In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Lincolnscire Collectibles Locations guide, we’ll walk you through the locations of every single collectible that you can find in the Lincolnscire region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Lincolnscire is a power level 160 zone so be prepared before you head there to start your search for these collectibles in AC Valhalla.

Lincolnscire Wealth Locations

There are 18 Wealth collectibles to be found in Lincolnscire region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

When synchronizing the viewpoints, some gold icons will appear on your world map. These icons mark the locations of the Wealth in AC Valhalla that you can find in the area.

Each type of Wealth has a unique golden icon. There are four different types of Wealth: Gear, Ingots, Cargo and Abilities.

Wealth #1 – Ingot

This ingot is located in a house near the Lindsey Mill, which is to the north-west of Aelfgarstun.

The key that you need to unlock the door to this house is present near the logs to the left of the door.

Wealth #2 – Gear

This collectible is inside an enemy camp which is located to the east of Aelfgarstun.

The key needed to unlock the chest containing the gear is in the hands of the guard that’s sitting near the chest. Kill the guard and loot his corpse to get the key.

Wealth #3 – Gear

This collectible is located in Lincoln, which is to the west of the Roaring Mega Spring. There will be a lot of hostiles surrounding this area, so be careful when trying to get the gear.

Wealth #4 – Ingot

This ingot is present in the same place where you found Wealth #3. Kill the Yeoman that’s wandering in this area and loot his corpse to get the ingot.

Wealth #5 – Ability (Piercing Shot Upgrade)

Conveniently, this ability is also in the same place as Wealth #3 and #4. It’s located behind a locked door.

To reach the Book of Knowledge for this ability, first, shoot the wooden barricade.

To do this, you’ll need to climb up the floor a bit. After that, use an Incendiary Arrow or oil jar to destroy the breakable wall in the room.

This will allow you to go inside a secret area that has a moving platform. Use this platform to grab the key and then unlock the door to get the Book of Knowledge.

Wealth #6 and #7– Ingot

These collectibles are also located in the same place as the above 3 collectibles, but they are hidden away underground.

To reach them, go through the cave at the Roaring Mega Spring.

Keep moving through this cave until you arrive at the enemy area, which is where you’ll find the collectibles.

Wealth #8 – Ability (Focus of the Nornir Upgrade)

This collectible is located inside the Bolingbroc Castle, which is to the west of Lincoln.

Wealth #9 – Ingot

This collectible is also located inside the Bolingbroc Castle. Kill the Goliath enemy and loot his corpse to get this ingot.

Wealth #10 – Gear

This collectible is inside the first portion of the Bolingbroc Castle. Look for the area that’s surrounded by guards. That’s where you’ll find this collectible.

Wealth #11 – Ingot

This collectible is located at a place called Skegi’s Beard, which is to the far-east side of Lincolnscire. To get the key to open up this chest, you need to complete the seventh Mystery of Lincolnscire, which we’ll walk you through subsequently.

In this Mystery, you’ll kill an enemy that has the key to the chest containing this ingot.

Wealth #12 – Ingot

This collectible is located to the south-east of Lincoln. It’s in a locked chest surrounded by enemies.

The key to this chest is in the hands of an Arbalist enemy wandering about in this location.

Find the enemy using your Odin’s Sight and kill him to get the key.

Once you have it, uncover the chest by moving the platform away from the wall and collect the ingot.

Wealth #13 – Ingot

This collectible is located at Saint Guthlat’s Point, which is to the south of Botolphston. It’s inside an enemy fort, beneath one of the towers there.

Wealth #14 – Ingot

This collectible is inside a house to the south-west of Botolphston. To get the key to unlock the door, kill the two enemies at the pier and then grab the key from the boat next to them.

Wealth #15 – Gear (Galloglach Armor – Superior Torso – Wolf)

This collectible is inside a hut to the south of Botolphston. This hut will be surrounded by enemies, and one of them will be holding the key that you need to unlock it.

Use your Odin’s Sight to find that enemy and kill him to get the key to the Galloglach Armor.

Wealth #16, #17 and #18 – Cargo

All three of these collectibles are located at Medeshamstede Abbey. To get them, you’ll need to initiate a raid.

After you kill all of the enemies and finish the raid, Force Open the door and grab Wealth #16 and #17 from the chest.

Then, break the wooden barricade there and collect Wealth #18, the final Wealth, from the chest.

Lincolnscire Mysteries Locations

There are 10 Mysteries to be found in Lincolnscire. Mysteries serve as the side quests of the game.

The locations of these Mysteries will be marked by blue icons on the worlds map when synchronizing the viewpoints.

When you reach the following locations, look for the NPCs that have a blue glow around them. This indicates that the Mystery is related to them.

Mystery #1 – The Twit Saga, Part II (World Event)

This Mystery is located to the north-west of Aelfgarstun. Head inside the enemy camp at his location and help the prisoner escape from there. After you let him out, speak to him.

Carry the body of the prisoner’s brother and follow him.

After a bit of traveling, you’ll encounter some enemies. Put the body down and take care of the enemies. Then, talk to the prisoner again to complete this Mystery.

Mystery #2 – The Farewell Meow (World Event)

This Mystery is located to the west of Grimsby. Interact with the lady that’s standing near the trunk.

Your objective is to help commemorate her deceased cat by making a shrine for it.

Go inside the lady’s house and interact with the bowl that’s on the ground. After that, move the platform to your left and interact with the cat’s toy bone.

Then, grab the blanket from the eastern side of the room and place all of these things at the shrine. Talk to the lady again after doing that to complete the Mystery.

Mystery #3 – Gemad-Wulf (Legendary Animal)

This Mystery is located to the south of Grimbsy. To complete this Mystery, you need to kill the beast at this location. It’ll spawn a bunch of wolves to attack you, so you need to kill them too.

Mystery #4 – Stray Naps (World Event)

This Mystery is located to the south of Spitalgate. Interact with the note that’s on the floor next to the man that’s taking a nap.

This note will tell you that you need to take this sleepy man to his wife, who’s in Grimsby.

Pick up the man, put him on your mount and travel to Grimsby.

Once there, drop the man off at the house with the garden of red flowers adjacent to it and then talk to his wife to complete the Mystery.

Mystery #5 – The False Ealdormancy (World Event)

This Mystery is located to the east of Aelfgarstun.

When you arrive at this location, you’ll find a note sitting on the trunk there. Interact with the note and then wait for a man to appear on a horse.

With him, he’ll have another man. Kill the man which the horseman brought and then talk to him to complete this Mystery.

Mystery #6 – The Ignominious Bandit (World Event)

This Mystery is located to the east of Lincoln. When you interact with the man at this location, hordes of enemies will start to come at you.

Kill every single enemy, and then kill this man to finish this Mystery.

Mystery #7 – Little Victories (World Event)

This Mystery is located to the far-east of Lincoln, on the border of Lincolnscire. Interact with the two NPCs at this location and then kill all the bandits that are running amuck in the village.

After they’re taken care of, talk to the two NPCs again to finish this Mystery.

Mystery #8 – Animus Anomaly

This Mystery is located to the north-east of Medeshamstede Abbey. It’s a simple platforming challenge.

Mystery #9 – Fly Agaric

This Mystery is located to the north-west of Medeshamstede Abbey. Kill all the bears at this location to complete the Mystery.

Mystery #10 – King of Shitsby (World Event)

This Mystery is located to the north of Medeshamstede Abbey. When you reach this location, you’ll hear a sound from the inside of the ruins, which sounds like a man talking.

After listening to this sound, go inside the church and interact with the throne that’s in there.

You’ll be prompted to choose a dialogue option; choose anyone you want. This will result in you being attacked by a group of enemies.

Kill all of these enemies to finish off this Mystery.

Artifacts

You can find 13 Artifacts in Lincolnscire. When synchronizing the viewpoints, white icons will appear on the world map which will show you the location of the Artifacts.

Artifact #1 – Cursed Symbol

This Artifact is located to the east of Donccaestre. There will be a pond in this location.

Look for a wooden barricade underneath a rock sitting in the pond. Break the barricade and swiftly grab the Cursed Symbol from behind it.

Artifact #2 – Roman Artifact

This Artifact is located to the south of Grimsby. There will be a pile of rubble at this location. If you shoot an Incendiary Arrow at this rubble, the Artifact will be uncovered.

Artifact #3 – Rigsogur Fragment

This Artifact is located at Grimsby, inside a longhouse.

Artifact #4 – Cursed Symbol

This Artifact is located to the north-east of Lincoln. Go up towards the Artifact using the elevator and then shoot at it.

Artifact #5 – Roman Artifact

This Artifact is located in Lincoln. Jump in the well and break the barricaded wall to get the Artifact.

Artifact #6 – Flying Paper

This Artifact is also located in Lincoln. When you get near this Flying Paper, it’ll start flying away from you. You’ll have to parkour through the area and catch up to it to collect it.

Artifact #7 – Roman Artifact

This Artifact is located to the east of Lincoln. When you arrive at this location, you’ll see a pair of platforms between two staircases.

Move these platforms and then put an oil jar on the debris.

Shoot this oil jar to clear up the debris, which will uncover the Roman Artifact.

Artifact #8 – Roman Artifact

This Artifact is located to the south of Lincoln. It’s hidden away underground. To be able to reach this Artifact, you’ll need to find a fissure in the wall at this location.

Artifact #9 – Flying Paper

This Artifact is located in Botolphston. When you get near this Flying Paper, it’ll start flying away from you. You’ll have to parkour through the area and catch up to it to collect it.

Artifact #10 – Treasure Hoard Map

This Artifact is inside a house which is located to the south-west of Botolphston (the same house where you found Wealth #14). To get the key to unlock the door, kill the two enemies at the pier and then grab the key from the boat next to them.

Artifact #11 – Roman Artifact

This Artifact is located to the north of the Medeshamstede Abbey. There will be a fissure in the wall at this location.

Crawl through it to enter the hidden area behind it. Once you’re in there, break the wooden barricade and then smash the pot above to uncover the Artifact.

Artifact #12 – Cursed Symbol

This Artifact is located to the north-west of Medeshamstede Abbey. There will be a house at this location.

To get inside the house, destroy the wooden portion of the wall on the backend of the house and step through.

The key to unlock the door is on the floor above. Unlock the door using the key and get the oil jar from this room. Take this oil jar to the house that’s right next to this one.

Use the oil jar to destroy the wall of this house, which will also destroy the Cursed Symbol.

Artifact #13 – Roman Artifact

This Artifact is also located to the north-west of Medeshamstede Abbey.

All you need to do for this final Artifact is to go inside the opening at the location, which takes you to the underground area.