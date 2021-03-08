In this Bravely Default 2 Best Weapons Guide, we will be talking about the Best Weapons in Bravely Default II. We will be listing out the best weapons in each class and their stats.

Bravely Default 2 Best Weapons

Bravely Default II has a wide variety of weapons to choose from. The game lets you choose between 7 different weapon types, which include daggers, swords, spears, axes, staves, bows, and shields.

In this guide, first, we will tell you about the best weapons in each class. The weapons listed here can be acquired after you defeat the previous owner, who is almost always a boss.

You can keep revisiting boss battles through the Gates that are spread throughout the world of Bravely Default 2.

Revisiting boss fights increases your chance of getting the boss’s special weapon and increases that job’s level at the same time.

Daggers

The following Daggers are the best in Bravely Default 2:

Givampalui

This special knife is wielded by the dashing bandit chief. The Givampalui gives you Thief passive abilities and can be obtained from Bernard.

Physical Attack = 128

Magical Attack = 128

Weight = 29

Aim = 122

Critical Chance = 12

Vengeance

The Vengeance is a double-bladed knife that is extremely silent. This knife gives you Phantom passive skills and can be obtained from Marla.

Physical Attack = 134

Magical Attack = 118

Weight = 34

Aim = 112

Critical Chance = 18

Swords

The following Swords are the best in Bravely Default 2:

Bullhead Blade

This sword is specially designed for the Vanguard. It gives you Vanguard passive skills and can be acquired from Dag.

Physical Attack = 139

Magical Attack = 0

Weight = 38

Aim = 108

Critical Chance = 7

Red Moon

The Red Moon Sword is used by mages as it gives the wielder Red Mage passive skills.

This sword can be acquired from Roddy.

Physical Attack = 125

Magical Attack = 138

Weight = 30

Aim = 120

Critical Chance = 4

Executioner’s Blade

This is a huge sword suited for skilled swordsmen. This sword is best for inflicting heavy physical attacks, and it grants the user Swordmaster Passive Skills.

This weapon can be acquired from Gladys.

Physical Attack = 144

Magical Attack = 0

Weight = 44

Aim = 105

Critical Chance = 9

Darksoul Sword

This sword is preferred by the Hellblades as it is covered in a mysterious magical aura.

This weapon grants you Hellblade passive skills and can be acquired from Adam.

Physical Attack = 132

Magical Attack = 130

Weight = 34

Aim = 112

Critical Chance = 6

Sword of Light

This sword grants the wielder with Bravebearer passive skills and can be obtained from Sir Sloan.

Physical Attack = 136

Magical Attack = 110

Weight = 35

Aim = 116

Critical Chance = 8

Axes

The following Axes are the best in Bravely Default 2:

Hysteriax

This ax offers amazing Physical Attacking capabilities. It grants the wielder with Berserker passive skills and can be obtained from Prince Castor.

Physical Attack = 156

Magical Attack = 0

Weight = 50

Aim = 99

Critical Chance = 12

Portcullis Hammer

This hammer is excellent for wreaking enemy armor. When equipped, it gives the user Shieldmaster Passive Abilities.

This hammer can be obtained from Galahad.

Physical Attack = 140

Magical Attack = 111

Weight = 40

Aim = 107

Critical Chance = 6

Foraging Shovel

This shovel is great for inflicting damage as well as digging up ingredients. It grants Salve-Maker passive skills when equipped and can be obtained from Glenn.

Physical Attack = 137

Magical Attack = 124

Weight = 37

Aim = 112

Critical Chance = 5

Spears

The following Spears are the best in Bravely Default 2:

Ringmaster’s Spear

This spear is wielded by beast masters as it allows them to command their charges. This spear grants Beastmaster passive skills and can be obtained from Anihal.

Physical Attack = 138

Magical Attack = 129

Weight = 33

Aim = 114

Critical Chance = 10

Draconic Lance

The servants of the Dragonkind use this lance. It grants Dragoon passive skills and can be obtained from Martha.

Physical Attack = 146

Magical Attack = 116

Weight = 35

Aim = 120

Critical Chance = 7

Spear of Judgment

This spear is wielded by the bastions of justice. It grants Bastion passive skills and can be acquired from Lonsdale.

Bows

The following Bows are the best in Bravely Default 2:

Longshot Bow

This is a gambler’s bow. It is said that it can tell the owner’s fortune as well. This bow grants you Gambler passive skills, and you can obtain it from Shirley.

Physical Attack = 178

Magical Attack = 178

Weight = 43

Aim = 110

Critical Chance = 11

Wildwood Bow

The wildwood bow is favored by the hunters. This bow grants you Ranger passive abilities and can be acquired from Lily.

Physical Attack = 202

Magical Attack = 0

Weight = 62

Aim = 124

Critical Chance = 15

Farsight Bow

The Farsight bow’s master is an Oracle who can see how the present will shape the future.

This bow grants you Oracle passive abilities and can be obtained from Domenic.

Physical Attack = 168

Magical Attack = 195

Weight = 52

Aim = 116

Critical Chance = 7

Staffs

The following Staffs are the best in Bravely Default 2:

Maidenhair Staff

This staff is made from the wood of a tree that has a mighty life force which is popular among the white mages.

This staff grants you White Mage passive abilities and can be acquired from Selene.

Physical Attack = 123

Magical Attack = 128

Weight = 33

Aim = 116

Critical Chance = 6

Leviathan

This staff has a double helix design which allows it to absorb energy from the atmosphere.

This staff grants Black Mage passive abilities and can be obtained from Lady Emma.

Physical Attack = 117

Magical Attack = 138

Weight = 31

Aim = 104

Critical Chance = 4

Crescent Cane

This cane can be used to control the undead and grants the user with Arcanist passive abilities.

This cane can be obtained from Vigintio.

Physical Attack = 110

Magical Attack = 143

Weight = 35

Aim = 112

Critical Chance = 11

Shields

The following Shields are the best in Bravely Default 2:

Bullhead Shield

This shield is specially made for the vanguards. It fits the accompanied sword with it perfectly.

This shield grants you the Enrage effect when used and can be obtained from Dag.

Physical Attack = 13

Magical Attack = 78

Weight = 24

Aim = -10

Critical Chance = 3

Shield of Clemency

This is a large and round shield that is used by Bastions. It grants the double default effect when used and can be obtained from Lonsdale.

Physical Defense = 104

Magical Defense = 106

Weight = 27

Aim = -12

Critical Chance = 5

These are the Best Weapons in Bravely Default 2. You can equip pairs of these weapons to all of your party members to mix and match their abilities with the weapon’s passive skills.