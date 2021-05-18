How to Get the Celtic Armor Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids

The first official expansion pack for AC Valhalla introduces to us a bunch of new content for our favorite Viking. The Wrath of the Druids DLC also adds about 15 new armor sets to the game. We will be showing you how to get the Celtic Armor Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in this detailed guide.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Celtic Armor

The Celtic Armor Set is only one of many Sets you can find in the new Wrath of the Druids expansion for AC Valhalla. However, you’ll find the Celtic Armor Set fairly difficult to find compared to all the other new additions. We will now show you how to acquire the Celtic gear set in AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids

Celtic Bracers

You can find the Celtic Bracers to the West of Dublin in the Settlement of Meath. Get close enough to the settlement and use Odin’s sight to identify the item. Then, go into the room and break the pottery on the edge of the room to reveal a small opening you can slide through and open the chest to get the armor piece.

Celtic Cloak

At the location on the Northeastern portion of the Island shown in the picture below, you can find a small fishing settlement and the cloak inside. Again, with Odin’s sight, head to the open tent to finally find the cloak for yourself.

Celtic Helmet

The helmet is located in Aileach, towards the Northern part of the map shown below. Again, use Odin’s sight to find the Celtic Helmet located underground. But even if you make it underground, the door to the room with the armor piece will be locked.

What you have to do instead is go above ground to right above the location of the armor piece. You can find a tent inside along with a metal railing. Shoot at the lock on the door to break it. Go to the room downstairs and grab the helmet.

Celtic Armor Torso

To get this part you need to go all the way South of the map to the city located in Connacht. With a huge statue in between the city. You can find the Armor behind a locked door. Use Odin’s sight to find the guard with the key. Kill him and loot him for the key. Get back to the room and reap your reward.

Celtic Breeches

You can find Celtic Breaches on the Northern Edge of Connacht; East of the viewpoint. Start by making your way to the middle bridge between the two castles. Odin’s sight will help identify its location, when you reach it, there are two movable rock columns.

Move the smaller one inside the room and the bigger one to the side, and viola you have unlocked your path to the last armor piece of the Celtic set.