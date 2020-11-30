In this guide, we will talk about the AC Valhalla mission called “A rivalry for Ages”. We will discuss how to get Maximilian’s Key in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and complete the mission quickly to help you out in case you get stuck because this quest can be confusing. Let’s get started:

This side quest is a part of one of the Lunden Mysteries. Solving this quest is difficult, but even finding a way to start this quest is a big problem and a lot of people are getting stuck at this part. Don’t worry; we are here to help you out.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Maximilian’s Key

Around the time when you are building a museum in Raventhorpe, you will have a chat with Octavian, and he will tell you that he has a rival called Maximilian of Londinium. He wants the legionnaire statue that Maximilian has.

You have to go to Lunden after this conversation.

Now you have to get the Key from Maximilian, who has no intention of giving it to you, to be honest. So, you have to be creative in order to get the Key from him.

The main task is to get the Legionnaire Statue from Maximilian.

The statue is present in the store, and the store is locked. To get the statue from the store, you need the Key.

You can also take the easy way and pay him silver to get the statue. But this option is not fun and quite frankly not everyone can spare that much silver.

The first way to get the statue and avoid the Key altogether is to pay the man. It would set you back 130 silver but it is easy.

By paying him 130 Silver, he will take you to the store directly and give you the statue.

The Key is present on a table next to where you and Maximilian have the conversation.

You just need that Key, and for that, another option is by using your charisma. It is debatable, but this is the best option.

All of you might not have this option but if you have just used that.

The last and most fun option is the third one. In this technique, you will end the conversation with Maximilian and leave the place.

You will have to find some children nearby. Once you find them, you will have to talk to them as they will have a speech bubble hovering over their heads.

You will give them 65 Silver, and they will distract Maximilian away from the Key. When the kids are distracting him, wait until he has gone far away enough.

When the kids have taken him far away, go inside, grab the Key. At this point, you have the Key.

Then move on to the store and unlock the door. Open the door and get the statue from in there, and the quest is done.