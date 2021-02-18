Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sword of Saint George Walkthrough

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has many interesting weapons that you can collect throughout the world. This guide will help you complete The Sword of Saint of George quest and get Saint George’s Holy Sword in assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Once you have completed The Legacy of Saint George quest, you unlock the River Dee area. Here, you have to complete the River Map clues for the River Exe and River Severn area.

Once you have met the requirements, you’ll receive the Treasures of River Dee quest and The Sword of Saint George quest.

With the quest now unlocked, we can go complete it to get to the sword.

Sword of Saint George Quest

The quest itself is provided by Vagn. He tasks you with sailing to Deva Victrix, where the sword is, and defeating the champion who wields the sword so you can take it for yourself.

Before you embark on this journey, you have to raid the area, so make sure you have a full squad of Vikings. This will make the raid easier so you can focus on the task at hand.

With your Viking brothers ready to sail with you, get to the River Dee map and sail through the entire length of the river to reach Deva Victrix. The raid will begin.

Champion Fight

You need to push your way through Deva Victrix. You can either push with your army or leave them and run ahead alone as you like. It is recommended that you stay with your army, as the fights ahead are fairly long and difficult with tons of strong enemies.

When you are ready, head into the Keep of Deva Victrix to trigger the final fight. A cutscene will play and you will be introduced to the champion, wielding Sword of Saint George.

Fight the champion, and defeating him and confirming the kill completes The Sword of Saint George quest and grants you his sword as the reward.

Sword of Saint George abilities

The sword itself is a superior great sword. The weapon, being a great sword, is 2-handed. Saint George’s Holy Sword has a passive ability that knocks enemies to the ground when they receive a critical hit.

This allows for an aggressive approach to difficult fights as you can knock back enemies and keep the barrage when they are down.