In this Cyberpunk 2077 Sandayu Oda Boss guide, we’ll be walking you through all of Sandayu Oda’s strengths, weaknesses and his moveset to help you out with defeating him in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Sandayu Oda Boss

Sandayu Oda is a powerful cyberninja whose most powerful asset is his incredible speed and maneuverability.

You will encounter Oda in Play it Safe main job in Cyberpunk 2077.

If you don’t know exactly what to do beforehand, then taking down Oda will seem nearly impossible.

Sandayu Oda Attacks

Maneuverability

Oda will use his extreme maneuverability to his advantage by attacking you from unconventional spots in the arena and he’ll also use his speed to dodge your attacks.

Not only can he move incredibly fast horizontally, but he can also move vertically, which will allow him to get up on top of elevated areas in the arena.

Mantis Blades

Oda has two lightsaber-esque weapons called Mantis Blades. Oda will charge at you while swinging these weapons. If the attack connects, he’ll do a lot of damage.

Smart SMG

The bullets from Oda’s Smart SMG have a homing functionality, meaning they’ll track you down and attack you even if you move away from his line of sight.

Optical Camo

After Oda’s health bar drop below a certain point, he’ll activate his Optical Camo and turn invisible.

He’ll then get behind a cover position and start healing. He can heal his entire health pool this way.

Weaknesses

Oda has several different weaknesses that you need to exploit to gain the upper hand on him.

Oni Mask

Oda’s Oni Mask is both a strength and a weakness of his. While the Oni Mask is intact, Oda will be able to disrupt bullets from your Smart Weapons. And since Oda is extremely agile, these Smart Weapons are needed to deal with him.

However, if you break the Oni Mask, it will render Oda completely vulnerable against Smart Weapons and it’ll stun him for a bit.

Quickhacks

There are a few quickhacks that you need to have before fighting Oda. These include:

Cyberware Malfunction: This quickhack is absolutely necessary to have as it’ll break Oda’s Oni Mask right off the bat, allowing you to use Smart Weapons from the very start of the fight.

Weapon Glitch: This quickhack will disrupt the homing ability of Oda’s bullets when he starts using his SMG. This will allow you to easily avoid his bullets and then punish him when he reloads.

Detonate Grenade: Not only will this quickhack deal damage to Oda, it’ll also knock him down temporarily, allowing you to get some easy damage on him. However, this will only work once in the fight.

Friendly Mode: This quickhack will give you access to all the security cameras in the area, which will allow you to easily track Oda when he goes into his camouflage.

Electric Damage

Oda is weakest against electrical damage and strongest against thermal damage. Try to craft a weapon that deals high electrical damage before fighting Oda.

Tech Weapons

Tech Weapons are highly penetrative, meaning you can shoot targets with them from behind cover.

The area where you’ll fight Oda will have a lot of cover positions, so Tech Weapons can also work really well in this situation.

Frag and EMP Grenades

Both frag and EMP grenades will work very well against Oda. Not only will these grenades deal considerable damage to Oda, but they’ll also stun him, allowing you to deal even more damage.

EMP grenades are probably the best ones to use on Oda since they’ll disrupt Oda’s Smart projectile disruption ability and the homing ability of his bullets for a short period of time.

How to Fight Sandayu Oda boss in Cyberpunk 2077

Now that you know all of Oda’s strengths and weaknesses, let’s talk about how you should actually use this information to your favor in the battle.

Before anything else, you need to remember that you have to be constantly moving throughout this fight to counter Oda’s own agility.

Oda won’t take much damage at the start of the fight, but you shouldn’t get intimidated. Once that mask comes off, the damage will start pouring in.

You must keep a certain distance from him at all times to dodge his Mantis Blades. When he pulls them out, keep moving backwards and unload your bullets on him.

If you dodge all of his Mantis Blade attacks, he’ll get tired and will stand still to rest for a bit. This will give you the opportunity to deal some good damage to him.

Try to always aim for his face so you can break his mask and also hit headshots to deal the most damage.

If you don’t have the Weapon Glitch quickhack, then immediately jump behind cover when Oda pulls out his Smart SMG. Wait for him to run out of bullets and then punish him.

When you eventually get Oda’s health down to the point where he activates his Optical Camo, don’t lose sight of him. Run straight into his hiding spot and quickly unload some bullets onto him to spot his healing and deal some more damage.

If you’re not able to find him, then pull out your scanner and scan the area to reveal his footsteps and locate him.

When you finally defeat Oda, you’ll find the following loot on him: