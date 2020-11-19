Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best M82 Sniper Loadouts Guide

In this guide, we will give the three best loadouts for the M82 Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War for those interested in long-range engagements.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best M82 Sniper Loadouts

M82 Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle is the third and final sniper rifle in CoD BO Cold War that you unlock at level 55.

It is considered one of the best sniper rifles in the CoD franchise. You can insta-kill in one shot with this sniper rifle if you aim at or above the chest.

M82 is also the last weapon that you can unlock in Black Ops Cold War as of now.

Below are three loadouts for the M82 Sniper Rifle with the best gunsmith attachments and class setups including perks to improve the recoil and ADS speed.

The Quick-Scoper

This loadout is perfect for players who love to play aggressively and run around on a small map.

Attachments

Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Barrel: 6″ Rapid Fire

6″ Rapid Fire Magazine: 7 RND

7 RND Stock: Marathon Stock

Marathon Stock Underbarrel: Front Grip

Front Grip Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Perks

Flak Jacket

Tracker

Ninja

Law Breaker – WILDCARD

The American Sniper

Hold back and cover your teammates from behind with this deadly sniper loadout.

Attachments

Optic: Default

Default Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 6” Tiger Team

6” Tiger Team Magazine: Salvo 9 RND Fast Mag

Salvo 9 RND Fast Mag Stock: CQB Pad

CQB Pad Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Handle: Serpent Wrap

Perks

Paranoia

Assassin

Cold Blooded

Danger Close – WILDCARD

The Over-Powered Sniper

This loadout is arguably the best loadout for the M82 Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle in Blops Cold War.

Attachments

Optic: Any optic of your choice

Any optic of your choice Muzzle: Flash Hider .50 BMG

Flash Hider .50 BMG Barrel: 6” Tiger Team

6” Tiger Team Magazine: Salvo 9 RND Fast Mag

Salvo 9 RND Fast Mag Stock: Raider Pad

Raider Pad Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Infiltrator Grip Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Perk

Tactical Mask

Tracker

Ghost

Law Breaker – WILDCARD

Using one of these loadouts will drastically improve your performance with the M82 Sniper rifle in CoD Cold War.