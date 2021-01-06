In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wardens of Faith Locations guide, we’ll be showing you the location of every Warden of this branch you need to assassinate in AC Valhalla.

The Wardens of Faith in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are members of the Order of the Ancients, people with a very particular set of skills that might even exceed yours if you’re not fast at your feet.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wardens of Faith Locations

The Order of Ancients is divided into 6 sets of individuals that you’ll be facing throughout the game. In this guide, we’ll specifically be discussing the 6 Wardens of Faith.

The details below should outline important information, such as how to unlock each one and where to find them on a map for a showdown.

Yohanes Loukas (The Oil)

Location: Fearnhamme, Hamtunscire

Yohanes Loukas’ identity is initially a mystery. To uncover his true face, you’ll have to go through three clues scattered to different locations.

Clues

The first clue is found at the festival, East of Hengefarm.

The second clue is found at the pig farm at Readingum Abbey in Hamtunscire.

The third clue is a note found at Readingum Abbey in an underground well near the pig pen.

Eventually, you’ll track the man down to the Fearnhamme in Hamtunscire.

Yohanes Loukas AKA The Oil is being protected by guards at all times, which might make your stealthy approach obsolete.

You can blow up the explosives nearby to take out a few members and lower the difficulty for yourself. Attack and take out the remaining enemies to deal with the very first Warden of Faith.

Heika of Friesland (The Sickle)

Location: Heika of Friesland will be your second target as a Warden of Faith. You can find her by inspecting two clues.

Clues

Go to Maeldun’s Saltern Camp and investigate. Found near Essexe’s coast by the East.

Find a note inside the building at Maeldun’s Saltern Camp. This will reveal the true identity of The Sickle.

You can perform an air assassination by traversing through the top of the buildings near her.

Benseck of Bath (The Bell)

Location: Brimclif Monastery Graveyard at Hamntunscire

Benseck is the third target, and we will need to find only two clues to discover his true identity.

Clues

Take a look at the chain blockade found on the Ember River.

Read the note found at Embert Blockade, which will reveal The Bell’s identity.

You will find Benseck to be situated at the Brimclif Monastery’s graveyard, protected by three guards.

A good strategy would be to take the two guards out first and then proceeding with the assassination.

Hilda (The Quill)

Location: Wincestre Sewers

The Quill’s identity can be discovered by simply going through the Wincestre storyline in Valhalla.

As you proceed through this storyline, you will come across a specific quest titled ‘Plucking the Quill’, which basically takes you to kill her in the Wincestre Sewers underground.

During the quest, you will walk into an ambush, and Hilda will be on high alert. Failing to kill her then will force her to retreat to a secured facility. At that point, you can try stealthily killing her.

Selwyn (The Gallows)

Location: Wincestre

Following the Wincestre storyline, you will eventually come across the quest titled ‘Choking the Gallows,’ which has you squaring off against The Gallows himself.

You can use the environment to your advantage by unleashing wild boars onto Selwyn and fight him during the distraction. A better alternative would be to just simply air assassinate him while he’s busy taking care of the wild animals.

Ealhferth (The Seax)

Location: Wincestre

You can find the sixth and final member of the Wardens of Faith in Wincestre. Continue with the questline in Wincestre to find out who The Seax is.

You will find out the man’s true identity and be tasked to kill him in the quest, ‘Impaling the Seax.’

Identifying Ealhferth disguised in the crowd requires a bit of attention. And, if you have already missed King Aelfred’s hint, here’s how you can tell.

Wait for Ealhferth to pursue King Aelfred, and then make your move.

Sister Blaeswith, The Archbishop’s Shadow (The Rake)

Location: St. Martin’s Church in Canterbury, Cent

Taking care of all the previous Wardens of Faith will eventually reveal The Rake’s identity as Sister Blaeswith, who is the Maegester of the Wardens of Faith.

She’s harmless but still protected by a bunch of guards. You can start by taking down the enemies around her using different environmental opportunities. Once she’s a bit defenseless, you can go in for a quick and easy kill.