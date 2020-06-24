Call of Duty Warzone Can Be Played On Mac – Here’s How

The growing fanbase of Call of Duty Warzone has created a need that we don’t see all that often in video games. Mac owners can’t find a legit way to play the game on their system. Actually, there is one way to play Call of Duty Warzone on Mac OS. However, it will need some unconventional methods.

How to Play Call of Duty Warzone on Mac

In order to play Call of Duty Warzone on Mac, you’ll need to create a virtual Windows environment on your OS. Basically, there’s no way to play the game without Windows. There are some alternatives for programs that can do that and the procedure is straightforward.

You can search for Windows Virtualization on Mac. This way, you’ll find a solution that works for you in order to play Call of Duty Warzone. However, a few options we can recommend are Parallels Desktop and Virtual Box.

However, we do suggest going with Boot Camp as a Windows 10 Installer. They require a Windows key license so you’ll have to buy one to continue playing after the initial trial. Thankfully, there are a lot of cheap options out there. Just make sure you research trusted sources thoroughly before you commit to a purchase.

After you install your virtual installer, you’ll need to head to the Windows 10 download page and get the ISO package. You’ll need this in order to install Windows on your Mac. After this, you’ll be directed to the Windows 10 OS and will be able to download Battle.net, create and account and download Call of Duty Warzone straight on your Mac.

Sadly, this is the only way there is for Mac users to play Call of Duty Warzone. Much like man other games, this one too won’t see a separate release on Mac OS, so bypassing it with Windows OS is the only way to go. We hope the methods above help you play the game as soon as possible.