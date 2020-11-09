In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Collectible Locations guide, we will list all the collectibles, their locations and how to find them in Grantebridgescire.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Collectible Locations

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the Grantebridgescire region has three different types of collectibles. They are Wealth, Artifacts and Mysteries.

Grantebridgescire Wealth Locations

In AC Valhalla, there are a total of 21 wealth locations in Grantebridgescire region. The wealth locations are represented by Golden icons on the world map.

Below we have listed all the information regarding the Wealth Collectibles in Grantebridgescire.

Wealth Location #1

You will find this wealth in Ledecestrescire during the World event ‘Skal to your Wealth’. During the event, you will find yourself in a pit where the wealth can be found.

Wealth Location #2

This wealth is present inside the hole in the watchtower. Break through the wood planks in the hole to find the chest.

Wealth Location #3

This wealth can be obtained by killing the Pikeman near the Great Ouse River and looting his body.

Wealth Location #4

This is present in a hut west of Medleburne. To collect it, you will have to defeat the enemies guarding the hut.

Wealth Location #5

This wealth is present in a house south-east of Wandrie. Just enter the house to collect it.

Wealth Location #6

This can be found inside a house in Ravensburg, south of Meldeburne.

Wealth Location #7

This one is present in the building next to Wealth #6 in Ravensburg.

Wealth Location #8

To obtain this, head to Walden and kill the enemy. Loot his corpse to obtain the wealth.

Wealth Location #9

This wealth is present in Walden at a monastery.

Wealth Location #10

To find this wealth, head to the guard tower in Meldeburne. To enter it, you will need the key from the guard near the cage of prisoners.

Wealth Location #11

This wealth can be obtained inside the monastery at Meldeburne as part of a raid mission.

Wealth Location #12

This is also obtained at the monastery as part of the raid.

Wealth Location #13

This wealth can be obtained by killing ansd looting the Brandisher, west of Middeltun. You will also obtain a key needed to access a wealth here.

Wealth Location #14

This wealth is at the same location as #13. Open the hut after killing the Brandisher using the key you obtained to get to the wealth.

Wealth Location #15

This wealth is present in a hut in the Soham Hideout region.

Wealth Location #16

This wealth is present in the area between Isle of Ely Monastery and Middeltun. Kill the hurler and loot his body to obtain the wealth.

Wealth Location #17

This wealth is located in Isle of Ely Monastery and will be obtainable during a raid.

Wealth Location #18

This wealth is also located in Isle of Ely Monastery and will be obtainable during a raid.

It is behind the wooden panel in the room.

Wealth Location #19

This wealth is also located in Isle of Ely Monastery and will be obtainable during a raid.

Wealth Location #20

This wealth is located in Isle of Ely Monastery.

As you come in the courtyard in the area, go to the door in the south-east corner and open the door.

Move inside to find the wealth.

Wealth Location #21

The last wealth is located in Medeshamstede Abbey.

You will have to kill the cutthroat enemy to obtain the wealth.

Artifact Locations

In AC Valhalla, there are a total of 10 Artifact locations in Grantebridgescire region.

The Artifact locations are represented by White icons on the world map, when you are synchronizing the viewpoints.

Below we have listed all the information regarding the Artifact Collectibles in Grantebridgescire.

Artifact Location #1

This artifact is located at the top of a submerged tower in Busuneen Tor.

Climb the tower from the outside to reach the top and collect the Treasure map artifact.

Artifact Location #2

This artifact is present near the large lake which is located north of Farnningstone. When you reach the lake, look out for the memorial.

The artifact is a Cursed Symbol hanging on a large tree in front of the memorial.

Artifact Location #3

This artifact is present in Duroliponte town which is in the north part of the region.

The artifact is a Flying Paper and can be found on a beam on the under-construction bridge.

You can reach the artifact by climbing the beam.

Artifact Location #4

This artifact is located near Walden area.

It is another Cursed Symbol and is present inside a small cave inside the hill.

Destroy the door to enter and collect the artifact.

Artifact Location #5

This artifact is present in Wycham which is in North-East of the Grantebridgescire region. Among the ruins, there is a small pit.

Inside the pit, the Roman Artifact is underneath a boulder.

Artifact Location #6

To collect this artifact, head to east of Meldeburne.

Enter the big building from the back door and then go left to a statue.

The Roman Artifact is in the hand of the statue.

Artifact Location #7

This artifact is located south of Wandrie near the edge of the region. Pick up the explosive from the building right to the artifact.

Then head to the outer wall of the building having the artifact. Climb the sandbags there and then up the wall while carrying the vase.

Walk along the wall until you reach a pile of planks.

Drop down and then throw the vase at the door to blow it open and collect the Roman Artifact inside.

Artifact Location #8

This artifact is present east of Middelrun inside a hut at the center of the poisonous swamp.

Head to the hut and then climb up to enter through the door and collect the Cursed Symbol artifact inside.

Artifact Location #9

This artifact is located in Grantebridge inside an enemy camp. In the camp, there will be a large building.

Climb up the building from the east side and reach the roof to find the Flying Paper artifact there.

Artifact Location #10

This artifact is present in Grantebridge. It is present in the longhouse but entering here requires advance story progression of Grantebridgescire.

Mystery Collectible Locations

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there are a total of 15 Mystery collectible locations in Grantebridgescire region. Mysteries consist of different side missions and open world interactions.

The Mystery locations are represented by blue icons on the world map, when you are synchronizing the viewpoints.

Below we have listed all the information regarding the Mystery Collectibles in Grantebridgescire.

Mystery Location #1: The Devout Troll

This mystery is located east of Medeshamstede Abbey. In this mystery, you will have to make a monk angry to make him stand up.

This can be done by burning the roof of his hut, destroying items in his house and then killing the cow outside.

After you do this, the monk will stand up. Take the key from the stool he was sitting on and then head to the house just next to the river.

Here, you will have to fight against the Monk.

Kill him to complete the Mystery world event.

Mystery Location #2: The Wound Wands of Friends

This mystery can be found near Wycham. It is a short mission in which you must choose two dialogue choices and pressing the key on screen when prompted.

Mystery Location #3: Degolas the Beautiful

This mystery is located east of Nene Blockade and is started by interacting with Degolas.

In this quest, you will have to head inside the house where you started the mystery and throw four crates from inside to outside.

Doing this will damage you so heal when needed. After all 4 crates are outside, follow the girl down the hill and break the platform.

Head back to the house and speak to Degolas to complete the mystery.

Mystery Location #4: Offering Altar

This mystery can be started by heading north of the Elisdon Altar. You need to offer 10 Bullhead fish to complete the task.

You can choose to fish them by using the fishing rod or go into the water yourself to kill them.

Fishing rod can be obtained by building the fishing hut at the settlement.

Mystery Location #5: Winchell the Robesfree

This mystery can be started by heading south of Elisdon Altar.

In this side quest, you need to steal the crate of clothes from the camp and then head back up the hill to deposit the crate at Winchell.

Mystery Location #6: The Lord of Norsexe

This mystery is located in the Grantebridge city. Start this by talking to the King. Then head out to the water to the shipwreck.

Among the wreck, there will be a body which you will have to loot. After looting the body, return to the king.

You will have 2 dialogue choices now, choosing the first one ends the mission while in the second option, you will have to fight and kill him to finish the mission.

Mystery Location #7: The Cult of Saint Guthlac

This mystery is located south-west of Earnningstone. In this interaction, help the man move the crates to his friend’s house.

Follow him with the crates to complete it.

Mystery Location #8: The Infinite Noise of Men

This mystery is located south of Ravensburg.

Make the dialogue choice with the worker and then go to Sebbi’s house to talk to him.

After you are done, the two brothers will start fighting. To stop them, you will have to set fire to the farm.

Shoot the oil jars in the garden to start the fire. Talk to the children afterwards to finish the mission.

Mystery Location #9: Standing Stones

To start this mystery, head to Lord and Lady area.

There, climb the tree outside the stone circle and lineup the symbols to complete the task.

Mystery Location #10: The Walloper

This mystery is located North-west of Walden. In this side quest, you will have to challenge the old man there to a fight.

Defeat him and then loot the treasure inside the locked door to complete the quest.

Mystery Location #11: Fergal the Faceless

This mystery is located in Grantebridge.

Talk to the woman who will give you a key. Head to the house next to her and unlock the door which will start a duel.

Complete the dialogue and play it out to finish this mystery.

Mystery Location #12: The Doom Book of Cats

This mystery is located north of Grantebridge. Talk to the guy to start and then head east and talk to the woman outside the house.

Convince her to hand over her house key to you (you will need atleast Level 2 Charisma).

Then free the cats and then return to the man to finish the quest.

Mystery Location #13: Path to the Wind-Blue

This mystery is located east of Middletun. After starting the quest, equip a torch and then follow the man. Get into the boat with them and head to the already lit brazier.

Kill the saxons here and then go the Soham hideout and kill all the enemies.

Then talk to the man to complete the task.

Mystery Location #14: Fly Agaric

This mystery is located just west of Isle of Ely Monastery. In this task, you will need to light up three braziers out of five.

Light the ones in front of the gates to finish the mystery.

Mystery Location #15: Daughter of Lerion

The last mystery of the region is located north of Isle of Ely Monastery. It is a fight against Goneril, and it will be a difficult fight.

Power Level 90 is recommended before starting this fight. Best tactic in this fight is to dodge her and then hit her to stagger.

Defeat her to complete the Mystery and all of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Collectible Locations.