Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ravensthorpe Settlement Upgrades Guide

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ravensthorpe Settlement guide, we will explain everything there is need to know about the Ravensthorpe settlement upgrade in AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ravensthorpe Settlement

Ravensthorpe is the key settlement players can build and grow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla once they reach England.

Settlements allow the player to recruit new members to the clan, upgrading the equipment and many more things.

A Settlement is your base and upgrading and investing into it will unlock various new features.

At the starting part of the game, Eivor and his clan will move to England from Norway and establish the Ravensthorpe Settlement.

When a settlement is established at first, it will consist of basic structures and tents which can then be upgraded to better structures providing more features and purposes.

Ravensthorpe Upgrades

Below we have listed the different levels of Settlement Upgrades and what materials they require.

Settlement Level 1: Settlement

In this settlement level, each structure requires 30 Raw materials and 400 supplies to be built. This settlement level has the following structures.

Hidden Ones Bureau

Stable and Aviary

Trading Post

Barracks

Blacksmith

Settlement Level 2: Colony

In this settlement level, each structure requires 45 Raw materials and 600 supplies to be built. This settlement level has the following structures.

Hunter’s Hut

Museum

Shipyard

Tattoo Shop

Bakery

Brewery

Fishing Hut

Settlement Level 3: Hamlet

In this settlement level, each structure requires 60 Raw materials and 800 supplies to be built. This settlement level has the following structures.

Alvis and Holger’s House

Cartographer

Cattle Farm

Grain Farm

Museum

Seer’s Hut

Settlement Services

Below we have listed the different structures in the settlement and what services they provide.

Fishing Hut

This structure is a fishery and his run by Merton and his grandson Arth. Building this structure costs 45 grains and 600 Box. You will get paid for depositing fish here.

Longhouse

The Longhouse is the central hall of the settlement and is used for many different activities.

The main character Eivor’s room is located here as well. This building also caters large feasts and alliance formations as well.

There is also a strategic room behind the throne in the longhouse where you can discuss the intel Randvi has gathered for you to expand your presence in England.

Barracks

At the barracks, your raid party and soldiers will be stationed.

Constructing the Barracks structure allows you to build a Jomsviking to recruit a 2nd in command who will assist you in your adventures as well as for online play.

Jomsviking

Jomsviking structure is the place where you can recruit your 2nd in command which is the customizable raider to play online.

The appearance of this character can be customized by unlocking different gear.

Blacksmith

At the Blacksmith, Gunnar is present and he helps you upgrade your armor and weapons. To upgrade your gear, Gunnar will require rare ingots in exchange.

Ingots are collectible items present in different regions of the map. The more ingots you have, the further you can upgrade and enhance your weapons and armor.

Shipyard

The Shipyard structure can be used maintain and upgrade your Viking Longboat.

Gurun is the worker here and he can apply new customizations which can be unlocked by finding different cosmetic schemes.

Longboat’s Hull, Sail, Shields, Figurehead and tail can be customized from the cosmetic schemes.

Stable and Aviary

Stable and Aviary houses the camp’s horses and birds. The main feature of this structure is that it will help you upgrade the horse’s abilities.

Horses and ravens can also be swapped for a different one by talking to the stable hand.

The following activities are available to increase the horse’s abilities.

Horse Swimming Lessons

Horse Swimming Training (Increases Speed)

Horse Endurance Training (Increases Stamina)

Horse Strength Training (Increases Health)

Hunwald and Swanburrow’s House

This structure improves the Feast Buff of the settlement. It also increases Assassination damage by 2.5%.

Hidden Ones Bureau

This structure will house the Order of Assassins people and by building this, you will be able to start different quests to kill the people of Order of the Ancients.

Cattle Farm

This structure improves the Feast Buff of the settlement. It also increases Ranged Damage by 3%. Requires 60 Raw Materials and 800 Supplies to build.

Seer’s Hut

This structure will house Velka the Seer who will help you visit the different mythological locations and see visions of the Norse people.

Requires 60 Raw Materials and 800 Supplies to build.

Cartographer

The Cartographer will help you to locate valuables across the map by pinpointing them for you.

It will house Olsen the Cartographer who will locate the valuables for you in exchange for silver.

Olsen will be able to provide you with coordinates to Hidden treasures as well for a price.

The abilities map costs 50 silver, the gear map costs 35 silver, Ingot map costs 15 silver and Raw Materials map costs 35 Silver.

Once you buy a map, the locations of that item will automatically be marked on your map.

Requires 60 Raw Materials and 800 Supplies to build.

Decorative Pillars

These structures allow you to decorate Ravensthorpe. These structures are unlocked through different in-game activities.

Merchant Outpost

This structure allows you to have your own merchant in the Settlement which can then be used to trade different items like gear, runes etc.

Hunter’s Hut

This structure allows you to trade in animals you have killed for different rewards. Legendary Animal hunts can also be started from here.

Tattoo and Barber Shop

At this shop in Ravensthorpe, Eivor’s hair, beard and tattoo can be customized. More styles can be unlocked by acquiring cosmetic schemes.

Schemes are obtainable as rewards from quests, purchased from traders or found as floating papers in town.

Grain Farm

When this structure is built, your settlement will be able to grow and harvest their own grains. This structure improves the Feast Buff of the settlement.

It also increases Armor stat by 3%. Requires 60 Raw Materials and 800 Supplies to build.

Octavian’s Museum

This structure will house Octavian who will task you with locating Roman Artifacts which are hidden all over England.

If you successfully find and return him these artifacts, you will obtain special rewards.

Bakery

The Ravensthorpe Bakery will increase the food production and provide Feast Buff to the settlement. Requires 45 Raw Materials and 600 Supplies to build.

Brewery

Brewery has the same effect as a Bakery and will increase the food production and provide Feast Buff to the settlement. Requires 45 Raw Materials and 600 Supplies to build.

Alvis and Holger’s House

Building a house for Alvis and Holger will result in increased Assassination damage after you hold a feast in the Long Halls.

Requires 60 Raw Materials and 800 Supplies to build.

Fowl Farm

Requires 60 Raw Materials and 800 Supplies to build a Fowl farm in the settlement and it will increase the food production and provide Feast Buff to the settlement.

It also increases Melee Damage by 3%.