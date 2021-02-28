Similar to its predecessor, Bravely Default 2 brings back the much-loved Job System of Bravely Default. As you progress, more and more exciting jobs unlock for you to try out. This guide will tell you How to Unlock New Jobs in Bravely Default 2.

How to Unlock New Jobs in Bravely Default 2

Players will gradually unlock more and more new jobs as they progress in Bravely Default 2’s story. Let’s look at when and how you get access to them below.

Vanguard and White Mage Jobs

These two are the first asterisks and Jobs players get in the game. As soon as you begin your journey, you then tasked with saving a kidnapped girl Gloria who is a princess and also one of the party members.

Gloria is kidnapped by two mercenaries, Dag and Selene. As you progress through the task, you enter the prologue dungeon. You find both of these mercenaries at the end of the dungeon and you fight them. You do have Gloria’s bodyguard with you to help you in this fight.

Once both Dag and Selene are defeated you get hold of their asterisks, White Mage asterisk and Vanguard asterisk, and they can now be used as either primary or secondary Job in the game from now on.

Monk Job

Monk is a strong physical-based Job and one of the best in the game. It can be acquired within the prologue of the game. Once you have defeated Selene and Dag to save Gloria, you can then claim the White Mage asterisk and Vanguard asterisk.

On your way to Savalon, you will encounter the owner of Monk asterisk who asks to fight you. He does this so he can steal the Wind Crystal from Gloria.

The fight begins, and you fight the owner, Horten, to get the Monk asterisk for yourself. Once you have defeated Horten, you will get hold of Monk asterisk and unlock the Monk Job for everyone.

Gambler Job

This job can be unlocked in Chapter 1, making it one of the earliest jobs players can access. Once in Savalon, continue with the main story until you get to Beast Master Anihal. Defeat the beast master and her Asterisks will then belong to the player.

Once you have gotten your hands on Beast Master Anihal’s asterisk, you can then head to the gambling hall in the north of the town and start taking Gambler Jobs.

In the gambling hall, you can talk to Shirley. She can be found next to the table and she has a side mission for the players. This mission introduces the player to the card game, Bind and Divide. Once you defeat Shirley in this game to talk to Orpheus and get his character card.

Similarly, challenge many other NPCs in the gambling hall, until you again face Shirley. Make sure you defeat her in your first try or keep reload a save file to do so to unlock the Shirley the Gambler boss fight. Winning this unlocks the Gambler Job asterisk.