In this Bravely Default 2 Best Weapons Guide, we will be talking about the Best Weapons in Bravely Default II. We will be listing out the best weapons in each class and their stats.
Bravely Default II has a wide variety of weapons to choose from. The game lets you choose between 7 different weapon types, which include daggers, swords, spears, axes, staves, bows, and shields.
In this guide, first, we will tell you about the best weapons in each class. The weapons listed here can be acquired after you defeat the previous owner, who is almost always a boss.
You can keep revisiting boss battles through the Gates that are spread throughout the world of Bravely Default 2.
Revisiting boss fights increases your chance of getting the boss’s special weapon and increases that job’s level at the same time.
Daggers
The following Daggers are the best in Bravely Default 2:
Givampalui
This special knife is wielded by the dashing bandit chief. The Givampalui gives you Thief passive abilities and can be obtained from Bernard.
- Physical Attack = 128
- Magical Attack = 128
- Weight = 29
- Aim = 122
- Critical Chance = 12
Vengeance
The Vengeance is a double-bladed knife that is extremely silent. This knife gives you Phantom passive skills and can be obtained from Marla.
- Physical Attack = 134
- Magical Attack = 118
- Weight = 34
- Aim = 112
- Critical Chance = 18
Swords
The following Swords are the best in Bravely Default 2:
Bullhead Blade
This sword is specially designed for the Vanguard. It gives you Vanguard passive skills and can be acquired from Dag.
- Physical Attack = 139
- Magical Attack = 0
- Weight = 38
- Aim = 108
- Critical Chance = 7
Red Moon
The Red Moon Sword is used by mages as it gives the wielder Red Mage passive skills.
This sword can be acquired from Roddy.
- Physical Attack = 125
- Magical Attack = 138
- Weight = 30
- Aim = 120
- Critical Chance = 4
Executioner’s Blade
This is a huge sword suited for skilled swordsmen. This sword is best for inflicting heavy physical attacks, and it grants the user Swordmaster Passive Skills.
This weapon can be acquired from Gladys.
- Physical Attack = 144
- Magical Attack = 0
- Weight = 44
- Aim = 105
- Critical Chance = 9
Darksoul Sword
This sword is preferred by the Hellblades as it is covered in a mysterious magical aura.
This weapon grants you Hellblade passive skills and can be acquired from Adam.
- Physical Attack = 132
- Magical Attack = 130
- Weight = 34
- Aim = 112
- Critical Chance = 6
Sword of Light
This sword grants the wielder with Bravebearer passive skills and can be obtained from Sir Sloan.
- Physical Attack = 136
- Magical Attack = 110
- Weight = 35
- Aim = 116
- Critical Chance = 8
Axes
The following Axes are the best in Bravely Default 2:
Hysteriax
This ax offers amazing Physical Attacking capabilities. It grants the wielder with Berserker passive skills and can be obtained from Prince Castor.
- Physical Attack = 156
- Magical Attack = 0
- Weight = 50
- Aim = 99
- Critical Chance = 12
Portcullis Hammer
This hammer is excellent for wreaking enemy armor. When equipped, it gives the user Shieldmaster Passive Abilities.
This hammer can be obtained from Galahad.
- Physical Attack = 140
- Magical Attack = 111
- Weight = 40
- Aim = 107
- Critical Chance = 6
Foraging Shovel
This shovel is great for inflicting damage as well as digging up ingredients. It grants Salve-Maker passive skills when equipped and can be obtained from Glenn.
- Physical Attack = 137
- Magical Attack = 124
- Weight = 37
- Aim = 112
- Critical Chance = 5
Spears
The following Spears are the best in Bravely Default 2:
Ringmaster’s Spear
This spear is wielded by beast masters as it allows them to command their charges. This spear grants Beastmaster passive skills and can be obtained from Anihal.
- Physical Attack = 138
- Magical Attack = 129
- Weight = 33
- Aim = 114
- Critical Chance = 10
Draconic Lance
The servants of the Dragonkind use this lance. It grants Dragoon passive skills and can be obtained from Martha.
- Physical Attack = 146
- Magical Attack = 116
- Weight = 35
- Aim = 120
- Critical Chance = 7
Spear of Judgment
This spear is wielded by the bastions of justice. It grants Bastion passive skills and can be acquired from Lonsdale.
Bows
The following Bows are the best in Bravely Default 2:
Longshot Bow
This is a gambler’s bow. It is said that it can tell the owner’s fortune as well. This bow grants you Gambler passive skills, and you can obtain it from Shirley.
- Physical Attack = 178
- Magical Attack = 178
- Weight = 43
- Aim = 110
- Critical Chance = 11
Wildwood Bow
The wildwood bow is favored by the hunters. This bow grants you Ranger passive abilities and can be acquired from Lily.
- Physical Attack = 202
- Magical Attack = 0
- Weight = 62
- Aim = 124
- Critical Chance = 15
Farsight Bow
The Farsight bow’s master is an Oracle who can see how the present will shape the future.
This bow grants you Oracle passive abilities and can be obtained from Domenic.
- Physical Attack = 168
- Magical Attack = 195
- Weight = 52
- Aim = 116
- Critical Chance = 7
Staffs
The following Staffs are the best in Bravely Default 2:
Maidenhair Staff
This staff is made from the wood of a tree that has a mighty life force which is popular among the white mages.
This staff grants you White Mage passive abilities and can be acquired from Selene.
- Physical Attack = 123
- Magical Attack = 128
- Weight = 33
- Aim = 116
- Critical Chance = 6
Leviathan
This staff has a double helix design which allows it to absorb energy from the atmosphere.
This staff grants Black Mage passive abilities and can be obtained from Lady Emma.
- Physical Attack = 117
- Magical Attack = 138
- Weight = 31
- Aim = 104
- Critical Chance = 4
Crescent Cane
This cane can be used to control the undead and grants the user with Arcanist passive abilities.
This cane can be obtained from Vigintio.
- Physical Attack = 110
- Magical Attack = 143
- Weight = 35
- Aim = 112
- Critical Chance = 11
Shields
The following Shields are the best in Bravely Default 2:
Bullhead Shield
This shield is specially made for the vanguards. It fits the accompanied sword with it perfectly.
This shield grants you the Enrage effect when used and can be obtained from Dag.
- Physical Attack = 13
- Magical Attack = 78
- Weight = 24
- Aim = -10
- Critical Chance = 3
Shield of Clemency
This is a large and round shield that is used by Bastions. It grants the double default effect when used and can be obtained from Lonsdale.
- Physical Defense = 104
- Magical Defense = 106
- Weight = 27
- Aim = -12
- Critical Chance = 5
These are the Best Weapons in Bravely Default 2. You can equip pairs of these weapons to all of your party members to mix and match their abilities with the weapon’s passive skills.