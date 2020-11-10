Our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Choices and Consequences Guide takes a dig into all the choices that you’ll make in AC Valhalla, along with their long-lasting consequences on your playthrough.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Choices and Consequences

Throughout your playthrough of AC Valhalla, you’ll have to make a lot of choices at numerous points of the game and these choices will determine your future in the game.

Below, you’ll find the choices that’ll lead you to getting all the Unique Raiders and the choices that’ll make Sigurd your fan. So, let’s get started!

Recruitable Jomsvikings/Unique Raiders

Below you’ll find the unique raiders that can potentially join your clan depending on the choices that you make.

Birna

To get Birna to join your clan, you’ll need to point out the real traitor amongst Birna, Lif and Galinn, during the Main Quest, “The Stench of Treachery” in Grantebridgescire story arc.

The real traitor is Galinn so if you choose him, Birna will join your clan at the end of the Grantebridgescire arc. Otherwise, she won’t.

Finnr

During the Main Quest, “A Fury From the Sea”, which is part of East Anglia Storyline, you’ll be presented with the options, “Rued will die” or “Rued will live”, right after the Rued boss battle.

If you choose the former, Rued won’t be a problem anymore. However, if you choose the latter, Rued will crash the wedding later at the end of the storyline.

Once Rued shows up at the wedding, you’ll have the option to either fight him yourself or let Oswald fight him.

If you choose to fight Rued yourself, Finnr will join your clan. Otherwise, he won’t come around.

Rollo

Once you’ve completed the Essexe story arc, Rollo will join you as your clan member, irrespective of any choice you make throughout the playthrough.

However, if you want to save yourself a lot of trouble and be done and dusted with the Essexes story arc as soon as possible, point out the real traitor (Gerhild) during the Main Quest, “Old Wounds”.

Choosing Gerhild as the real traitor will allow the storyline to go on smoothly without Estrid getting injured.

Vili

During the Main Quest, “Under the Skin” in Snotinghamscire story arc, you’ll be presented with the dialogue option, “Snotinghamscire can’t lose another” and “Do as you must, Trygve”.

If you choose the former, Trygve won’t burn himself at the pyre. On the contrary, choosing the latter will cause him to burn himself.

If Trygve survives this situation, during the Main Quest, “Farewells and Legacies”, you’ll have an option to either pick Vili or Trygve for Earldorman.

Selecting the dialogue, “I see a jarl in you” will pick Vili while selecting the dialogue, “I see Trygve as jarl, and you with me” will pick Trygve.

Picking Trygve will automatically get Vili on your side.

On the contrary, if you had already caused Trygve to burn himself, Vili won’t join your clan/settlement even if you pick him since he would already be an Earldorman.

If Trygve is alive and you pick Vili, only Vili will become part of your team.

Sigurd Choices

Sigurd Choices affect the ending that you get once you’ve completed the whole storyline.

If you make at least 3 choices against Sigurd, these will count as “Sigurd Strikes”, and he will dislike you, prompting him to leave England and go back to Norway at the end of the game.

On the other hand, If Sigurd likes your choices, he will be more likely to stay in England at the end of the game.

Sigurd Choice # 1

At the end of the Norway Chapter during the Prologue story arc, you’ll be presented with either to take the Cargo with you to England or leave it behind.

Taking the Cargo with you will be considered as a Sigurd Strike while if you leave it behind, there’s a greater chance that Sigurd will remain in England at the end of the story.

Sigurd Choice # 2

At some point in the story, when you get a dialogue with Randvi to take her on a joyride, either agree to take her or skip this part.

If you agree to take her, the adventure will end at the top of a tower with an option to romance her. Romancing Randvi will count as a Sigurd Strike.

However, if you choose to stay friends with her or you don’t take her on a joyride in the first place, you’ll stay on good terms with Sigurd.

Sigurd Choice # 3

During the Main Quest, “Blood from a Stone”, in the Oxenefordscire story arc, you’ll have an argument with Sigurd and Basim.

In this argument, you’ll have the following dialogue choice: “Take Breath”, “Punch Basim”, “Enough of This” and “Punch Sigurd”.

Choosing to punch Basim and Sigurd will give you a Sigurd Strike. Otherwise, you’ll be fine.

Sigurd Choice # 4

During the Main Quest, “A Brewing Storm”, in the Ravensthorpe story arc, once you’ve defeated Dag, you’ll have two choices: either give him his axe or don’t.

If you choose the former, you’ll not get a Sigurd Strike. Otherwise, you will.

Sigurd Choice # 5

After completing the Essex Story Arc, get back to the longhouse at your settlement Ravensthorpe.

Your entrance will prompt a cutscene. After the cutscene, you’ll need to make a judgment on Sigurd’s decision as a leader to solve a dispute between two individuals.

If you support Sigurd’s decision, you won’t get a Sigurd Strike. Otherwise, you will.