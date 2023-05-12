Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Children of Danu Locations Guide

In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the locations of each of the Children of Danu cult members in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Children of Danu Locations

In AC Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids DLC, you will need to find 10 children of Danu. You will be rewarded with a Bloody Amber for each cult member you track down and kill. Killing all the Children of Danu in AC Valhalla and collecting each amber gets you the Dawn of the Druids Achievement/trophy.

You will find 5 of them over the course of the AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids DLC’s main story, but the rest you need to hunt on the side.

The Wren (Nimah, the poet)

The Wren is the woman you will encounter in the Rathcroghan in the Connacht region. You will find her during the main story. She will be walking around the market. The clues that will lead you to her location are “Potion of Blood,” which you will get during the main quest.

The second one is in the north of port Aulley in an abandoned hut. The last one is in the Lough Gara Lake near the ritual stone. Once you have collected all these clues, the target location will be marked on the map. Go there and kill her to get your reward.

The Cursed (Sétnae, Druid of the Mists)

This target is not optional and has to be defeated in the “Into the Fog” Mission. The clues for The Cursed start from defeating The Wren. The second one is received during the “Potion of Blood” mission.

You will get the third clue after freeing a man from a cell in the “Into the fog” mission. At last, you have to find the ritual site and the target location will be visible on the map. Go to that location, beat that target and advance the main story.

The Deer (Ruaidri, he of the ports)

You will find this child of Danu in the Ulster region at the area called Inch Lough Neagh. You will find the deer on the north side of the Lake. The three clues you have to find for getting the exact location of the children can be found after killing the Cursed.

The second clue is located in Ulster Region in the south of a trading post called Armdel. Once you have these two clues, you will get the location of The deer. Kill The Deer to get the Bloody Amber.

The Seed (Beec mac Nath-i, he of the oceans)

You will find The Seed in Dunseverick Fortress. It is the northernmost edge of the map. You will also encounter few other enemies as well. The first clue for that children can be found automatically during the Wages of War quest.

The second one is in the Movilla Abbey on a bench, and the third and the last one can be obtained by defeating the deer. Once you have collected all three clues, you can take the member out for the reward.

The Oak (Eogan mac Cartaigh)

This the last Children of Danu, which you will have to kill during the main DLC storyline. You will encounter The Oak in the “A Scourging of Snakes” quest. The two clues for this cult member are collected by defeating the Cursed and the Seed.

Once you have defeated all these five targets, the main story will be completed. After the main story, you have to find and kill the remaining five Children of Danu, which are given below.

The Spider (Aideen, Merchant of Dublin)

You will find this child of Danu in the town of Dublin. You will find this woman in the center of town. To find the exact location of the Spider, you need three clues.

You will get the first clue after defeating The deer. For the second one, you have to beat the drinking champion in the drinking mini-game. The third and the last one is in Skald’s Rest in Dublin on a bench.

After collecting all three clues, the location will be visible on the map. You can go kill her to get the reward.

The Ash (Cummascach)

You will find this member of the Children of Danu in the Kesh Corann area in Connacht. Here you will find a cave inside which you will find Ash. You can enter the cave from the east side of the hill.

After entering the cave, you will easily find Ash hiding there. For revealing this enemy location on the map, the first clue is collected when you defeat the Wren.

The second clue is in a Ritual site between Lough Rea and Lough Tuam lakes. The third and the last clue can be collected from a w3hite tent at Kiltober in Connacht. With these clues, you can mark the exact location of the Ash on the map, and you can kill the Ash easily.

The Whisper (Leasleach, madwoman of the bogs)

You will find this child of Danu in the Meath region. It is a Druid which doesn’t have a fixed location. For her, the three clues are must to find. The first of these clues are collected after defeating the Spider.

The second one can be collected from the enemy camps in the location called Boyne. The third one is located along the Boyne River at a Ritual site in the west of the harbor fast travel point.

After collecting all three clues, the location of that child will be marked on the map, and you can go and defeat it easily to get the reward.

The Blaze (Conlae, he of the flames)

Just like the previous children of Danu, this one also doesn’t have a fixed location, so you have to find all three clues first. The first clue for this son is collected after defeating the Ash.

The second one is near the waterfall in a Gravesite which is east of Bally an Gall. The last clue can be collected from the burned house in Clogher. After having all these clues mark his location on the map and defeat it for getting the Bloody Amber.

The Mist (Trian, he of the stone circles)

The last of the Children of Danu can be found in the northwest corner of Ulster. It is on a small island which is called Doon Fort. You will find this target walking inside the fort. For the exact location on the map, you have to find three clues.

The first clue is collected after defeating the Blaze. The second one is inside the circle at Doon Daven and the last one is inside the boat on a beach northeast of Aileach.

After all three clues mark the location on the map, go to the Doon Fort and kill the Mist.

Now that you know the locations of each member of the Children of Danu in assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can hunt them down to unlock the achievement/trophy, Dawn of the Druids.