Baldur’s Gate 3 Companions Guide

The following is a guide about Baldur’s Gate 3 Companions, in which we will discuss in detail all the recruitable characters that are currently available in the early access of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Companions

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a diverse cast of recruitable companions. Each companion has not only different statistics but also has different personalities, likes & dislikes, and overall nature of doing things.

All of which makes for a unique experience depending on who you have recruited in your party.

As of now, Baldur’s Gate 3 has 5 recruitable companions.

We will go through all these companions and shed light on their personalities and overall abilities (the one’s marked by an asterisk is the main ability).

Wyll

Race : Human

: Human Class : Warlock

: Warlock Location: Wyll can be found at one of the training camps as he is busy training a young Tiefling.

Wyll is a Warlock with a pure heart. He always prefers to do the right thing.

He is a friendly and honorable companion and if you go against his nature and do less honorable things, he will not like that at all.

Wyll being a Warlock and one of the Blades of The Frontier, knows how to fight well at all ranges.

He is good with a sword and knows a handful of deadly demonic and eldritch spells as well.

You can find Wyll in Chapter 1, during the ‘Removing the Parasite’ quest.

Abilities

STR 9 INT 14 DEX 13 WIS 11 CON 15 CHA* 16

Shadowheart

Race : High Half-Elf

: High Half-Elf Class : Cleric

: Cleric Location: Shadowheart can be found at the entrance of the Overgrown Ruins as she tries to open a door.

Shadowheart is the polar opposite of Wyll in terms of her nature. She is cold-hearted and likes to keep things to the point.

She doesn’t trust anyone easily and gets irritated if the player strays too far from their goal.

Her attacks pack a decent punch, and she can even provide healing.

She is an all-rounder companion who is good at both offense and defense while she also has the ability to keep you alive with a handful of healing spells.

Shadowheart can be found right after the prologue.

If you go across the beach and head to the Overgrown Ruins, you will see her there at the entrance.

Abilities

STR 14 INT 10 DEX 9 WIS* 16 CON 13 CHA 14

Gale

Race: Human

Human Class: Wizard

Wizard Location: Gale can be found at the Roadside Cliffs waypoint, where you first fight with Shadowheart alongside you.

Gale is a sharp-tongued flirt. He tries to flirt with Shadowheart when he first meets you, which does turn out to be quite cringy.

His weird nature aside, he is a very skilled Wizard.

He isn’t as versatile a companion as Shadowheart, but that can easily be overlooked after seeing his insane attack power.

He knows a lot of spells to confuse and trick the enemies as well.

Gale is more suited for close quarter brawls where offensive power is much needed. He can be found near the Roadside Cliffs, above the ship wreckage.

Abilities

STR 9 INT* 16 DEX 14 WIS 11 CON 15 CHA 13

Astarion

Race: High Elf

High Elf Class: Rogue

Rogue Location: Astarion can be found near the ship wreckage along the beach, where you first fought alongside Shadowheart.

Astarion is a gentleman vampire if that even makes sense. He doesn’t like to lead a very action-filled life. He might just be the most passive rogue vampire you ever came across.

This kind of goes well with his ability to perform sneak attacks and pick locks.

He is also good with words that let him get out of heated conversations easily.

You can find Astarion on the hill if you make your way through the wreckage.

Abilities

STR 12 INT 9 DEX* 17 WIS 14 CON 13 CHA 10

Lae’zel

Race: Githyanki

Githyanki Class: Fighter

Fighter Location: Lae’zel can be found near the Cathedral Ruins, trapped inside a cage.

Lae’zel is a fierce fighter who you first meet in the tutorial of Baldur’s Gate 3. But you cannot recruit her at that point.

Later in the game, you end up freeing her from a cage, and then you can recruit her.

Lae’zel is exceptional at combat.

She can pack quite a punch and gains a lot of amazing offensive abilities as you level her up.

Being a Githyanki, she also has a ‘Mage Hand’ ability, which is handy in pushing back attackers from a distance.

Lae’zel is a bit of a trouble maker in the party as she gets annoyed if you don’t agree to everything she says, and if you end up siding with her on everything, then the other companions will be irritated.

So, that’s a situation you have to tackle carefully.

Abilities