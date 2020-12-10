This Cyberpunk 2077 Rogue Romance guide will take you through the whole relationship that plays out in the game with Rogue and Johnny Silverhand. So, let’s get started right away.

Romance and your sex life as V are a big part of Cyberpunk 2077, with many twists and turns in the storyline. Rogue is one of many characters in the game who is a potential love interest as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 Rogue Romance

So, your first contact with Rogue in Cyberpunk 2077 will be during your main storyline job called “Ghost Town.”

Then you will do many other main jobs with her and after the main jobs are mostly done, she will give you a side job of her own as well, named “Chippin In.”

This is a pretty simple and straightforward side job and will be added to your journal at some point in the story.

You don’t need to worry about your conversation options in this first side job, the dialogues don’t affect the romance that comes later on.

Now when you get a second side job from her called “Blistering Love,” you will get yourself a date with Rogue when you call her. This side job will start automatically after your first side job with Rogue is over.

When you meet her, you will take to an abandoned drive-in theatre and the romance conversation will start in the car.

The following dialogue options are sure to lead into a full romance scene up ahead:

“How’d you imagine this date going?” “Sure. Lured you to the movies to get laid, by the way.” “Do anything not to lose you.” “Only thing that matters is I came back to you”

After this, you will get an option to kiss Rogue and this is the dialogue choice that will start the sex sequence.

However, before anything really steamy happens, Rogue will change her mind, and this will be as far you will ever be able to get with her. Tough luck, samurai.

This will mark the end of the Rogue romance scene. Doing this means you will now get along with her as you complete her storyline, which will help you at the end of the main game story.

At the end of the job, you will get the Bushido and Chill trophy and Rogue questline completion achievement