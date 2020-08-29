In this Wasteland 3 Best Party Builds guide, we’ll be giving you a rough idea of what we think can be the ideal party to travel with when traversing Colorado.

We will give you an example of a good party composition and explain how members of your squad can play off each other’s strengths.

Wasteland 3 Best Party Builds

The world of Wasteland 3 is a dangerous one and best not explored alone.

As you continue your adventure, you’ll be able to acquire pre-made NPCs that will join your party to assist you throughout the game.

You can also create custom characters that suit your agenda.

Managing your Party

After adding a new companion to your squad you can manage them from the Escape menu and heading to Manage Party.

You can also talk to the NPC directly at your base. Companions can’t be kicked from the squad, but they can be stowed away for later user.

New companions will be able to join your squad automatically through a game progression based on the choices you make in the game.

Sometimes, if you make a decision that bothers them; they will leave you, unable to be used again.

Your squad can have a total of 6 active party members at once. In that, you’re allowed to have a maximum of 4, and a minimum of 2 Rangers.

Other than that, 2 slots are reserved for the companions.

Ranger or a Companion?

The difference between the two is that Rangers may only be recruited and created from the Ranger HQ or by speaking to Sergei Greatski in Colorado Springs.

Companions are pre-made and they have their very own voice lines, personality, stats, and agenda.

Making your Party

As you play through Wasteland 3, you’ll understand that you can’t exclusively stick to one composition for too long.

Swapping out different characters for other individuals becomes important when facing unique situations.

Skill Mules

This is where Skill Mules come into play. Instead of creating full-fledged characters with balanced stats all round, it’s wiser to create characters that focus primarily only on either one or two skills to help you get through very specific situations.

For example, they could have proficiency in skills that aren’t necessary for progression in Wasteland 3.

Skills like Barter, Toaster Repair, and Weapon/Armor Modding can be maxed out on the character creation screen.

Make a character for the Barter skill, and get yourself good cash on your sales, or buy items for cheap.

This way you won’t have to sacrifice on your combat or any other important aspects of your other squadmates.

Recommended Party Build



With all the above tips in mind, let’s create the party that will suit our adventure the best.

Each character has a total of 7 attributes.

Leader (6/1/1/2/1/4/6) – The Boss, and Medical Marvel. Give ‘em 2 Automatic Weapons, First Aid 1, Leadership 1, and Mechanics 1.

The Leader can’t be revived during a battle but will be automatically revived once the fight’s over. Invest in the Mechanics Skill to make exploration easy.

Sniper (10/1/1/1/1/6/1) – Goat Killer, and Death Wish. You won’t be able to wear any armor, but considering you’re a sniper you won’t exactly need it either.

Scout (6/1/4/2/1/6/1) – Raider Hater, and Serial Killer. Bring down your enemies’ health down as low as you can use your other companions and bring your Scout’s AP up with the Serial Killer perk by finishing them off. He can become a formidable foe as he thrives on killstreaks.

Use the above three presets as templates and design your roster around them. The attributes, perks, and quirks will help you face combat and explore more effectively.