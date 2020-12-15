This Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love walkthrough will take you through the main job, covering each major objective, location, and people you will meet along the way. So, let’s dive right in.

Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love

Automatic Love is an Act 2 main job that you can start after Playing for Time.

Lizzie’s Bar

Make your way to Lizzie’s bar where you will meet Judy, before arriving you may even call her to tell her you will be visiting. Speak with Judy and get Evelyn’s cigarette case with the address for Clouds, then head out.

You will need to head to a ‘dollhouse,’ Clouds. You need information on Evelyn and this was where she used to work. Asking around will help uncover more information.

To enter Clouds, you need to leave your weapons at the gates, and you may have to enter restricted areas during the mission, so make sure to be stealthy about it as the guards won’t think twice before shooting you.

Clouds

Enter the clouds when it’s evening, if it isn’t, wait till 6pm. You may book yourself a doll from the reception, after which you will be assigned a booth number.

Go to the designated booth and wait for your doll. Question the doll as much as you can for information about Evelyn.

Asking the right questions might get you the information about Evelyn’s room, which is booth 11.

Investigating it will show blood stains and through a port near the bed, you can access the security footage, which can be used against the owner of Clouds, Woodman, later on.

Leave and head towards the VIP area to find Tom. You can either sneak in or steal a VIP access card; the best place to do that is in the washroom, where there is a security guard who you can knock out and loot it along with a katana you could use.

Regardless, enter VIP and speak with Tom, then head into the restricted area to Woodman’s office.

If you can, make sure to hack cameras and enemy optics to make it easier to sneak.

Confronting Woodman

Our main target is Woodman; all this investigation is really icing at the top. You can use dialogue or fight him to get the information you need.

Any evidence you collected may also help you convince him to give you what you want. If you do decide to fight Woodman, that Katana you looted earlier may help you a lot.

After getting what you need, take the elevator to the bottom of the building to complete Automatic Love and start The Space in Between.