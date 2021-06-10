In Chivalry 2, each class has its own set of weapons which are allotted based on the playstyle of the class. There are weapons that are unlocked from the start while their cosmetic variants will have to be unlocked by playing. In this Chivalry 2 Best Weapons guide, we will list down all the tools in your arsenal, whatever class you decide to go with.

Chivalry 2 Best Weapons

As mentioned before, weapons are class-specific in Chivalry 2 so a Knight can’t use bows and an Archer can’t use Longswords. That being said, every class has the ability to throw weapons so you still have some range capabilities regardless of your class selection.

How to unlock Cosmetic Variants of Weapons

To unlock the Cosmetic variants of the weapons, you will need to level up your class. Leveling up your class requires you to gain points by playing matches. Use these points to level up the class and unlock multiple different cosmetic variants of weapons.

There are 4 classes in Chivalry 2 and each of them has their own set of weapons as well as unique cosmetic variations of those weapons.

Knight Class

Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Knight Class in Chivalry 2.

Primary Weapons

Longsword

Cosmetic Variants

Bastard Sword

Long Sword

War Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Beserkers Axe

Winged Axe

Heavy Mace

Cosmetic Variants

Heavy Flanged Mace

Grand Mace

Pole Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Curved Pole Axe

Pole Axe

Warhammer

Cosmetic Variants

Horsemans Pick

Warhammer

Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Horsemans Axe

Viking Axe

Falchion

Cosmetic Variants

Cleaver Falchion

Falchion

One Handed Spear

Cosmetic Variants

Leaf Spear

Short Spear

Messer

Cosmetic Variants

Kriegsmesser

Maciejowski

Battle Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Double Axe

Bowtie Axe

Two Handed Hammer

Cosmetic Variants

Nadziak

Executioners Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Beheader Axe

Bowed Axe

Secondary Weapons

Sword

Cosmetic Variants

Arming Sword

Broadsword

Mace

Cosmetic Variants

Flanged Mace

Blunt Mace

Hatchet

Cosmetic Variants

Hunting Hatchet

Utility Hatchet

Short Sword

Cosmetic Variants

Carlolingian

Katzbalger

Morning Star

Cosmetic Variants

Brutal Morning Star

Morning Star

Shields

Heavy Shield

Stout Shield (Mason)

Kite Shield (Mason)

Tower Shield (Agatha)

Stalwart (Agatha)

Items

Throwing Knife

Cosmetic Variants

Double Edge Knife

Single Edge Knife

Throwing Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Francisca

Hurlbat

Footman

Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Footman Class in Chivalry 2.

Primary Weapons

Halberd

Cosmetic Variants

Bardiche

Bilhook

Halberd

Polehammer

Cosmetic Variants

Double Sided Hammer

Lucerne

Spear

Cosmetic Variants

Earspoon

Partisan

Glaive

Cosmetic Variants

War Scythe

Sword

Cosmetic Variants

Arming Sword

Broadsword

Morning Star

Cosmetic Variants

Brutal Morning Star

Morning Star

Falchion

Cosmetic Variants

Cleaver Falchion

Falchion

One-Handed Spear

Cosmetic Variants

Leaf Spear

Short Spear

Sledgehammer

Cosmetic Variants

Sledgehammer

Blacksmith’s Sledge

Shovel

Cosmetic Variants

Shovel

Pointed Digger

Pickaxe

Cosmetic Variants

Pickaxe

Mattock

Secondary Weapons

Knife

Cosmetic Variants

Hunting Knife

Hatchet

Cosmetic Variants

Hunting Hatchet

Utility Hatchet

Short Sword

Cosmetic Variants

Carolingian

Katzbalger

Cudgel

Cosmetic Variants

Holy Water Sprinkler

War Club

Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Horseman’s Axe

Viking Axe

Mace

Cosmetic Variants

Flanged Mace

Blunt Mace

Shields

Medium Shield (Mason)

Cosmetic Variants

Round Shield

Medium Heater (Agatha)

Vanguard Weapons

Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Vanguard Class in Chivalry 2.

Primary Weapons

Battle Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Double Axe

Bowtie Axe

War Club

Cosmetic Variants

Spiked Club

Executioners Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Beheader Axe

Bowed Axe

Greatsword

Cosmetic Variants

Greatsword

Zweihander

Maul

Cosmetic Variants

Maulnir

Spiked Maul

Dane Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Dane Axe

Headsman Axe

Messer

Cosmetic Variants

Kriegsmesser

Maciejowski

Two-Handed Hammer

Cosmetic Variants

Nadziak

Glaive

Cosmetic Variants

War Scythe

Dagger

Cosmetic Variants

Knight’s Dagger

Dagger

Swiss Baselard

Short Sword

Cosmetic Variants

Carolingian

Katzbalger

Hatchet

Cosmetic Variants

Hunting Hatchet

Utility Hatchet

Cudgel

Cosmetic Variants

Holy Water Sprinkler

War Club

Secondary Weapons

Knife

Cosmetic Variants

Hunting Knife

Items

Throwing Mallet

Cosmetic Variants

Carver’s Mallet

Mallet

Throwing Rock

Throwing Knife

Cosmetic Variants

Double Edge Knife

Single Edge Knife

Archer

Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Archer Class in Chivalry 2.

Primary Weapons

Bow

Cosmetic Variants:

Longbow

Recurve Bow

Crossbow

Cosmetic Variants

Crossbow

Recurve Crossbow

Javelin

Cosmetic Variants

Javeline

Pilum

Throwing Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Francisca

Hurlbat

Secondary Weapons

Knife

Cosmetic Variants

Hunting Knife

Hatchet

Cosmetic Variants

Hunting Hatchet

Utility Hatchet

Short Sword

Cosmetic Variants

Carolingian

Katzbalger

Cudgel

Cosmetic Variants

Holy Water Sprinkler

War Club

Axe

Cosmetic Variants

Horsemans Axe

Viking Axe

Falchion

Cosmetic Variants

Cleaver Falchion

Falchion

Mace

Cosmetic Variants

Flanged Mace

Blunt Mace

Shields

Light Shield

Light Targe (Mason)

Metal Buckler (Mason)

Jousting Shield (Agatha)

Mini Heater (Agatha)

Best Weapons

Out of all the weapons, below are the best weapons to use while playing Chivalry 2.

Messer

Messer is the best two-handed sword in the game. it has a long-range of attack, can perform quick slashes and does a lot of damage, making it a really powerful weapon.

Maul

Maul is a two-handed weapon that has a slow attack speed, yet it is incredibly damaging. It can be used to easily shatter your opponent’s defense, making it a really valuable weapon.

Halberd:

Halberd has a long-range of attack which makes it ideal for stabbing strikes. If you find yourself surrounded, switch to slashing. This weapon is a great and versatile option during fights.

Crossbow

Crossbow is the best-ranged weapon and it can pierce through heavy armors easily as well. It can kill enemies in less hit than most of the melee weapons which makes it one of the best options.