Hitman 3 Mendoza Challenges Guide

In this guide, we’ll be walking you through all 67 challenges that you need to complete in Mendoza, Argentina, in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 Mendoza Challenges

There are 67 challenges that you need to do to complete ‘The Farewell’ mission in Mendoza, Argentina.

Another benefit to completing these challenges is that your Mastery Level on this map will go up. This will result in you unlocking new gear and starting locations.

To unlock the Vineyard Virtuoso trophy, you need to reach Mastery Level 20 in Mendoza. To get to this level, you only need to do about 85% of the Mendoza challenges.

So, if you just wish to reach Mastery Level 20, you can afford to neglect a couple of these challenges.

That said, we’ll be walking you through every single one of the 67 Mendoza Challenges in this guide.

Do note that these challenges cannot be attempted if you’re not playing online.

Assassination Challenges

Pencil Pusher

For this challenge, your target is Yates. When you’re in the parking lot, you’ll see Yates’ lawyer talking to him on the phone. He’s the bald guy holding a briefcase.

When the lawyer steps inside the circle in the center, take him out and wear his outfit. Get rid of your weapon and head towards the Villa.

Have a chat with the security guard at the Black Iron gate and you’ll be taken to the Guest Room. Once there, knock out the guard and put him in the closet.

Wait for Yates to come into the Guest Room. Meanwhile, you can place your files and your pen on the table.

When Yates finally comes into the room, wait for him to stand right in front of the table. You can then slam his head into the pen that you put on the table.

Notes of Hemlock

Grab the lethal poison from the Villa Bathroom located on Level 5 and then go down to the Wine Fridge in Level 1 to pick up the Pinot Noir bottle. Put on a waiter’s clothing and head up into the Tasting Room located on Level 2.

Put the bottle of Pinot Noir down on the table then poison the glass. Wait for Tamara to come inside the Tasting Room and then serve this glass to her.

Get Rid of the Body

Your challenge in this mission is to dispose of the target using the Shredder located outside the mansion, near the Guest Bedroom.

When you and the target are alone together, kill him and then kill the guard standing by the door outside. You can then drag his body around the corner and throw it into the Shredder.

Coldhearted

While you’re inside the Production Room during the main mission story called ‘The Tour,’ explain the Freezer and wait for Tamara to step inside it. When she does, close the door and lock her in.

Firebrand

For this challenge, you have to electrocute Tamara. If you take a look at the lamps sitting on the floor near the guest areas, you’ll notice that there are several garden hoses near them.

The easiest way to complete this mission is to first knock out Tamara, then drag her to the lamps. You can then shoot at the lamps near her to electrocute her body. However, this method won’t work if there isn’t a puddle of water by the lamps.

Another way to do it is to just wait for Tamara to walk by a lamp that has a puddle of water near it. You can then sneakily shoot the lamp to electrocute her.

Pulp Fiction

While you’re inside the Fermentation Room during the main mission story called ‘The Tour’, explain the Grape Crusher and wait for Tamara to come near it. When she does, push her into the crusher.

Murder by Proxy

To complete this challenge, you need to get the NPCs to kill your targets instead of killing them yourself.

Tasteless, Traceless

To complete this challenge, you need to complete the following two challenges:

To Loyalty

For this challenge, you’ll need some lethal poison. You can get it by either reaching Berlin Mastery Level 10, or obtaining it from the Villa Bathroom located on Level 5.

Once you have the poison on you, bring it down into the Villa Basement located on Level 3 and lace Don’s glass with the poison.

Now, you’ll have to complete the main story mission called ‘Closing Statement’ to get Don to drink from the poisoned glass.

Straight shot

All you need to do for this challenge is to land a headshot on any target.

Versatile Assassin

For this challenge, you need to complete all of the following challenges:

Someone Could Hurt Themselves

Hold My Hair

Straight Shot

Piano Man

Somebody Could Hurt Themselves

For this challenge, you need to complete all the other challenges where your targets ‘accidentally’ kill themselves. Take the challenge named ‘Pulp Fiction’ for example.

For this challenge, you’ll need an Emetic Syrine. You can get one by reaching Chongqing Mastery Level 5.

Once you have the syringe, head up to the Villa’s upper floor and use it on the target. This will make him rush into the bathroom.

While he’s in there, sneak up on him and drown him to complete the challenge.

Piano Man

For this challenge, you just need to choke out any target using your Fiberwire.

Domestic Disturbance

The Orator

Discovery Challenges

These challenges require you to find all the shortcuts and undiscovered areas on the Mendoza, Argentina map in Hitman 3.

Cuckoo’s Nest

The sniper watching the area is sitting on the Silos at Level 3. To your left will be a guard with a rifle. Use a coin to distract him.

While he’s distracted, take his rifle. You won’t be noticed by the sniper.

Lago Lurker

After killing the two given targets, make your way to the Boatdock. You’ll find the key in the shed adjacent to the Boatdock.

Shortcut: Cellar Door

This shortcut is located in the Villa Basement on Level 3.

The Hidden Hand

A Vintage Year

This challenge will be completed during the main story mission called ‘Closing Statement.’

The Cave

You need to have the Tactical Wetsuit to get out of this area. You can get the Tactical Wetsuit from the Armor (Level 2) nearby.

Grape Picker

The disguise you need for this challenge can be found in the Staff Locker Room located at Level 0. You can also obtain it from one of the grape field workers.

Grand Theft Auto

The keys you need to start Don’s car are located in the Villa Bedroom on Level 5.

Chameleon

You need to obtain all 15 disguises that you can get in the Mendoza area to complete this challenge. Thes disguises are:

Asado Chef: Can be obtained during The Famous Llosa Brothers mission.

Bodyguard: Can be obtained from the guards near the guest areas.

Chief Winemaker: Can be obtained during the Tour Guide challenge.

Corvo Black: Can be obtained during The Tour main story mission.

Gaucho: Can be obtained during the Cowboy challenge.

Herald: Can be obtained during The Hidden Hand challenge.

Lawyer: The bald lawyer holding a briefcase in the parking lot. Can be obtained during the Pencil Pusher challenge.

Mercenary: Can be obtained from anywhere near the Villa.

Sommelier: Can be obtained during the Closing Statement main story mission.

Tactical Wet Suit: Armory (Level 2). Can be obtained during The Cave challenge.

Waiter: Can be obtained during the Tastemaker challenge.

Winery Worker: Can be obtained during the Grape Picker challenge.

Tastemaker

You’ll see several waiters walking about. Wait for one of them to go into the walkway between the Villa Basement and Asado and then obtain their outfit.

Harvest Season

Head into the Grape Shed at Level 0 and grab the special knife from there. Use the knife to cut a few of the big grapevines from the upper portion of the grapefield.

Shortcut: Backdoor

To find this shortcut, walk down the curved path around the mansion which takes you to the bottom and you’ll find the shortcut on Level 2.

One Last Tango

Exfiltrate the area using the exfiltration point on the dancefloor.

Into the Sunset

The exfiltration point for this challenge can be found under the Grape Shed, which is located at Level 0 (the bottom of the map).

Hello, Cowboy

You need to take out a Gaucho for this challenge. They usually walk around the fields in pairs, so you’ll have to distract them to separate the Gauchos. Once they’re isolated, take one of them out to complete the challenge.

Discover Mendoza

You need to find all 45 undiscovered areas in Mendoza to complete this challenge.

Estate Wines

Make your way to the Wine Fridge at Level 1 and obtain the three wine bottles to complete this challenge.

Shortcut: Maintenance Door:

This shortcut is located in the Villa Basement at Level 3.

Scandal

The intel you need to find for this challenge can be found in the safe located in the Villa Basement at Level 3. The code needed to open the safe is 2006.

The Famous Llosa Brothers

The Asado Chef you need to find for this challenge is present near the great barbecue display at Level 3.

Feats

Grapes of Wrath

Head into the Grape Shed at Level 0 and grab the special knife. Use it to cut a few of the big grapevines and then sneak up on someone and use the grapes to pacify them.

Mission Story – The Tour

Complete the main story mission named ‘The Tour’.

Main Story = Closing Statement

Complete the main story mission named ‘Closing Statement’.

Going Above

Use the console located in the Security Room at Level 2 to open up the Wine Fridge. When you do this, a one-minute timer will start. You have to enter the Wine Fridge before this timer runs out.

Asador

Grab a torch from the delivery van parked outside the Villa Entrance and use it to ignite the Fire of the Asado.

Primary Fermentation

Head to the top floor of the Fermentation Room at Level 1. Knock out one of the workers there and dump their body in the Fermentation Tank.

Mission Story – Eyes on Target

Complete the main story mission named ‘Eyes on Target’.

Melon Head

For this challenge, you have to complete the Eyes on Target main story mission.

Tour Guide

For this challenge, you have to complete The Tour main story mission.

Secondary Fermentation

Grab the lethal poison from the Villa bathroom at Level 5 and equip it. Head into the Tech Room at Level 1 and eliminate the two people in there.

You have to now learn the route from the ventilation system to the Security Office. Once you’re confident that you’ve learned the route, play the main story mission named ‘The Tour’ all the way to the end’.

At the end of this mission, Don will head into the Barrel Room. In this room, Tamara will also be present so both Don and Tamara will be inside there at once.

Distract Tamara and then run back to the Tech Room. Lace the ventilation system with Poison and start it up. Once it’s turned on, use the console in the Security Room at Level 2 to make the poisoned air from the ventilation system go into the Barrel Room.

QR Code

Scan all seven QR codes present in the Vineyard using your camera to complete this challenge.

Going Below

Grab the screwdriver from the Tech Room at Level 1 and head into the Barrel Room.

Jump down to the tunnels below from the side of the room and remove the cover from the wall using the screwdriver to get access to the Wine Fridge.

The Talented Mr. Rieper

Mission Story – Over the Top

Complete the main story mission named ‘Over the Top’.

A Think Must

While you’re inside the Fermentation Room during the main mission story called ‘The Tour’, explain the Grape Crusher and wait for Tamara to come near it. When she does, push her into the crusher.

Targets

The two targets you need to eliminate in Mendoza are Tamara Vidal and Don Archibald Yates.

The Classics

Sniper Assassin

To complete this challenge, you have to kill all your targets using only the Sniper Rifle.

Silent Assassin

During the mission, you must only kill your targets and get rid of their bodies.

Also, you’ll need to steer clear from the enemy’s radar.

Silent Assassin, Suit Only

To complete this challenge, you must only kill your targets and get rid of their bodies without getting detected.

You’ll also have to do all this with your suit on, and without any disguise.

Suit Only

You have to complete the mission with your suit on, without any disguises.