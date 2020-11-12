We have this detailed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Oxenefordscire Collectible Locations guide to let you know the locations of all the collectibles in the Oxenefordscire region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and how you can get them. So, let’s get into it.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Oxenefordscire Collectible Locations

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has three types of collectibles that you can find and collect in every region. These are Artifacts, Mysteries, and Wealth.

Artifact Locations in Oxenefordscire

There are a total of 13 artifacts in the Oxenefordscire region in AC Valhalla, and they will be shown as white dots on your map when you synchronize viewpoints in an area.

These artifacts can be of different types, like you will see in other regions as well, like roman artifacts, cursed symbols, hoard maps, etc.

You need to get all the artifacts to get the ‘Completionist All the Way’ achievement.

Here are the locations of all the artifacts:

Artifact No. 1

This is a Roman artifact that you will find near Evinghou tower.

Just go to the tower where the white dot on the map takes you and go down the cliff from where the statue on the tower is and now you will have to go through a door.

The door will be blocked, climb above the door from right an go through a crack in the wall and shoot the obstacle that is stopping the barrier and then move the barrier to get inside the room. You will find the artifact inside the room.

Artifact No. 2

Another Roman artifact that you will find underground. The white dot will be on some ruins.

You need to go under those ruins by the door on the north side. The door’s key will be hidden in the courtyard, which you can get using Odin’s Sight.

The artifact will be on the other side of the door.

Artifact No. 3

This is another Roman Artifact that you will also be under some ruins. This time you have to go through a hole in the ground.

That hole is covered with stones. Get to the location and you will see some pots on the other side of the rubble.

Get a pot and go to the top of the pillar that is right beside the hole in the ground.

When you are at the top, throw the pot on the stone rubble and the hole will be cleared. Drop inside and you will get the artifact.

Artifact No. 4

This one is a flying paper. Get to the starting location of the paper, which is the longhouse area.

Get close to it and then you just have to follow it on a specific path and you will be able to pick it at the end of the path.

Artifact No. 5

This is a cursed symbol that will be near two flaming effigies. You have to cross a pit that is full of poison gas.

Light it up and cross it quickly as the gas will come back.

Keep going on the path ahead and use the arrow to break the ground and drop down below to find the cursed skull, shoot it to get the cursed symbol.

Artifact No. 6

This is a treasure hoard map that you will find in a mine.

Go to the marked location on the map and enter the mine from Eatun Barn by using the fire pots on the right side to remove the blockade of the mine.

Inside the mine, you will see a statue; it has a key to nearby loot chests.

On the left side of the statue will be a boulder, move it and go through the slit and in the next room, you will find the map. You can follow this map to find the treasure as well.

Artifact No. 7

Another flying paper that you will find on top of a house. Get to the marked location and simply follow the paper to catch it.

Artifact No. 8

This is a Rigsogur Fragment that you will find right beside the Mystery o. 7 in Oxenefordscire, on the longboat.

Artifact No. 9

This cursed symbol is behind a wall. The main task here is to break the wall. For that you need a fire pot and you will find one when you go uphill to the left of the wall.

Use zipline to go to another island where you will find a cache of fire pots, grab one and now you have to get back without throwing it or breaking it.

Go north of this small island to find ropes stretched out above the waterline, use it and then go left.

Now you have to jump across platforms on the water and then use another rope and then go above a sunken house, then from a square raft and then on a pole.

Keep following the rope and you will get back to the first island where the wall is. Use the pot to destroy the wall and shoot the cursed symbol.

Artifact No. 10

This is a Roman artifact that you will find in the Saint Albanes Abbey.

Look for a breakable floor tile and get the fire pot from the abbey and go down to find the artifact right away.

Artifact No. 11

This is another treasure hoard map that you will Hammeham. Look for a well there and go down the well to find the map inside.

Artifact No. 12

When you get to the marked location, you will find a door that is sealed.

Go to the south and you will see some rubble, get up to find a hole and drop down from it.

Use pots to destroy the barricade and then slide it and go into the door ahead.

Now go down the tunnel below the grates and smash the wall at the end and then go up and use the ladder to climb further up. You will find the artifact at the top on an altar.

Artifact No. 13

This one is a cursed object that you will find in a cave. Get inside, and get a fire pot from your right.

When you reach the poison gas, move ahead and place the fire pot down and use a torch to burn the gas and quickly get the fire pot to the other side before the gas comes back.

Keep going and cross two more gas pits and you will reach the breakable wall, use the fire pot to break it and inside, you will find the cursed object.

These are all the collectible artifacts in the Aassassin’s Creed Valhalla Oxenefordscire region.

Mysteries Locations

There are a total of 10 mysteries in the AC Valhalla Oxenefordscire region and they will show up as blue dots on the map when you synchronize a viewpoint.

Here are the locations of all the mysteries:

Mystery No. 1

This is just at the outskirt of Oxenefordscire and you will have to simply defeat Hogg the Brly in flyting battle.

Mystery No. 2

This one is a world event where you have to interact with Sten in the burning funeral pyre of his crew and make him weep.

You can do that if you have level 3 charm; otherwise, you will have to fight him.

Mystery No. 3

This is a hallucination challenge where you have to make Eivor pass through five gates numbered as 1 to 5.

You have to make sure Eivor passes through the gates numerically from 1 to 5. The order will be center, second from left, leftmost, second from right and rightmost.

Mystery No. 4

This is again a world event. Go to the marked location and a door will be locked. Go through the back and smash the lock.

Get inside, go downstairs and interact with Anchoress. You have to have level 2 Charisma to make Anchoress come outside to complete this mystery and event.

Mystery No. 5

Get to the marked location and you will go through a cutscene and then face three wolves. You have to kill all three of those wolves to complete the mystery.

Mystery No. 6

Go to the marked location and talk to the woman there. She will ask you to rescue her dog from the fire in a house.

The front of the house is totally caught up in fire so go from the back side and break the walls that are breakable.

Keep in mind that you have to make way for the dog to escape as well, so keep breaking all the walls on your way to the dog and then lead the dog to the woman and the mystery and event will be ended.

Mystery No. 7

Go to the marked location and talk to Alvar and start the event. You will need to use Odin’s sight to help Alvar in his imaginary raid.

When you blow the horn, wolves will come and you will have to kill them all to complete the event.

Mystery No. 8

Go to the marked location and a farmer will mistake you for his daughter and will ask you to help him move crates.

You need to help and then listen to his story. When he falls asleep during the story, you need to wake him up to make sure he completes the story to finish the event.

Mystery No. 9

Go to the marked location and Nel will tell you to find her brother who has turned into a fish.

So you just need to keep catching fish until Nel is clear of her deception and give all the fish to her to complete the event.

Mystery No. 10

When you reach the location, you will find out an anomaly in Animus and the world will freeze and you will be in virtual reality and in control of Layla.

Now you have to jump around and find the anomaly to get everything back to normal.

It is a simple task of old Assassin’s Creed fashioned jumping puzzles. In the end, interact with the anomaly to complete the mystery.

These are all the collectible mysteries in the Oxenefordscire region in AC Valhalla.

Wealth Location in Oxenefordscire

There are a total of 22 collectible Wealth locations in the Oxenefordscire region of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and they will show up as golden dots on the map when you synchronize a viewpoint.

Here are all the wealth locations:

Wealth No. 1

It will be carried by some cutthroat in Linforda as a nickel Ingot.

Wealth No. 2

This will be in a building in Saint Albanes Abbey. Open the door of the building and get it from the chest.

Wealth No. 3

This will be inside the main church in Albanes Abbey. Go through the window and open the door from inside.

Then get the fire pot from east of entrance and use it to break the wall inside the church and get the wealth chest.

Wealth No. 4

This one will also be in a building in the Saint Albanes Abbey and you have to do the same as above.

Wealth No. 5

Same as wealth no 4.

Wealth No. 6

This one will be in a building in Evisham Abbey on the upper level.

Wealth No. 7

Again in a building in Evisham Abbey.

Wealth No. 8

Again in a building in Evisham Abbey.

Wealth No. 9

This one will be in a building in the village of Perie. You need to use Raven to get the key to the house, which will be behind a boulder.

Get the pots from the south west of ingot and get them inside the house and break the wall of the basement and get the wealth.

Wealth No. 10

This one will be in a building in the Buckingham Village. Find the key of the church, get inside and use a ladder to go up, use the pulley to go further up and find the wealth in a chest.

Wealth No. 11

This one will be in a house, inside a chest on the table.

Wealth No. 12

In the Leah Villa Garrison, shoot the lock from outside and get the wealth inside. This will be after wealth no 13.

Wealth No. 13

Get inside the Leah Villa Garrison and use the key on the table to unlock the locked room and get wealth. The room for wealth no 12 will be on your right.

Wealth No. 14

This one will also be in the Leah Villa Garrison, in a soldier’s room right where you got the key of wealth no 13.

Wealth No. 15

Again in the Leah Villa Garrison, in a chest with Magister’s Robes inside the main building.

Wealth No. 16

Get inside the tower through the window and break the pulley to throw chandelier and break the barricade obstacle.

Get the barricade in the room and use it to reach for the chest with wealth inside.

Wealth No. 17

Right below the place where you found previous wealth. Go to the room below and get the key and break the door and go outside.

Use the key to open the building on the north of the tower and get the book of knowledge inside.

Wealth No. 18

This one is in the Derelict Shrine of Camulus.

Wealth No. 19

This one is in the Avinghou tower. Get inside through a window and you will have to face the goliath who has the ingot.

Wealth No. 20

This one is in Hammeham village. The key will be behind a barred door. Go to the west in a small house and you will find the key behind a barricade.

Get the key, open the locked door and get the wealth chest.

Wealth No. 21

This one will be in the outskirts of Lunden. It will be in a guard tower in the Crepelgate fort.

Go behind the tower and under the wooden structure of the tower, you will see a window to enter the tower.

Move the barricade to see a hole in the ground, use it to get to a room and get the book of knowledge.

Wealth No. 22

This one is in the Cyne Belle Castle. When you conquer the castle, go to the main room on the ground floor to find this last wealth.

These are all the collectible wealth locations in the Oxenefordscire region of AC Valhalla.

And with this, we conclude our guide to the locations of all the collectibles that are available in the Oxenefordscire region in Valhalla.