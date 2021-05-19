In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Balor Boss guide, we will walk you through the whole Balor Boss fight and tell you about the Gae Bolg Spear that you get for doing so. So without any further ado, let’s get started.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Balor

You’ll obtain a task named “Amber Sun” after killing all the “Children of the Danu” cult members. First, you have to visit Deirdre at her hut. Then she will give you the concoction to Eivor to travel to a dark world to face Balor, an Irish mythological demon.

Eivor will spawn in the realm of Balor should you decide to take Deirdre’s potion. This is a small battle area with several pillars around. However, Balor is huge and has various deadly attacks.

Balor’s Attacks

Triple Slash: Triple Slash is a triple-hit combination. Expect this to be Balors’ go-to move.

Aerial Dive: In Aerial Dive, Balor will jump in the air and will dive straight into Eivor.

Try to exploit the slowing time mechanic to prevent such attacks and retaliating to hit Balor with few attacks of your own. Once you have depleted the 1/3 of Balor’s HP, a cut-scene will get triggered, and he will gain new abilities.

Flaming Sword: In Flaming Sword attack, Balor will throw a ranged flame attack on you.

Demonic Circle: with his large sword, Balor will strike the ground and cause eruptions of flame to spawn from the ground. Blue circles indicate these, so run as soon as you see them!

Cyclops Laser: Balor will fire a laser that follows Eivor around.

How to Defeat Balor

You can avoid these attacks easily. You may swipe at Balor a few times if you want to escape the Demonic Circle’s Strike to cause the slow effect. Just take a step away from the ground before it erupts.

You can try to stay away from Balor and fire your arrows from a distance. But you must make sure that if Balor does the Aerial Dive, Flaming Sword, or Cyclops laser, you should immediately dodge, or otherwise, you will lose your HP. You should be able to totally reduce his health with a bit of luck.

You will find yourself outside Deirdre’s cottage once after Balor has been defeated. Assuming you have fought the boss in Assassin’s creed, Deirdre even will comment on your choices if you beat him.

Rewards

As your prize for defeating Balor, you will get the Gae Bolg. The spear’s effects are following: