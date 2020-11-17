How to Find Reindeer Antlers for A Mild Hunt in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This guide will provide you with all the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Reindeer Antlers locations to help complete A Mild Hunt quest.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Reindeer Antlers

You will be tasked to find three Reindeer Antlers during the ‘A Mild Hunt’ quest in AC Valhalla that is quite early in the game in Norway.

Since finding these rare creatures is pretty hard, we have formulated this guide to enlist all those locations where chances of finding Reindeer Antlers are pretty high.

How to Find Reindeer

You can use your raven to track down the Reindeer. Just get to the locations mentioned below and press ‘UP’ on the D-pad to start the tracking.

Hold the left trigger then and all the leather symbols will be marked.

There are also chances of detecting wolves or polar bears, so just stay vigilant on whatsoever you start tracking.

Moreover, always stay sneaky by crouching so that you don’t grab the attention of any wild animals or spook the reindeers.

When you have targeted one, aim precisely as a single miss might alert the reindeer and run it off.

Now that you know the method of finding reindeer, you must start A Mild Hunt quest when you reach your home of Fornburg.

The quest, A Mild Hunt, can be started by visiting the woman that sits in front of a house in the back of the town to the north east.

Once the quest starts, visit the below-mentioned locations where chances of finding reindeer antlers are pretty high:

Location 1 – West of Valka’s Hut

Follow the road along the shoreline from Fornburg to get to Valka’s Hut. Search in the west side of the hut in the trees to find the first reindeer wandering out here.

Location 2 – East of Valka’s Hut

You can also find another reindeer by going towards the east of Valka’s Hut.

Go down a slight hill and there will be a clearing with a thin cluster of trees. You will find some female deer here, along with a reindeer antler.

Location 3 – North-East of Fornburg

Head towards the north-east of Fornburg and you will come across a pair of lakes with waterfalls.

Go to the south of the lake here and you will find another reindeer here.

Location 4 – East Woods in Fornburg

Head towards the east of Fornburg and climb up to get to the woods above the first few cliffs.

There are a couple of reindeer here too, but you need to stay calm and sneaky so as not to scare them off.

You have to hunt down three reindeer and get their antlers to complete the given quest.

So once you have all three Reindeer antler sets in AC Valhalla, pack up and return to the woman to finish the quest.