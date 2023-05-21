This Hitman 3 Mendoza Undiscovered Area Locations guide covers the locations of all the areas that you need to discover in the Mendoza Argentina map to help you get that trophy.

Hitman 3 Mendoza Area Undiscovered Locations

Hitman 3’s Mendoza Argentina has a bunch of areas that need to be discovered for the Master the Terroir achievement.

The total number of areas you need to discover in the Mendoza, Argentina map of Hitman 3 are 45. These 45 locations can be discovered while in 7 different levels of the map (Lvl 0 to Lvl 6).

So without further ado, here are all of the 45 locations divided under the level categories from 0 to 6 on the Mendoza map in Hitman 3:

Level 0 Locations

Chardonnay Field: The Lower region of the grapevines

Grape Shed: The shed within the grapevines

Grapefield Roads: The path that runs down the middle within the grapevines

Malbec Field: The Upper region of the grapevines

Cinema: The lower right region of the main building

Production Room: Main working place at the center of the complex northeast of the cinema

Staff Locker Room: Located to the top left of Production Room

Staff Restroom: Adjacent to the Staff locker room

Fermentation Room: Located to the right of the Production Room

Level 1 Locations

Tech room: On the left, when you go one floor above the production complex

Barrel room: A central room above the production Room

Wine Fridge: Discovered by dropping the shelves that are to the right side of the barrel room.

Level 2 Locations

Grapefield Cliff: A trailing pathway between the entry point and the grapefields.

Parking Lot: A crowded section with parked cars.

Parking Area and Tunnel: a guarded area next to Parking Lot

Security Tunnel: A tunnel behind the guard office

Boatdock: To the very north of the level 2 map.

Dance Floor: A crowded area to the right of the parking lot.

Reception: To the right of the Dance floor

Fermentation Atrium: The large room to the right of the reception

Tasting Room: South of the Atrium, towards the bottom of the map

Bathroom: right above the Reception area

Security Room: adjacent to the Bathroom.

Secret Tunnel: A tunnel behind the security room

Armory: A room accessible via the secret tunnel.

Backside: To the right of the map, at the end of the Secret Tunnel.

Level 3 Locations

Lower Gardens: In the upper area on the left side of the map.

Asado/Barbecue: Upper side section with many party guests

Higher Gardens: In the top left area of the map

Villa Basement: Take an entrance through the Foyer.

Silo: Top left of the map near the lower gardens.

Level 4 Locations

Security Checkpoint: The location at the beginning of the map.

Viewing Platform: Located at your first objective overlooking the region.

Villa Front Yard: Situated between Villa and the Asado

Villa Back Yard: A garden behind the Mansion

Villa Foyer: Entrance to the Mansion

Villa Guest Room: Right side of the Foyer

Villa Living Room: Left side of the Foyer

Level 5 Locations

Villa Roof: A large section of roof at the top of the Villa, colored orange.

Villa Office: The central room in the Villa on the upper floor.

Villa Bedroom: Attached to the office.

Villa Bathroom: Attached to the bedroom.

Villa Front Balcony: Seen from the front yard of the Asado

Villa Back Balcony: Overlooking the top most end of the map

Level 6 Locations

Villa Attic: Access through the ladder in the bathroom to reach the attic of the Villa.

So above are all the 45 undiscovered locations in the Mendoza area that need to be discovered for Master the Terroir Trophy.