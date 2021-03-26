This Monster Hunter Rise Beginners guide will tell you everything you need to know to get started with MHR if you’re playing the game for the first time.

Monster Hunter Rise Beginners Guide

Monster Hunter Rise being a fairly simple game for those who know their way around this genre, can be a little tricky for the new players.

Below are a few tips and tactics to help you get started if you’re new to the game.

Yamogi’s Tea Shop

Located in Kamura village is a small tea shop that is run by Yamogi and serves Dango.

Dangos will pump up your stats, and this will help you in battles or elsewhere in the game.

This, however, is not the best part about this tea shop. You can combine up to three different kinds of Dango to bring a little diversity into your stats.

It might take you a few visits to the shop to find the perfect combination that suits your playstyle, but when you do, you can save it.

This way, you won’t have to search for the same Dangos all over again and, hence, save time. More Dangos will unlock as you play through the game.

The Travelling Merchant

Kagero is a traveling merchant who has a shop in Kamura village. Kagero has everything you need for crafting materials.

If you have some money at hand and you’re looking forward to buying the required ingredients instead of searching for them, then Kagero’s shop is the one-stop-shop for all your needs.

Buddy Plaza

The gameplay seems incomplete without hiring a buddy companion. Buddies could be hired from the Buddy Plaza.

There is a whole range of new Palamutes available in Monster Hunter Rise, and the best part about them is that you can also ride them.

This is an interesting new development in the game mechanics of the recent title as compared to previous Monster Hunter Titles.

You can also put together a custom team of buddy companions of your choice as well as hire some very experienced Canines and Felines.

If you feel like you don’t have a lot of choices while picking a companion, then go ahead and complete a few quests at the buddy dojo to unlock a few more.

Furthermore, if you hire more buddies than required, they’ll be added to the reserved list.

Also, buddies who are on standby can be sent in search of materials. All of your buddy companions that you’ve hired can be configured from the Buddy Board.

Game Modes

The game could be played online with players across the world or offline and co-op with your local friends.

Both of these modes have their own set of quests, and to switch between the two while in the game, you need to speak with Senri the Mailman.

Nintendo E-shop is also accessed through Senri while in the game.

Quests

Quests are given to you by Minoto. There’ll be different quests available in offline and online modes.

While on the quests, you can interact with the wildlife and plants. This will give you plenty of useful items.

The only way to learn and figure out what does what, you have to interact with every endemic wildlife. Once you’ve collected them, don’t forget to use them in battles.

Wirebug

This is one of the new skills introduced to Monster Hunter Rise. You’ll usually get two charges for this ability.

Even though they refill over time, if you’re looking forward to using it beyond two charges, then you can search for items that increase those charges to three.

The Wirebug can also be used to explore hard-to-reach areas.

The Monsters

How can we complete this guide without talking about the sole thing that this game revolves around, fighting monsters! You’ll be fighting these monsters out in the open as well as inside caves.

While in the caves, you have to be vigilant as there could be monsters sticking on the roof above you. And it isn’t necessary that you’ll have to face a single monster at a time. There could be multiple monsters charging at you from all directions.

When there are multiple monsters in the region, you can turn them towards each other using Wyvern Riding and enjoy the show. Once they have been defeated, they can also be ridden by you using Silk Bind attack or Puppet Spider.

Once the monsters have been defeated, their body parts can be harvested.

You can also practice fighting the monsters in the training area that has quite a lot of configurable options to help you pick a fight best suited to your skill level.

Once you’ve done proper practice, make sure you prepare ahead of time before taking on a real monster. Do your research and take along the necessary potions and antidotes.

Other than that, the armor that you’re wearing plays a crucial role in determining the tide of the battle.

Plenty of armors will become available for crafting as you move ahead in the game. You can also wear layered armors to the battle, which can offer you a better defense.

Hamon the Blacksmith

Hamon will help you craft various items in the game as well as help you upgrade or configure your arsenal.

Buddy Smith

This Felyne blacksmith will help you craft items for your buddy companions.

Supply Box

You’ll come across several supply boxes on your hunting tours, and they can contain plenty of free and useful gear. Don’t overlook them, and interact with each one of them.

If there are more than one sets of the same items present in the supply box, then pick only one and leave the rest for your teammates.