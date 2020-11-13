Our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Romance Guide takes a dig into all the characters that are available for romance and the actions that can lead you into romancing them in AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Romance

Unlike AC Odyssey, in AC Valhalla, you can only be in a single relationship at a time, which means you can’t just simply mess around for pleasure-seeking purposes.

There are 9 characters that we currently know of whom you can romance in AC Valhalla.

Below, you’ll find each of these characters’ romantic arcs with Eivor.

Bil

To romance Bil, you’ll need to track the treasure using Odin’s sight, take a quick dive down to avoid hypothermia, and return Bil’s comb.

As a result, she’ll lead you to an isolated area where she’ll ask that whether or not you want her to ‘comb your hair’.

Reply in the affirmative to lay with her.

Broder

Broder will come to talk with you during the wedding of his sister and King Oswald. Keep going with the flow and strike a conversation with him.

After that, you’ll engage in an activity with him. During this activity, he’ll make a statement about his plow-sword.

Reply in the affirmative to romance him.

Randvi

To romance Randvi, you’ll first need to complete three main missions on the Alliance Map.

Having done that, you’ll get an option to take Randvi to Grantebridge for a day trip.

If you go about this day trip right, you’ll be able to romance Randvi at the end of it.

However, if you lay with Randvi while she and Sigurd are still together, you’ll get a Sigurd Strike that can alter the ending which you’ll get.

Petra

You’ll first meet Petra at the Hunter’s Hut where she’ll ask you to come look for her brother alongside her.

There’ll be a quest on it and once you’ve completed it, go and meet her. She’ll ask you out on an archery date.

Try to impress her with your archery skills or don’t. Either way, she’ll like you and you will be able to romance her.

Stowe

During the first part of the Lunden arc, head to the war table and initiate the mission.

There’ll be a fight, during the mission, at the northern gate.

Make your way to it. Here, you’ll get a chance to flirt with Stowe; however, he won’t look interested.

As the storyline will progress, you’ll get to know that he’s only interested in Kere.

Stigr the Amorous

To romance Stigr the Amorous, you’ll need to head to Hemthorpe in the Northern part of the Snotinghamscire region.

There, you’ll have to win the competition of flyting to impress Stigr and romance him.

Tewdwr

When Tewdwr is made ealdorman of Glowecestre, you’ll get to spend a night with him.

There’ll be a lot of mead for you two to drink and whether you want to romance him or not, is up to you.

Anyway, Tewdwr will take over as the ealdorman of Glowecestre, the very next day.

Vili

When the Snotinghamscire arc is about to end, you’ll have a small talk with Vili at a campfire.

There, he will ask you whether or not, according to you, your friendship with him grew to be something more or not.

It doesn’t matter what you say in response to his question, he’ll move to your settlement anyway if you don’t make him jarl.

Gunlodr

While playing the Asgard Section, you’ll get Thor’s Bridal Circlet, which you can gift to Gondolr later on.

Once you have completed the main mission in Asgard, you’ll be able to meet Gondolr in Jotunheim.

Give him the gift, get to know him a little bit, and you’ll then be able to romance him.