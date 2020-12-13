Cyberpunk 2077 Vendor / Shop Locations Guide

One of the best ways to buy and upgrade equipment in Cyberpunk 2077 is through the vendors present all around Night City. Knowing Cyberpunk 2077 Vendor / Shop Locations is very important if you want to progress through the campaign quickly and with ease so we prepared this guide to help out.
Cyberpunk 2077 Vendor / Shop Locations
To help you find all the vendors in Cyberpunk 2077, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll show you the location and inventory of each vendor in the game.
Vendor Types
There are six different types of vendors in the game. Each type of vendor has a unique inventory from the rest.
- Clothing vendor: This vendor will sell you new clothes, which will give you more armor, allowing you to tank more damage from hostiles.
- Weapon vendor: This vendor will sell you new weapons and mods.
- Melee Weapon vendor: This vendor specializes in melee weapons.
- Medpoint vendor: This vendor will sell you consumable healing items.
- Netrunner vendor: This vendor will sell you new quickhacks that you can use to acquire cyberware abilities.
- Junk vendor: This vendor will purchase junk from you and also sell you some miscellaneous items.
Watson Vendor Locations
There are 4 different vendors available in the Watson district.
Stylishly – Clothing Vendor
This vendor is located in the Little China area within the Watson district.
Inventory
- Armadillo Mod
- Asa No Heiwa Enhanced Yukata
- Beige Dress Shoes With Cushioned Composite Insoles
- Braindance Windbreaker
- Braindance Blue Trilayer Long-Sleeve
- Classic Hardened-Leather Flat cap
- Classy Aramio-Weave Skirt
- Cyan Plastic Shinos
- Crafting Spec: Stylist Turquoise Sport Glasses
- Crafting Spec: Durable Lime Speed Modular Helmet
- Crafting Spec: Spotted Flexi-Membrane Bustier
- Comfy Dress Shoes With Metal Inserts
- Durable Plaid Skirt
- Flat Cap With Reinforced Seams
- Melting Hottie Tank Top
- Militech Heavy Tactical Vest
- Milky Trail Slip-On Ceramic Alloy Sneakers
- Purple Dragon Aramio-Weave Tank Top
- Powder Pink Skirt With Dura-Hybrid Weave
- Punk Boostweave Biker Jacket
- Resist! Mod
- Steel Microplated Kabuto
- Spiked Maelstrom Short-Sleeve Jacket
- Ultra-Elastic Bitch V.13 Skirt
- Wool Suit Jacket With Reinforced Synfiber-weave
- Zolotoy Uley Soviet-Style Fireproof Windbreaker
2nd Amendment – Weapons Vendor
This vendor is located in the Little China area within the Watson district.
When you first meet this vendor, named Robert Wilson, he’ll give you a free Iconic Weapon called Dying Night.
Inventory
- Baseball Bat
- Bounce Back MK.1
- Nekomata
- Char Incendiary Grenade
- Crafting Spec: F-GX Frag Grenade
- Common Item Components
- Crafting Spec: Crunch
- CS-1 Taipan
- CQO MK.72 Kanone Mini
- D5 Copperhead
- D8-4 Igla
- Electric Baton Gamma
- E305 Prospecta
- F-GX Frag Grenade
- Katana
- Knife
- M10AF Lexington
- 8 Clearvue
- 2X Grandstand
- Pistol, Rifle, Shotgun, Sniper Rifle Ammo
- Pacifier Mod
- Pax Mod
- Pulverize Mod
- Rare Item Components
- Rare Upgrade Components
- S0-21 Saika
- Tanto
- Unity
- Uncommon Item Components
- Weaken Mod
- XC-10 Alecto
- XC-10 Strix
Coach Fred – Melee Weapons Vendor
This vendor is located in the Little China area within the Watson district.
Inventory
- Baseball Bat (Legendary)
- Baseball Bat (Uncommon)
- Bounce Back Mk.1
- Cold Shoulder
- Electric Baton Alpha
- Hammer
- Katana (Legendary)
- Katana (Uncommon)
- Knife
- Kunai
- Machete
- Maxdoc MK.1
- Socket Wrench
- Steel Pipe
- Tanto
- Scourge
- White-Knuckled
Meds Etc. – Medpoint Vendor
This vendor is located in the Northside area within the Watson district.
Inventory
- Bounce Back MK.3
- Bounce Back MK.2
- Bounce Back MK.1
- Crafting Spec: Maxdoc MK.3
- Crafting Spec: Bounce Back MK.3
- Crafting Spec: Maxdock MK.2
- Crafting Spec: Maxdock MK.1
- Health Booster
- Maxdoc MK.3
- Maxdoc MK.2
- Maxdoc MK.1
- Ram Jolt