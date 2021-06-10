Chivalry 2 Best Weapons Guide

By Talal

In Chivalry 2, each class has its own set of weapons which are allotted based on the playstyle of the class. There are weapons that are unlocked from the start while their cosmetic variants will have to be unlocked by playing. In this Chivalry 2 Best Weapons guide, we will list down all the tools in your arsenal, whatever class you decide to go with.

Chivalry 2 Best Weapons

As mentioned before, weapons are class-specific in Chivalry 2 so a Knight can’t use bows and an Archer can’t use Longswords. That being said, every class has the ability to throw weapons so you still have some range capabilities regardless of your class selection.

How to unlock Cosmetic Variants of Weapons

To unlock the Cosmetic variants of the weapons, you will need to level up your class. Leveling up your class requires you to gain points by playing matches. Use these points to level up the class and unlock multiple different cosmetic variants of weapons.

There are 4 classes in Chivalry 2 and each of them has their own set of weapons as well as unique cosmetic variations of those weapons.

Knight Class

Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Knight Class in Chivalry 2.

Primary Weapons

Longsword

Cosmetic Variants

  • Bastard Sword
  • Long Sword

War Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Beserkers Axe
  • Winged Axe

Heavy Mace

Cosmetic Variants

  • Heavy Flanged Mace
  • Grand Mace

Pole Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Curved Pole Axe
  • Pole Axe

Warhammer

Cosmetic Variants

  • Horsemans Pick
  • Warhammer

Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Horsemans Axe
  • Viking Axe

Falchion

Cosmetic Variants

  • Cleaver Falchion
  • Falchion

One Handed Spear

Cosmetic Variants

  • Leaf Spear
  • Short Spear

Messer

Cosmetic Variants

  • Kriegsmesser
  • Maciejowski

Battle Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Double Axe
  • Bowtie Axe

Two Handed Hammer

Cosmetic Variants

  • Nadziak

Executioners Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Beheader Axe
  • Bowed Axe

Secondary Weapons

Sword

Cosmetic Variants

  • Arming Sword
  • Broadsword

Mace

Cosmetic Variants

  • Flanged Mace
  • Blunt Mace

Hatchet

Cosmetic Variants

  • Hunting Hatchet
  • Utility Hatchet

Short Sword

Cosmetic Variants

  • Carlolingian
  • Katzbalger

Morning Star

Cosmetic Variants

  • Brutal Morning Star
  • Morning Star

Shields

  • Heavy Shield
  • Stout Shield (Mason)
  • Kite Shield (Mason)
  • Tower Shield (Agatha)
  • Stalwart (Agatha)

Items

Throwing Knife

Cosmetic Variants

  • Double Edge Knife
  • Single Edge Knife

Throwing Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Francisca
  • Hurlbat

Footman

Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Footman Class in Chivalry 2.

Primary Weapons

Halberd

Cosmetic Variants

  • Bardiche
  • Bilhook
  • Halberd

Polehammer

Cosmetic Variants

  • Double Sided Hammer
  • Lucerne

Spear

Cosmetic Variants

  • Earspoon
  • Partisan

Glaive

Cosmetic Variants

  • War Scythe

Sword

Cosmetic Variants

  • Arming Sword
  • Broadsword

Morning Star

Cosmetic Variants

  • Brutal Morning Star
  • Morning Star

Falchion

Cosmetic Variants

  • Cleaver Falchion
  • Falchion

One-Handed Spear

Cosmetic Variants

  • Leaf Spear
  • Short Spear

Sledgehammer

Cosmetic Variants

  • Sledgehammer
  • Blacksmith’s Sledge

Shovel

Cosmetic Variants

  • Shovel
  • Pointed Digger

Pickaxe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Pickaxe
  • Mattock

Secondary Weapons

Knife

Cosmetic Variants

  • Hunting Knife

Hatchet

Cosmetic Variants

  • Hunting Hatchet
  • Utility Hatchet

Short Sword

Cosmetic Variants

  • Carolingian
  • Katzbalger

Cudgel

Cosmetic Variants

  • Holy Water Sprinkler
  • War Club

Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Horseman’s Axe
  • Viking Axe

Mace

Cosmetic Variants

  • Flanged Mace
  • Blunt Mace

Shields

Medium Shield (Mason)

Cosmetic Variants

  • Round Shield
  • Medium Heater (Agatha)

Vanguard Weapons

Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Vanguard Class in Chivalry 2.

Primary Weapons

Battle Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Double Axe
  • Bowtie Axe

War Club

Cosmetic Variants

  • Spiked Club

Executioners Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Beheader Axe
  • Bowed Axe

Greatsword

Cosmetic Variants

  • Greatsword
  • Zweihander

Maul

Cosmetic Variants

  • Maulnir
  • Spiked Maul

Dane Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Dane Axe
  • Headsman Axe

Messer

Cosmetic Variants

  • Kriegsmesser
  • Maciejowski

Two-Handed Hammer

Cosmetic Variants

  • Nadziak

Glaive

Cosmetic Variants

  • War Scythe

Dagger

Cosmetic Variants

  • Knight’s Dagger
  • Dagger
  • Swiss Baselard

Short Sword

Cosmetic Variants

  • Carolingian
  • Katzbalger

Hatchet

Cosmetic Variants

  • Hunting Hatchet
  • Utility Hatchet

Cudgel

Cosmetic Variants

  • Holy Water Sprinkler
  • War Club

Secondary Weapons

Knife

Cosmetic Variants

  • Hunting Knife

Items

Throwing Mallet

Cosmetic Variants

  • Carver’s Mallet
  • Mallet
  • Throwing Rock

Throwing Knife

Cosmetic Variants

  • Double Edge Knife
  • Single Edge Knife

Archer

Below are the weapons and their cosmetic variants that are available to the Archer Class in Chivalry 2.

Primary Weapons

Bow

Cosmetic Variants:

  • Longbow
  • Recurve Bow

Crossbow

Cosmetic Variants

  • Crossbow
  • Recurve Crossbow

Javelin

Cosmetic Variants

  • Javeline
  • Pilum

Throwing Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Francisca
  • Hurlbat

Secondary Weapons

Knife

Cosmetic Variants

  • Hunting Knife

Hatchet

Cosmetic Variants

  • Hunting Hatchet
  • Utility Hatchet

Short Sword

Cosmetic Variants

  • Carolingian
  • Katzbalger

Cudgel

Cosmetic Variants

  • Holy Water Sprinkler
  • War Club

Axe

Cosmetic Variants

  • Horsemans Axe
  • Viking Axe

Falchion

Cosmetic Variants

  • Cleaver Falchion
  • Falchion

Mace

Cosmetic Variants

  • Flanged Mace
  • Blunt Mace

Shields

  • Light Shield
  • Light Targe (Mason)
  • Metal Buckler (Mason)
  • Jousting Shield (Agatha)
  • Mini Heater (Agatha)

Best Weapons

Out of all the weapons, below are the best weapons to use while playing Chivalry 2.

Messer
Messer is the best two-handed sword in the game. it has a long-range of attack, can perform quick slashes and does a lot of damage, making it a really powerful weapon.

Maul
Maul is a two-handed weapon that has a slow attack speed, yet it is incredibly damaging. It can be used to easily shatter your opponent’s defense, making it a really valuable weapon.

Halberd:
Halberd has a long-range of attack which makes it ideal for stabbing strikes. If you find yourself surrounded, switch to slashing. This weapon is a great and versatile option during fights.

Crossbow
Crossbow is the best-ranged weapon and it can pierce through heavy armors easily as well. It can kill enemies in less hit than most of the melee weapons which makes it one of the best options.

Talal