Chivalry 2, each class has its own set of weapons which are allotted based on the playstyle of the class. There are weapons that are unlocked from the start while their cosmetic variants will have to be unlocked by playing. In this Chivalry 2 Best Weapons guide, we will list down all the tools in your arsenal, whatever class you decide to go with.
Chivalry 2 Best Weapons
As mentioned before, weapons are class-specific in Chivalry 2 so a Knight can’t use bows and an Archer can’t use Longswords. That being said, every class has the ability to throw weapons so you still have some range capabilities regardless of your class selection.
How to unlock Cosmetic Variants of Weapons
To unlock the Cosmetic variants of the weapons, you will need to level up your class. Leveling up your class requires you to gain points by playing matches. Use these points to level up the class and unlock multiple different cosmetic variants of weapons.
There are 4 classes in Chivalry 2 and each of them has their own set of weapons as well as unique cosmetic variations of those weapons.
Knight Class
Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Knight Class in Chivalry 2.
Primary Weapons
Longsword
Cosmetic Variants
- Bastard Sword
- Long Sword
War Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Beserkers Axe
- Winged Axe
Heavy Mace
Cosmetic Variants
- Heavy Flanged Mace
- Grand Mace
Pole Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Curved Pole Axe
- Pole Axe
Warhammer
Cosmetic Variants
- Horsemans Pick
- Warhammer
Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Horsemans Axe
- Viking Axe
Falchion
Cosmetic Variants
- Cleaver Falchion
- Falchion
One Handed Spear
Cosmetic Variants
- Leaf Spear
- Short Spear
Messer
Cosmetic Variants
- Kriegsmesser
- Maciejowski
Battle Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Double Axe
- Bowtie Axe
Two Handed Hammer
Cosmetic Variants
- Nadziak
Executioners Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Beheader Axe
- Bowed Axe
Secondary Weapons
Sword
Cosmetic Variants
- Arming Sword
- Broadsword
Mace
Cosmetic Variants
- Flanged Mace
- Blunt Mace
Hatchet
Cosmetic Variants
- Hunting Hatchet
- Utility Hatchet
Short Sword
Cosmetic Variants
- Carlolingian
- Katzbalger
Morning Star
Cosmetic Variants
- Brutal Morning Star
- Morning Star
Shields
- Heavy Shield
- Stout Shield (Mason)
- Kite Shield (Mason)
- Tower Shield (Agatha)
- Stalwart (Agatha)
Items
Throwing Knife
Cosmetic Variants
- Double Edge Knife
- Single Edge Knife
Throwing Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Francisca
- Hurlbat
Footman
Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Footman Class in Chivalry 2.
Primary Weapons
Halberd
Cosmetic Variants
- Bardiche
- Bilhook
- Halberd
Polehammer
Cosmetic Variants
- Double Sided Hammer
- Lucerne
Spear
Cosmetic Variants
- Earspoon
- Partisan
Glaive
Cosmetic Variants
- War Scythe
Sword
Cosmetic Variants
- Arming Sword
- Broadsword
Morning Star
Cosmetic Variants
- Brutal Morning Star
- Morning Star
Falchion
Cosmetic Variants
- Cleaver Falchion
- Falchion
One-Handed Spear
Cosmetic Variants
- Leaf Spear
- Short Spear
Sledgehammer
Cosmetic Variants
- Sledgehammer
- Blacksmith’s Sledge
Shovel
Cosmetic Variants
- Shovel
- Pointed Digger
Pickaxe
Cosmetic Variants
- Pickaxe
- Mattock
Secondary Weapons
Knife
Cosmetic Variants
- Hunting Knife
Hatchet
Cosmetic Variants
- Hunting Hatchet
- Utility Hatchet
Short Sword
Cosmetic Variants
- Carolingian
- Katzbalger
Cudgel
Cosmetic Variants
- Holy Water Sprinkler
- War Club
Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Horseman’s Axe
- Viking Axe
Mace
Cosmetic Variants
- Flanged Mace
- Blunt Mace
Shields
Medium Shield (Mason)
Cosmetic Variants
- Round Shield
- Medium Heater (Agatha)
Vanguard Weapons
Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Vanguard Class in Chivalry 2.
Primary Weapons
Battle Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Double Axe
- Bowtie Axe
War Club
Cosmetic Variants
- Spiked Club
Executioners Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Beheader Axe
- Bowed Axe
Greatsword
Cosmetic Variants
- Greatsword
- Zweihander
Maul
Cosmetic Variants
- Maulnir
- Spiked Maul
Dane Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Dane Axe
- Headsman Axe
Messer
Cosmetic Variants
- Kriegsmesser
- Maciejowski
Two-Handed Hammer
Cosmetic Variants
- Nadziak
Glaive
Cosmetic Variants
- War Scythe
Dagger
Cosmetic Variants
- Knight’s Dagger
- Dagger
- Swiss Baselard
Short Sword
Cosmetic Variants
- Carolingian
- Katzbalger
Hatchet
Cosmetic Variants
- Hunting Hatchet
- Utility Hatchet
Cudgel
Cosmetic Variants
- Holy Water Sprinkler
- War Club
Secondary Weapons
Knife
Cosmetic Variants
- Hunting Knife
Items
Throwing Mallet
Cosmetic Variants
- Carver’s Mallet
- Mallet
- Throwing Rock
Throwing Knife
Cosmetic Variants
- Double Edge Knife
- Single Edge Knife
Archer
Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Archer Class in Chivalry 2.
Primary Weapons
Bow
Cosmetic Variants:
- Longbow
- Recurve Bow
Crossbow
Cosmetic Variants
- Crossbow
- Recurve Crossbow
Javelin
Cosmetic Variants
- Javeline
- Pilum
Throwing Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Francisca
- Hurlbat
Secondary Weapons
Knife
Cosmetic Variants
- Hunting Knife
Hatchet
Cosmetic Variants
- Hunting Hatchet
- Utility Hatchet
Short Sword
Cosmetic Variants
- Carolingian
- Katzbalger
Cudgel
Cosmetic Variants
- Holy Water Sprinkler
- War Club
Axe
Cosmetic Variants
- Horsemans Axe
- Viking Axe
Falchion
Cosmetic Variants
- Cleaver Falchion
- Falchion
Mace
Cosmetic Variants
- Flanged Mace
- Blunt Mace
Shields
- Light Shield
- Light Targe (Mason)
- Metal Buckler (Mason)
- Jousting Shield (Agatha)
- Mini Heater (Agatha)
Best Weapons
Out of all the weapons, below are the best weapons to use while playing Chivalry 2.
Messer
Messer is the best two-handed sword in the game. it has a long-range of attack, can perform quick slashes and does a lot of damage, making it a really powerful weapon.
Maul
Maul is a two-handed weapon that has a slow attack speed, yet it is incredibly damaging. It can be used to easily shatter your opponent’s defense, making it a really valuable weapon.
Halberd:
Halberd has a long-range of attack which makes it ideal for stabbing strikes. If you find yourself surrounded, switch to slashing. This weapon is a great and versatile option during fights.
Crossbow
Crossbow is the best-ranged weapon and it can pierce through heavy armors easily as well. It can kill enemies in less hit than most of the melee weapons which makes it one of the best options.