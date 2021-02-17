Assassin’s Creed Valhalla River to Raid Walkthrough

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla River to Raid guide, we will tell you how to complete the River to Raid mission to unlock the latest game mode in AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla River to Raid

River to Raid quest has certain requirements that need to be fulfilled in order to start the quest. One of them is having Barracks in your Settlement.

The quest also has a suggested power level of 131. Building the barracks will unlock access to Jomsvikings which is needed for the new River Raid game mode.

To start the River to Raid quest, talk to Eydis who is present around the Barracks.

After talking to him, your objective will be to build a Jomsviking. If you have already built one, then you will be able to move to the next step immediately.

After the Jomsviking objective, head to the Old Dock for the next objective, you will meet some new characters here, and a cutscene will play.

After the cutscene, a new building called River Raid dock will be unlocked from where you will be able to access the River Raids game mode.

To start a River Raid, talk to Vagn who is present around the River Raid dock. Choose ‘Yes, let’s go raiding’ dialogue option to start a River Raid.

River Raids are similar to the old raids in the game, but in this mode, you will be exploring new areas of England. Complete the objectives given to you during the raid to complete the River Raid and return to the Settlement.

When back at the Settlement, a cutscene involving Vagn will play. After this cutscene, a new settlement structure called ‘Jomsviking Hall’ will be unlocked.

Build a Jomsviking Hall north of River Raid dock. Building this structure requires 100 foreign supplies.

Once you build the Jomsviking Hall, the River to Raid quest will be complete.