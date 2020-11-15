One of the most realistic looking features added in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the side activity of fishing. In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Fish Locations guide, we have given detailed information on how to fish in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, including the fishing locations, the rewards you receive.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Fish Locations

Fishing is considered one of the light-hearted activities in the game.

For this activity, you must first unlock the Fishing Hut, catch your fish and trade them to Arth and his grandfather to receive your rewards.

How to Fish

Fishing in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is unlocked at the Fishing Hut; which is available after the mission in England, where you’re assigned a task to increase the influence of your city.

For this mission, you must build houses and buildings for the members of your settlement.

After achieving Rank 2 in settlement (costs 600 supplies and 45 raw materials), you’ll unlock the Fishing Hut.

The first step for fishing is to head into the river, where you’ll catch some fish.

Once at the location, simply press your D-pad and a menu will pop up; select your Fishing line from the Fishing Icon.

Once equipped, you need to focus on two things; aiming and casting your line. You can aim by using L2/LT as for casting, use R2/RT.

After you’ve caught the fish, use R2/RT to hook it and press X/A to pull it out.

This method takes a lot of time and patience and if you don’t like waiting, we got an alternate method for you!

The alternate method requires oil barrels. If you have some, you can throw them in the water, shoot them to cause an explosion.

This method kills all the fish nearby, which you can simply grab once they are on the surface.

Once you’ve caught your fish, you can bring them back to Arth and his grandfather to trade them for rewards such as Runes, Crafting materials and Tattoo designs.

Locations

There at 18 tradeable fish you can find in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, few belonging to the same location.

Below is a list of fish you’ll come across along with their respective locations.

Arctic Char/Hake/Mackerel/Redfish: Found at Rygafylke and Hordafylke (Norway).

Sturgeon: found at Cent, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

Shad: found at East Anglia, Lincolnscire.

Salmon: found at Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Snotinghamscire.

Perch: found at Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Snottinghamshire.

Halibut: found off the coasts of Grantebridge, East Anglia, Lincolnscire.

Bollock: found at Cent, Essexe, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

Bream: found off the coasts of Cent, Essexe, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

Brown Trout: found at Ledecestrescire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, Nottinghamshire.

Bullhead: found at Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Essexe, Lincolnshire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, Nottinghamshire.

Burbot: found at Oxenefordscire, Cent, Sciropescire, Suthsexe, Glowecestrescire, Hamtunscire.

Cod: you can find this off the coasts of East Anglia, Cent and Essexe

Eel: found at Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire.

Flatfish: found off coasts of Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

Grey Trout: found at Cent, Essexe, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

Legendary Fish

The Legendary fish in AC Valhalla is a prodigious fish, the location of which is found at the merchandise store.

All you have to do is scroll up and down the list of tattoos for purchase to end up on a list of locations of the Legendary fish.