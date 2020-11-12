In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet Key Location guide, we will walk you through all the steps of acquiring the hidden Deserted Chalet Key and the rewards you get from using the key in AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet Key Location

There is a Chest present in the Deserted Chalet area that requires some extra effort to obtain the wealth inside it.

The wealth is a Carbon Ingot inside the locked chest, which requires a key in order to be unlocked.

In this guide, we have explained the Deserted Chalet Key Location and how to get the wealth.

Finding the Key

The chest is located in a house North of Deserted Chalet in the Rygjafylke region. When you get to the area, you will find the chest in the abandoned house.

But to open the chest, you will need a key. In order to obtain the key, you will have to solve some mysteries first.

When you will reach Rygjafylke and find the abandoned house, search around the windows, and you will find the chest.

But the problem is that it will be locked. When you go near the chest, it will show a prompt that will display that it needs a key to unlock.

After it explores a bit around and you will find a note, Ornir’s Journal – Einn, on the table, which will show the complete details of the chalet owner.

Now come outside to explore more. You will find a small wooden building that will have a curved roof over it.

In Ornir’s Journal Thrir, you will find it out the wolves have taken Ornir’s dog, whose name Ymir.

It means they have been attacked by the wolves. So, now you need to find out those wolves.

You can use the Synin to find out the wolves in the forest. You can easily find them out to the northeast of Deserted Chalet near a large rock.

When you use Synin then you can see the marker over the map. If you want to claim the key, then you will have to go through those wolves, i-e, get rid of them.

But when you are on the hunt, then the other animals can act as a threat, so you need to be careful while killing the wolves.

You can use the arrows through which the job will be done.

Now, after getting rid of the wolves, you need to loot them. Inspect them and claim each and every item, including the arrows and the leather.

When you read more Ornir’s Journal- Fjorir, it will be located in the debris in snow, and you will find out even more.

Now go to the skeleton and loot it so that you can gain all the items. The key will be included in the loot.

After completing the mystery, you need to go back with the Deserted Chalet key and open the chest. A message will prompt and just unlock it and claim the reward.

You will find carbon ingot wealth inside the chest.