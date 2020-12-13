Cyberpunk 2077 Vendor / Shop Locations Guide

One of the best ways to buy and upgrade equipment in Cyberpunk 2077 is through the vendors present all around Night City. Knowing Cyberpunk 2077 Vendor / Shop Locations is very important if you want to progress through the campaign quickly and with ease so we prepared this guide to help out.

Cyberpunk 2077 Vendor / Shop Locations

To help you find all the vendors in Cyberpunk 2077, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll show you the location and inventory of each vendor in the game.

Vendor Types

There are six different types of vendors in the game. Each type of vendor has a unique inventory from the rest.

Clothing vendor: This vendor will sell you new clothes, which will give you more armor, allowing you to tank more damage from hostiles.

Weapon vendor: This vendor will sell you new weapons and mods.

Melee Weapon vendor: This vendor specializes in melee weapons.

Medpoint vendor: This vendor will sell you consumable healing items.

Netrunner vendor: This vendor will sell you new quickhacks that you can use to acquire cyberware abilities.

Junk vendor: This vendor will purchase junk from you and also sell you some miscellaneous items.

Watson Vendor Locations

There are 4 different vendors available in the Watson district.

Stylishly – Clothing Vendor

This vendor is located in the Little China area within the Watson district.

Inventory

Armadillo Mod

Asa No Heiwa Enhanced Yukata

Beige Dress Shoes With Cushioned Composite Insoles

Braindance Windbreaker

Braindance Blue Trilayer Long-Sleeve

Classic Hardened-Leather Flat cap

Classy Aramio-Weave Skirt

Cyan Plastic Shinos

Crafting Spec: Stylist Turquoise Sport Glasses

Crafting Spec: Durable Lime Speed Modular Helmet

Crafting Spec: Spotted Flexi-Membrane Bustier

Comfy Dress Shoes With Metal Inserts

Durable Plaid Skirt

Flat Cap With Reinforced Seams

Melting Hottie Tank Top

Militech Heavy Tactical Vest

Milky Trail Slip-On Ceramic Alloy Sneakers

Purple Dragon Aramio-Weave Tank Top

Powder Pink Skirt With Dura-Hybrid Weave

Punk Boostweave Biker Jacket

Resist! Mod

Steel Microplated Kabuto

Spiked Maelstrom Short-Sleeve Jacket

Ultra-Elastic Bitch V.13 Skirt

Wool Suit Jacket With Reinforced Synfiber-weave

Zolotoy Uley Soviet-Style Fireproof Windbreaker

2nd Amendment – Weapons Vendor

This vendor is located in the Little China area within the Watson district.

When you first meet this vendor, named Robert Wilson, he’ll give you a free Iconic Weapon called Dying Night.

Inventory

Baseball Bat

Bounce Back MK.1

Nekomata

Char Incendiary Grenade

Crafting Spec: F-GX Frag Grenade

Common Item Components

Crafting Spec: Crunch

CS-1 Taipan

CQO MK.72 Kanone Mini

D5 Copperhead

D8-4 Igla

Electric Baton Gamma

E305 Prospecta

F-GX Frag Grenade

Katana

Knife

M10AF Lexington

8 Clearvue

2X Grandstand

Pistol, Rifle, Shotgun, Sniper Rifle Ammo

Pacifier Mod

Pax Mod

Pulverize Mod

Rare Item Components

Rare Upgrade Components

S0-21 Saika

Tanto

Unity

Uncommon Item Components

Weaken Mod

XC-10 Alecto

XC-10 Strix

Coach Fred – Melee Weapons Vendor

This vendor is located in the Little China area within the Watson district.

Inventory

Baseball Bat (Legendary)

Baseball Bat (Uncommon)

Bounce Back Mk.1

Cold Shoulder

Electric Baton Alpha

Hammer

Katana (Legendary)

Katana (Uncommon)

Knife

Kunai

Machete

Maxdoc MK.1

Socket Wrench

Steel Pipe

Tanto

Scourge

White-Knuckled

Meds Etc. – Medpoint Vendor

This vendor is located in the Northside area within the Watson district.

Inventory