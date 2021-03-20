In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ostara Festival Guide, we have listed everything there is to know about the Ostara Festival in AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ostara Festival

Below we have listed how to start the Ostara Festival, what activities are included in the Festival and what new items are available to be had.

How to Start the Ostara Festival in AC Valhalla

After you have updated your game with the latest 1.2.0 Update, head to the east side of your colony.

When you enter this area, the Ostara Festival will start automatically, and a cutscene will play where Eivor, Alvis, and Alwin will talk about this Festival.

The Ostara Festival will carry on from the 18th of March to the 8th of April, and during this period, you will be able to take part in different Festival specific quests and activities.

Ostara Festival Activities

Ostara Festival brings many different activities which are all marked on the map. These activities include different mini-games and quests.

Completing these activities will award you with Festival tokens which can be used to obtain different Festival Items.

We have listed all activities below.

Ostara Festival Quests:

The May Queen: Help Mayda get a new May Queen Crown. The reward is 140 Festival Tokens.

Spiritual Defense: Help Alvis protect Ravensthorpe, which will be attacked by Evil Spirits. The reward is 140 Festival Tokens.

Egg Hunt: Find the eggs scattered throughout Ravensthorpe. Reward is 140 Festival Tokens. Also, unlock Alwin as brawl opponent.

Let’s Get Festive: Place 5 decorations at different locations in Ravensthorpe. The reward is 50 Festival Tokens.

Ostara Festival Mini-games:

Viking Brawl

Braun’s Folly: Drinking mini-game

Twirling Targets: Archery mini-game

Festival Reward Items

There are many new reward items that can be obtained from the Festival Tokens obtained from the activities.

Activities can be replayed again and again to obtain tokens. We have listed down the different Ostara festival rewards below.

Raven Items

There is only one Raven item available as a reward called ‘Colorful Raven’. It costs 240 Festival tokens.

Settlement Cosmetics

Below are the different Settlement Cosmetic items you can get. Each Settlement Cosmetic costs 30 Festival Tokens.

Floral Arrangement Scheme

Floral Shrine Scheme

Hog Log Scheme

Fairy Trap Scheme

Powerful Tree Warrior Scheme

Victorious Tree Warrior Scheme

Tree Spear Warrior Scheme

Tree Warrior Scheme

Mossy Faced Tree Scheme is also a Settlement Cosmetic item but it costs 140 Tokens.

Tattoo Cosmetics

Below are the different Tattoo Cosmetic items you can get. Each Tattoo Cosmetic costs 70 Festival Tokens.

Arm

Back

Head

Torso

Hair Cosmetics

Below are the different Hair Cosmetic items you can get. Each Hair Cosmetic costs 20 Festival Tokens.